Lexington, KY

247Sports

Kentucky's veterans preparing newcomers for Governor's Cup

LEXINGTON - For those not from the state of Kentucky, the Governor's Cup rivalry between the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville doesn't come top of mind when thinking of college football's biggest rivalries. However, once those new to the Commonwealth, whether it be players or coaches, get...
LEXINGTON, KY
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky judge in critical but stable condition after crash

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A Carter County Judge who was injured in a crash in Morehead, Kentucky last week remains in critical condition. The Carter County Fiscal Court says that Judge Executive Mike Malone is in critical but stable condition and is expected to recover. Morehead Police dispatch received a call just before 7 a.m. on […]
MOREHEAD, KY
fox56news.com

2 vehicle collision leaves Nicholasville woman dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday on Winchester Road. Emily Elizabeth Blair, 34, of Nicholasville, was pronounced dead at 7:38 p.m. on Winchester Road and Elam Village Drive. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office confirmed Blair died of blunt force...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Local Man Indicted For Receiving Stolen Tractor

A Harrodsburg man has been indicted in connection to the September theft of two vehicles. Last week, Julian Sampson, 57, of 468 Central Pike, was charged with two class D felony counts of receiving stolen property. Back in September, Dep. Bill Cruce of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office executed two...
HARRODSBURG, KY
247Sports

