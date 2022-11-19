ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Transhumanoid Slave
3d ago

I bought my first pistol in over 20 years and now I wait for a background check until December 6th. A lady in front of me got an instant approval. This is total bs. I plan to sue the State of Oregon, as a law abiding citizen with no criminal record.

15
P D
3d ago

now this I can approve of I've said it a few times it will go to court easily based on our constitutional rights and since this law is so unconstitutional it will be thrown out and never be aloud to be used in any other state ever!

8
Rhonda Morgan
3d ago

definately agai st our constitutional rights

10
Lebanon-Express

Federal lawsuit challenges Oregon's Measure 114

Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey on Friday filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division of...
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Some Oregon sheriffs refuse to enforce gun laws

In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said Measure 114, which 50.7% of voters approved the day before, is a terrible law for gun owners, crime victims and public safety. The measure would require a permit to buy a firearm and ban magazines holding more than 10 rounds.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

5 questions about Oregon’s Measure 114 gun limits

Ever since Oregonians narrowly passed Ballot Measure 114, advocates for and against the measure have been scrambling to answer the myriad questions it poses. Even the question of when its provisions would go into effect was complicated. On Friday, plaintiffs sought a court-ordered injunction that would bar the measure from...
OREGON STATE
The Hill

Gun rights group sues to block Oregon gun control measure

The Oregon Firearms Federation has sued Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) and the state’s attorney general, alleging that a gun control measure narrowly approved by Oregon voters during the midterms — among the strictest restrictions nationwide — violates the Second Amendment. The new law, set to take...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Fourteen Local Governments Sue State to Block Implementation of Governor’s Executive Order on Climate

On Nov. 18, 13 Oregon cities and Marion County sued the state over new land use rules adopted by the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development earlier this year. The rules apply to what the state calls “Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities” and stem from Executive Oregon 20-04, which Gov. Kate Brown issued March 10, 2020. Brown issued the order after Republican lawmakers walked out of the Legislature to kill Democrats’ climate legislation.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregon gun rights group sues state leaders over Measure 114

The Oregon Firearms Federation is suing state leaders over a gun control measure recently approved by voters. The federal lawsuit, filed late Friday in Oregon’s U.S. District Court, primarily takes issue with Measure 114′s ban on magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. “The reason...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate

Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Hillsboro, other cities file lawsuit against state

The city has been threatening legal action for months over climate rules it says are too sweeping and impractical. The coalition of cities that have banded together to sue the state of Oregon have officially filed legal action against the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD), new court filings show. The legal action comes after multiple jurisdictions throughout Oregon, including the city of Hillsboro, complained about the state's new Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities (CFEC) rules, drafted by the DLCD and enacted earlier this year. They say the rules are too sweeping and impactful to the...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Oregonian

Can Oregonians buy guns while Measure 114 limits are being worked out?

Oregonians are buying firearms at a furious clip in the remaining days before the narrow passage of Ballot Measure 114 enacts some of the nation’s strictest gun limits. No one seems to have solid answers to the question of what happens to gun sales if the new permit system required by Measure 114 is not in place by the date it goes into effect: Dec. 8, 2022. One challenge attempting to stop the law has already been filed in court.
OREGON STATE
The Skanner News

The KKK in Oregon: Same Wine, Different Bottle

The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
PORTLAND, OR

