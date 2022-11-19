ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

lakenormanpublications.com

Outdoor ice rink a holiday season attraction at Birkdale Village

HUNTERSVILLE – The Thanksgiving bird had yet to thaw as thousands of revelers donned festive Christmas sweaters and braved chilly temperatures Nov. 19 to jumpstart the holiday season with a full afternoon of entertainment at Birkdale Village. Festivities began with the opening of one of the Lake Norman area’s...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

2022 Chinese Lantern Festival Now Happening in North Carolina

How beautiful does a Chinese lantern festival sound? Lucky for us, this magical festival is happening in North Carolina until January 2023. The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is happening just in time for the holidays. With over thousands of LED lights being used, there are over 40 unique displays you can witness. Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre is bringing more cheer with this holiday tradition of a festival. Only In Your State says that the festival brought in over 200,000 visitors last year. WOW!
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Town of Mooresville to open renovated skate park on December 3

The Town of Mooresville will open its renovated skate park, located at 748 W. Iredell Avenue, on Saturday, December 3, with a free public celebration event from 12 noon to 4 p.m. The renovated park will provide residents of Mooresville and the surrounding area with access to the largest skate...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

National Bonsai exhibit coming to Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Bonsai hobbyists, gardeners, and art lovers all can enjoy the beauty of these small trees when bonsai artists and vendors from all over the USA will display their trees. This is a great chance to learn about this art and hobby, buy a tree or buy supplies.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
qcnews.com

‘A humbling privilege:’ N.C. National Guard company deploys

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. Senator Carl Ford, family, and friends witnessed a North Carolina National Guard deployment ceremony in Salisbury last week. Members of Charlie Company, 1st of the 131st Aviation Regiment, will head to the national capital region soon. Ford and leaders from the 2-130th AOB and Charlie Company spoke to the group during the Nov. 18 function.
SALISBURY, NC
kiss951.com

Top 10 Craft Breweries In North Carolina

Beer is big business in North Carolina. According to Business North Carolina, the Tar Heel State has the tenth most craft breweries in the United States, based on 2021 data. With 364 craft breweries, North Carolina is only one behind Ohio. California has the most, by far, with 931. Asheville...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Robyn Gool, founder of Victory Christian Center, dies

Robyn Gool, founder of Victory Christian Center, dies. Church grew into multiple campuses, schools and ministries. Robyn Gool, who built Victory Christian Center into one of Charlotte's best-known worship communities, died Nov. 18 at age 69. Robyn Gool, who built Victory Christian Center into a force in Charlotte’s faith community,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Inspections (Nov.11-17)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 11 to 17:. • Asian Buffet & Grill, 11032 E. Independence Blvd. – 93 • Carrabba's Italian Grill, 10400 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5. • Genghis Grill, 9727 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5. • Greco Fresh Grille,...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Central Piedmont to provide customized training for RGA Enterprises

CHARLOTTE – Central Piedmont Community College will provide specialized training for RGA Enterprises employees through funding from North Carolina’s customized training program. Charlotte-based RGA Enterprises, will receive $87,500 in training value from Central Piedmont over an 18-month period. The training programs will include a broad range of skills...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots November 19th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, November 19th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

