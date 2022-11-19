Read full article on original website
Two new outdoor warning sirens installed in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two new outdoor warning sirens were recently installed in the Pinch and Tornado areas. The Kanawha County Commission and the emergency management team set up the sirens. C.W. Sigman, emergency manager and fire coordinator for Kanawha County, said the sirens will not routinely be...
Bus service issues worsen in Kanawha; board president addresses parents' concerns
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Monday was a chaotic morning for some parents in Kanawha County getting kids to school or finding childcare when bus driver call-outs led to mass bus route cancellations. For some parents, like James Townsend, the afternoon only got worse. “We were called at about...
Street closures announced for Holly Jolly Brawley in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Charleston announced downtown street closures for the second annual Holly Jolly Brawley. Street closures for Holly Jolly Brawley begin in Charleston on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at noon and will last through Saturday, Nov. 26 at 11 p.m. Holly Jolly Brawley will take place downtown on Friday, Nov. 25, […]
Kanawha Commission opposes West Virginia Waste Management rate increase
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Commission says they oppose an automatic rate increase from Waste Management of West Virginia. In a press release, the commission said West Virginia customers would see a 5.34% increase in their trash bills if the rate increase is allowed to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Commissioner Lance Wheeler […]
Kanawha County Commission opposes Waste Management's rate hike
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four months after the Kanawha County Commission served Waste Management a formal complaint, the company sent a notice to West Virginia customers that they will raise their rates by 5.34% starting January 1st. The garbage collection company states it's because of rising inflation. Kanawha County Commission opposes the rate increase.
Charleston City Council approves purchase of body armor, body cameras for officers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police officers will now have more protection while they are on the job. City Council on Monday approved thousands of dollars in funding for the city to buy body armor and more body cameras for officers. Council authorized the city administration to enter into...
Fire destroys camper in Putnam County, West Virginia
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Nitro Fire Department (NFD) says a midday fire destroyed a camper on Scary Creek Road in Putnam County. NFD says flames were coming through the roof as firefighters arrived at 1312 Scary Creek Road. The fire was quickly extinguished, and there were no injuries, NFD says. The fire department also […]
Structure fire reported near Beaver Antique Mall
UPDATE 7:05 P.M.: Raleigh County dispatch has confirmed the scene is clear and there are no injuries reported. BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Dispatch confirm reports of a structure fire along the strip that holds the Beaver Antique Mall today, November 22, 2022, around 5:45p.m. Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, along with Ghent VFD and […]
Sudden rise in shootings in Fayette County a “coincidence” says Sheriff’s Department
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A sudden increase in violent crimes in Fayette County has some residents concerned. A shooting on Friday, November 19, 2022, sent one individual to the hospital, and just three days later on Monday, November 21, 2022, Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a separate shooting that left one person dead. Corporal Michael Sifers […]
Body found in Guyandotte River near Branchland, West Virginia there for roughly 2 days
UPDATE (7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022): The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says that the body found in the Guyandotte River is a male and has been in the river for roughly two days. Deputies say they are not sure if it is a result of foul play or an accident. The identity has […]
West Virginia DOH flagger hit by car
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminding drivers to be careful in work zones after a flagger was injured Monday morning. According to the DOH, the flagger was hit at around 8:30 a.m. at a construction site in Raleigh County; they were treated for minor injuries.
Why won’t West Virginia residents see Sheetz’s $1.99 gas?
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Residents in the Mountain State who were expecting Sheetz’s $1.99 E-88 gas deal are in for a let down. This deal was supposed to start Monday, Nov. 21, but it won’t be happening in the Mountain State due to a West Virginia law. The law states it’s “unlawful for a retail […]
3 injured in 2-vehicle crash involving an ambulance on Route 10 in Lincoln County, West Virginia
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance on Route 10 in Lincoln County. Officials say the ambulance involved is currently caught in power cables. Director of Emergency Services in Lincoln County, Allen Holder, says this happened just before 5:45 p.m. He says the […]
Former Jackson County, W.Va., postal worker pleads guilty to knowingly delaying mail
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A former U.S. Postal Service worker pleaded guilty Monday to purposely delaying the delivery of mail while working as a clerk in Jackson County, West Virginia. Earnestine White, 48, of Evans, pleaded guilty to delay or destruction of mail while working at the post...
West Virginia residents on alert after alleged racially-charged incidents over the weekend
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article contains graphic imagery. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Residents in Cabell County say they are concerned after several alleged racially-charged incidents have occurred recently, including one in a company work truck. A viewer – who wanted to remain anonymous – sent in an image of what looks to be a black […]
WVDOH flagger struck in Raleigh County; motorists are reminded to stay alert in work zones
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The thoughts of the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) are with a flagger struck by a car on the morning of Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. The flagger was struck at about 8:30 a.m. and was treated for minor injuries. The WVDOH takes work zone safety very seriously, and urges motorists to be extra vigilant when road work is going on.
Man charged following Kanawha County shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been charged following a shooting on November 9 in Sissonville, according to Kanawha County deputies. David Anthony Walker, 43, of Charleston, appeared in magistrate court Monday. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a wooded area of Walker Drive...
W.Va. 20 in Hinton reopens to traffic after temporary bridge by huge sinkhole erected
HINTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia 20 in Hinton was reopened to traffic on Sunday after a temporary bridge was erected beside a huge sinkhole, state highways officials said. Bridge crews from several counties gathered over the weekend to put up the 125-foot bridge while long-term repairs to the...
New warning sirens added in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County is adding two new warning sirens to its arsenal to help warn the public about impending emergencies like tornados, extremely severe thunderstorms, and severe flooding. Hayli Myers lives across the street from a new siren in Pinch, West Virginia. She said the siren...
Parents voice frustration over Kanawha County's growing list of canceled bus routes
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — With four kids in three different schools, it was a morning scramble for Katherine White when she got the call at 6 a.m. that some of her kids' buses in the East Bank area would not run on Monday. “It literally gave us 35-minutes...
