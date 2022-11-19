Read full article on original website
Towns Facing Drastic Decline in Pennsylvania - Is This The Next Ghost Town?Melissa FrostCameron County, PA
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
d9and10sports.com
After Lengthy Layoff, Prep set to Battle WPIAL Champ Pine-Richland in PIAA 5A Quarterfinals
ERIE, Pa. – By the time the Cathedral Prep Ramblers take the field at Pine-Richland in the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals, it will have been nearly a month since they’ve played in an actual game. The Ramblers (8-2) beat Canisius 40-6 in their regular-season finale, and as the...
d9and10sports.com
District 10 Chapter of PVCA Announces All-District Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A All-Star Teams
WARREN, Pa. – PIAA Class 1A champion Maplewood has three members on the PVCA All-District 10 Class 1A volleyball all-star team as voted on by the PVCA member coaches. Class 1A, 2A, 3A, and 4A squad(s) were named. Representing Maplewood on the Class 1A first team were Libero McKenna...
d9and10sports.com
Video Roundtable: Maplewood Seniors Talk About State Championship Run
GUYS MILLS, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network had a chance to sit down via video conferencing Tuesday to talk to the Maplewood senior volleyball players about their run to the PIAA Class 1A state championship. McKenna Crawford (left on the video screen that has the three players in...
Top Pennsylvania Recruit Making Late-Season Visit to Penn State
Rodney Gallagher, a four-star Pennsylvania prospect who has committed to West Virginia, will visit Penn State on Saturday for its regular-season finale. It's a chance for Penn State coach James Franklin and his staff to make a late-cycle flip in the 2023 recruiting class. Gallagher, a multi-position player at Laurel...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Moves Into Top 10 on Coaches Poll, Unchanged on AP
Penn State stayed at No. 11 in the latest AP Poll but moved into the top ten in the coaches poll. Despite destroying Rutgers, 55-10, in Piscataway Saturday, coach James Franklin’s team found themselves in a familiar position on the AP charts. The coaches were a little more impressed, as the Nittany Lions moved from No. 13 to No. 10.
A winning lottery ticket for $50,000 was sold at Sheetz in Centre County. Is it yours?
A second winning ticket was sold in Somerset County.
$1.65M Pennsylvania Lottery prize still unclaimed by winner in Kiski Township
Time is running out for a person to cash in a $1.65 million-winning Pennsylvania lottery ticket sold last year in Kiski Township. The unclaimed Cash 5 winning ticket was purchased Dec. 16, 2021, at the BP Fueland on River Road. The ticket is on the verge of expiring if unclaimed...
Winners announced for 24th Hermitage holiday parade
Over 10,000 people gathered along State Street in Hermitage for the 24th annual Holiday Lights Parade on Saturday.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Woman Injured After Vehicle Collides with Deer in Falls Creek Borough
FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that resulted in a local woman being taken to a nearby hospital. According to a release issued by DuBois-based State Police on Monday, November 21, the crash occurred on Washington Avenue in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County, at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, November 5.
Bellefonte/State College KOA wins Campground of the Year award
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Bellefonte/State College KOA Holiday Campground was awarded the 2023 Campground of the Year by Kampgrounds of America (KOA) Inc. The campground, which is owned and operated by Barba Saulsbury and Rick Dillon, was awarded on Wednesday, Nov. 16 during the KOA’s international convention in Orlando, Flordia. The campground, which […]
More than 3,000 homes, businesses lose power in the State College area
The outage happened after a tree fell on a utility pole.
WJAC TV
FBI dive team assists state police with search of Conemaugh River
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — On Monday, state police were witnessed searching the Conemaugh River in Johnstown's West End. State police confirmed that they requested assistance from an FBI dive crew during the search. Authorities did not provide any details about their investigation or what they were searching for. Stay...
wtae.com
Butler County fire tears through home overnight
KOPPEL, Pa. — A fire erupted at a home in Koppel, Beaver County, early Sunday. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. to a home near the corner of 3rd Avenue and Mount Street. The building appears to have been gutted by the flames. Listen to one...
Spirit of Christmas Parade coming to downtown Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Annual Spirit of Christmas Parade will be soon returning to downtown Altoona. The parade will take place on Thursday, Dec. 1 starting at 6 p.m. Those who attend can enjoy marching bands, floats and fireworks. Santa Clause will also be making an appearance at the event. A tree-lighting ceremony will […]
explore venango
Venango County Photo of the Day
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held at both Woods & River Coffee and Core Goods! Ashley Sheffer, owner of Core Goods, and Marcy Hall and Erin Wanninger, owners of Woods & River Coffee, each led various committees and projects within the Oil City Main Street Program. Both businesses celebrated their public grand openings on Saturday, November 19th!
Cambria County welcomes new Orthopedic clinic
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Community members in the Richland area now have access to new orthopedic services right in their back yards. Two hospitals, the Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber and the Indiana Regional Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to celebrate the grand opening of this new facility in Richland. Their […]
wdadradio.com
REAR END COLLISION BLOCKS ONE LANE OF 119 NORTH NEAR HOMER CITY
UPDATE AT 11:45 AM: The road reopened in the 10:00 hour, after cleanup and investigation was complete. UPDATE AT 8:30 AM: Traffic is expected to be delayed further as 119 North in the area of the accident is closed. Homer City Fire Chief Terry Gardner says it’s because coal needs to be moved to another truck.
The Daily Collegian
Nittany Lion Inn furniture sale set for Dec. 5-9
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — From Dec. 5-9, Lion Surplus will conduct a furniture sale at the Nittany Lion Inn. Items include beds, nightstands, artwork, mirrors, televisions, pillows, lamps, dressers, desks, chairs, armoires, ice buckets, garbage cans, and other miscellaneous items. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Payment is accepted via credit card, cash and checks. There will be no holds or presales and all items must be removed at the time of purchase.
WYTV.com
Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?
The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
yourdailylocal.com
State Police Investigating Shooting
HYDETOWN, Pa. – Corry-based Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department parking lot early Saturday morning. According to police, a 26-year-old Titusville man got into a “brief encounter/argument” with Matthew Divido, 29 of Tionesta, at approximately 2:10 a.m. on Nov. 19....
