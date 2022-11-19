Read full article on original website
King Charles And Prince William Face A Brand New Andrew Scandal
If there's one thing the royal family is good at, it's finding drama, and Prince Andrew's scandals seem to especially put pressure on King Charles III and Prince William. Before his birthday, King Charles refused to attend a party near Windsor Castle that the Duke of York attended. According to the Daily Mail, Prince Edward and Princess Anne were worried about their brother and attended the event, to the king's dismay. Sources have said that Charles does not want his brother making public appearances, and a Newsweek poll agrees, with 83% of the Brits saying they don't want Andrew to return to royal life either.
Kate Middleton's Remembrance Day Jewelry May Have Been A Subtle Yet 'Painful' Message To Meghan Markle
On November 13, 2022, King Charles III led the first royal Remembrance Sunday service since the death of Queen Elizabeth II (via CNN). Like his mother before him, Charles laid a wreath of poppies at the Cenotaph in London, the U.K.'s main war memorial, as reported by English Heritage. The flower is a symbol of remembrance in the U.K. as it was the first flower to grow on the battlefields when World War I ended, per the BBC. Charles has carried out this honor of laying a wreath before, particularly in the later years of his mother's life. But this was the first time he'd done so as monarch, a very poignant moment in British history.
Kate Middleton Stuns In One Of Princess Diana's Engagement Gifts
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales received the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Tuesday on behalf of King Charles III. The royals first welcomed the president at the Corinthia Hotel in London, then proceeded to the Royal Pavilion for the official, ceremonious welcome. While the annual visit included a horse-drawn carriage on the road to Buckingham Palace, a viewing of photographs in the royal Picture Gallery, and a tour of Westminster Abbey, the Princess of Wales included one special touch to her attire that caught the attention of the public.
Kate Middleton Just Wore Her Tiara For The First Time Since Becoming Princess Of Wales
Anyone who knows anything about British royalty realizes that being a royal isn't always as glamorous as it appears. But for the women of the palace, there is one definite perk that lives up to all our princess fantasies: being able to wear the spectacular jewels reserved for those close to the throne. That includes tiaras, which differ from crowns in that they can be worn by any female royal, while a crown is reserved solely for the reigning monarch and their consort. Traditionally, women wear a tiara for the first time on their wedding day, after which they can be donned whenever it's appropriate, such as black-tie dinners and other important events, via Town & Country.
Why King Charles May Be Peeved With His Siblings Now
King Charles III hasn't been on the throne for long, but he's already making big moves to convey who's in his circle — and who's kicked out. Just last week, the king requested that his siblings — Anne, Princess Royal, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar — be added to the list of Counsellors of State (per Express). If granted, this would give Anne and Edward the right to stand in for the king when he's unavailable.
Queen Elizabeth's Biographer Shares One Of Her Biggest Worries Before Death
Queen Elizabeth II's heartbreaking death was one of the most impactful moments of 2022. Although she was 96 years old and in failing health in recent years, her passing was still a shock for many of Her Majesty's loyal followers, and her family alike (via the BBC). The queen's influence is undeniable, and some of her fans were concerned about what life would look like for the monarchy following her death.
Royal Expert Makes Startling Claim About Meghan Markle's Podcast
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Although she no longer enjoys the official privileges of being a member of the British palace, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, does have one advantage that is normally denied to her in-laws. Senior royals live under a code of silence that restricts them from speaking their minds in public about many hot-button topics. Meghan, a private citizen living in the U.S., is free to express herself in media interviews and other outlets, though the royals may not necessarily be happy about what she says.
Why Meghan And Harry Are Reportedly Bracing Themselves For Their Netflix Series Debut
Netflix will soon release a docuseries about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — known to many in the UK as royal defectors — who left the crown to pursue a new life in the US. In September 2020, the celebrity couple signed a deal with the streamer for their company, Archewell Productions, to create exclusive programming for them (per The New York Times).
How The Kennedy Clan Plans To Honor Meghan And Harry For Standing Up To The Royal Family
Originally known as the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial, the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization honors inspiring individuals for their courage and determination to stand up for human rights across the world. Led by the late politician's daughter Kerry Kennedy, who is a human rights lawyer and activist, the organization "is united by a commitment to realize Robert Kennedy's dream of a more just and peaceful world." It holds many award ceremonies throughout the year, including the Book and Journalism Award, the Human Rights Award, and the Ripple of Hope Award.
Why Royal Commentators Say Meghan And Harry's Latest Award Insults King Charles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, haven't had the easiest time with the media following their controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2020. Still, it's nothing new to them as there have been struggles throughout the couple's relationship. For Meghan, flack from the British media...
American Millionaire Claims Jeffrey Epstein's Real Target Was Queen Elizabeth
Prince Andrew, Duke of York's involvement with Jeffrey Epstein continues to have a lasting impact on his reputation. According to The Guardian, the two are presumed to have met in the 1990s through Andrew's friend Ghislaine Maxwell , who was Epstein's then-girlfriend. In 2010, a tabloid photo of Andrew with Epstein in New York catalyzed Virginia Giuffre to publish her own 2001 photo with the prince, per Vanity Fair.
How To Rock Blake Lively's Moody 'Antique Grandma' Manicure
This year has seen the revival of multiple fashion trends that made reference to the past, including wide-leg pants, crochet sets, and cropped cardigans. With all these references to the past in our clothing, it was just a matter of time better our nail designs went in the same direction.
The Bold And The Beautiful Producer Hints At A Fascinating Christmas For Legendary Villainess Sheila Carter
It's a rare occasion when a villain terrorizes not one, but two TV shows. Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has menaced Genoa City on "The Young and the Restless" since 1990, as well as crossing over for a reign of unmerciful terror on "The Bold and the Beautiful," making things as painful as possible for the Forrester family (via Soaps in Depth). The laundry list of Sheila's crimes, according to Soap Central, includes assault, kidnapping, and murder among many other vile deeds. Sheila's modus operandi is wide and varied — she once used bees to kill the highly allergic Lance (Adam Huss). She also became enemies with the late Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery), a lawbreaker in her own right (via Fame 10), and later cut off one of her own toes to fake her death.
The Sitcom Star Who Made A Dangerous Arrival On The Price Is Right Stage
There isn't a game show quite like "The Price Is Right." The flashy, fun-filled show has been on the air since 1972 and is always a good time for contestants and viewers. It's no wonder that host Drew Carey and the show have won awards for their crowd-pleasing formula of creative games and thrilling prizes. But when you're the longest-running game show of all time, you're bound to have some hilarious slip-ups. Even former host Bob Barker had a humiliating moment on "The Price Is Right." But that's just the nature and charm of live television — you never know what might happen next.
