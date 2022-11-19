ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Two new outdoor warning sirens installed in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two new outdoor warning sirens were recently installed in the Pinch and Tornado areas. The Kanawha County Commission and the emergency management team set up the sirens. C.W. Sigman, emergency manager and fire coordinator for Kanawha County, said the sirens will not routinely be...
Kanawha County Commission opposes Waste Management's rate hike

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four months after the Kanawha County Commission served Waste Management a formal complaint, the company sent a notice to West Virginia customers that they will raise their rates by 5.34% starting January 1st. The garbage collection company states it's because of rising inflation. Kanawha County Commission opposes the rate increase.
Fire destroys camper in Putnam County, West Virginia

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Nitro Fire Department (NFD) says a midday fire destroyed a camper on Scary Creek Road in Putnam County. NFD says flames were coming through the roof as firefighters arrived at 1312 Scary Creek Road. The fire was quickly extinguished, and there were no injuries, NFD says. The fire department also […]
Structure fire reported near Beaver Antique Mall

UPDATE 7:05 P.M.: Raleigh County dispatch has confirmed the scene is clear and there are no injuries reported. BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Dispatch confirm reports of a structure fire along the strip that holds the Beaver Antique Mall today, November 22, 2022, around 5:45p.m. Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, along with Ghent VFD and […]
West Virginia DOH flagger hit by car

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminding drivers to be careful in work zones after a flagger was injured Monday morning. According to the DOH, the flagger was hit at around 8:30 a.m. at a construction site in Raleigh County; they were treated for minor injuries.
WVDOH flagger struck in Raleigh County; motorists are reminded to stay alert in work zones

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The thoughts of the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) are with a flagger struck by a car on the morning of Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. The flagger was struck at about 8:30 a.m. and was treated for minor injuries. The WVDOH takes work zone safety very seriously, and urges motorists to be extra vigilant when road work is going on.
Man charged following Kanawha County shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been charged following a shooting on November 9 in Sissonville, according to Kanawha County deputies. David Anthony Walker, 43, of Charleston, appeared in magistrate court Monday. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a wooded area of Walker Drive...
New warning sirens added in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County is adding two new warning sirens to its arsenal to help warn the public about impending emergencies like tornados, extremely severe thunderstorms, and severe flooding. Hayli Myers lives across the street from a new siren in Pinch, West Virginia. She said the siren...
