Read full article on original website
Related
lakenormanpublications.com
Outdoor ice rink a holiday season attraction at Birkdale Village
HUNTERSVILLE – The Thanksgiving bird had yet to thaw as thousands of revelers donned festive Christmas sweaters and braved chilly temperatures Nov. 19 to jumpstart the holiday season with a full afternoon of entertainment at Birkdale Village. Festivities began with the opening of one of the Lake Norman area’s...
Charlotte Stories
America’s Longest Pedestrian Bridge Lit Up For Christmas Just A Few Hours West of Charlotte
The longest pedestrian bridge in North America just lit up over 40,000 Christmas lights over 140 feet in the air to cap off one of the Charlotte region’s most impressive Christmas displays. The 680-foot-long bridge now includes a 300-foot-long lighted tunnel pedestrians can walk through while dangling over the...
iredellfreenews.com
Josh’s Farmer’s Market finds temporary location to finish out holiday season
Josh’s Farmer’s Market, which was left in limbo after after the Town of Mooresville forced owner Josh Graham to close his operation at the Lowe’s YMCA on October 31, has found a temporary home at 140 Raceway Drive, just off Williamson Road at the former Red’s Gym facility.
country1037fm.com
2022 Chinese Lantern Festival Now Happening in North Carolina
How beautiful does a Chinese lantern festival sound? Lucky for us, this magical festival is happening in North Carolina until January 2023. The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is happening just in time for the holidays. With over thousands of LED lights being used, there are over 40 unique displays you can witness. Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre is bringing more cheer with this holiday tradition of a festival. Only In Your State says that the festival brought in over 200,000 visitors last year. WOW!
WBTV
Charlotte business owner gets surprise $1.3K bill after shipping a package using discounted label
A news outlet says the report from Mexican authorities shows a doctor came to the hotel and tried to revive Shanquella around 3:15 p-m, on October 29th. City Council hears debate over traffic woes at Cotswold Chick-fil-A Updated: 2 hours ago. If you live in the Cotswold area or if...
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Vendors back to work as former Eastland open-air market reopens in new location
CHARLOTTE — The former Central Flea Market is officially back in Charlotte as it reopened on Saturday, just in time for the holiday season. After the open-air market near the Eastland Mall closed 10 months ago, dozens of vendors were forced to leave the property on Feb. 11. The...
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville to open renovated skate park on December 3
The Town of Mooresville will open its renovated skate park, located at 748 W. Iredell Avenue, on Saturday, December 3, with a free public celebration event from 12 noon to 4 p.m. The renovated park will provide residents of Mooresville and the surrounding area with access to the largest skate...
WBTV
National Bonsai exhibit coming to Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Bonsai hobbyists, gardeners, and art lovers all can enjoy the beauty of these small trees when bonsai artists and vendors from all over the USA will display their trees. This is a great chance to learn about this art and hobby, buy a tree or buy supplies.
Hispanic flea market reopens with music and smiles in southeast Charlotte
After more than nine months without a permanent home, the Central Flea Market reopened Saturday in a new spot near Matthews, attracting dozens of vendors who said they were happy to have a place to do business again. Music floated across the parking lot at 1720 Galleria Bivd. as groups...
qcnews.com
‘A humbling privilege:’ N.C. National Guard company deploys
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. Senator Carl Ford, family, and friends witnessed a North Carolina National Guard deployment ceremony in Salisbury last week. Members of Charlie Company, 1st of the 131st Aviation Regiment, will head to the national capital region soon. Ford and leaders from the 2-130th AOB and Charlie Company spoke to the group during the Nov. 18 function.
kiss951.com
Top 10 Craft Breweries In North Carolina
Beer is big business in North Carolina. According to Business North Carolina, the Tar Heel State has the tenth most craft breweries in the United States, based on 2021 data. With 364 craft breweries, North Carolina is only one behind Ohio. California has the most, by far, with 931. Asheville...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Charlotte weatherman who died in helicopter crash attended Bandys High School in 1990s
The WBTV meteorologist who died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday had ties to Catawba County. Jason Myers spent his freshman, sophomore and junior years (1995-97) at Bandys High School, Bandys officials said on Tuesday. The online biography of Myers on the WBTV website says he was born in Salisbury...
Plaza Midwood spot named one of Esquire’s ‘Best New Restaurants in America’
CHARLOTTE — Supperland has landed on Esquire’s list of the “Best New Restaurants in America” in 2022. The publication features its top 40 picks from across the country; Supperland is ranked at No. 15. The Plaza Midwood restaurant dishes up steakhouse-meets-church-potluck vibes. Esquire also named Head...
thecharlottepost.com
Robyn Gool, founder of Victory Christian Center, dies
Robyn Gool, founder of Victory Christian Center, dies. Church grew into multiple campuses, schools and ministries. Robyn Gool, who built Victory Christian Center into one of Charlotte's best-known worship communities, died Nov. 18 at age 69. Robyn Gool, who built Victory Christian Center into a force in Charlotte’s faith community,...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Inspections (Nov.11-17)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 11 to 17:. • Asian Buffet & Grill, 11032 E. Independence Blvd. – 93 • Carrabba's Italian Grill, 10400 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5. • Genghis Grill, 9727 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5. • Greco Fresh Grille,...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Central Piedmont to provide customized training for RGA Enterprises
CHARLOTTE – Central Piedmont Community College will provide specialized training for RGA Enterprises employees through funding from North Carolina’s customized training program. Charlotte-based RGA Enterprises, will receive $87,500 in training value from Central Piedmont over an 18-month period. The training programs will include a broad range of skills...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots November 19th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, November 19th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 19th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, November 19th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Collision blocks primary route to hospital in Salisbury, officials say
SALISBURY, N.C. — A primary route to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center has been blocked due to a collision, according to city officials. Officials said the accident caused a traffic signal to fall into the roadway at the intersection of Mocksville Avenue and Grove Street. Traffic operations crews are...
Comments / 0