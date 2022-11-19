ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrisdale, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Moves Into Top 10 on Coaches Poll, Unchanged on AP

Penn State stayed at No. 11 in the latest AP Poll but moved into the top ten in the coaches poll. Despite destroying Rutgers, 55-10, in Piscataway Saturday, coach James Franklin’s team found themselves in a familiar position on the AP charts. The coaches were a little more impressed, as the Nittany Lions moved from No. 13 to No. 10.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Woman Injured After Vehicle Collides with Deer in Falls Creek Borough

FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that resulted in a local woman being taken to a nearby hospital. According to a release issued by DuBois-based State Police on Monday, November 21, the crash occurred on Washington Avenue in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County, at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, November 5.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bellefonte/State College KOA wins Campground of the Year award

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Bellefonte/State College KOA Holiday Campground was awarded the 2023 Campground of the Year by Kampgrounds of America (KOA) Inc. The campground, which is owned and operated by Barba Saulsbury and Rick Dillon, was awarded on Wednesday, Nov. 16 during the KOA’s international convention in Orlando, Flordia. The campground, which […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
WJAC TV

FBI dive team assists state police with search of Conemaugh River

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — On Monday, state police were witnessed searching the Conemaugh River in Johnstown's West End. State police confirmed that they requested assistance from an FBI dive crew during the search. Authorities did not provide any details about their investigation or what they were searching for. Stay...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wtae.com

Butler County fire tears through home overnight

KOPPEL, Pa. — A fire erupted at a home in Koppel, Beaver County, early Sunday. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. to a home near the corner of 3rd Avenue and Mount Street. The building appears to have been gutted by the flames. Listen to one...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Spirit of Christmas Parade coming to downtown Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Annual Spirit of Christmas Parade will be soon returning to downtown Altoona. The parade will take place on Thursday, Dec. 1 starting at 6 p.m. Those who attend can enjoy marching bands, floats and fireworks. Santa Clause will also be making an appearance at the event. A tree-lighting ceremony will […]
ALTOONA, PA
explore venango

Venango County Photo of the Day

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held at both Woods & River Coffee and Core Goods! Ashley Sheffer, owner of Core Goods, and Marcy Hall and Erin Wanninger, owners of Woods & River Coffee, each led various committees and projects within the Oil City Main Street Program. Both businesses celebrated their public grand openings on Saturday, November 19th!
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County welcomes new Orthopedic clinic

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Community members in the Richland area now have access to new orthopedic services right in their back yards. Two hospitals, the Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber and the Indiana Regional Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to celebrate the grand opening of this new facility in Richland. Their […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

REAR END COLLISION BLOCKS ONE LANE OF 119 NORTH NEAR HOMER CITY

UPDATE AT 11:45 AM: The road reopened in the 10:00 hour, after cleanup and investigation was complete. UPDATE AT 8:30 AM: Traffic is expected to be delayed further as 119 North in the area of the accident is closed. Homer City Fire Chief Terry Gardner says it’s because coal needs to be moved to another truck.
HOMER CITY, PA
The Daily Collegian

Nittany Lion Inn furniture sale set for Dec. 5-9

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — From Dec. 5-9, Lion Surplus will conduct a furniture sale at the Nittany Lion Inn. Items include beds, nightstands, artwork, mirrors, televisions, pillows, lamps, dressers, desks, chairs, armoires, ice buckets, garbage cans, and other miscellaneous items. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Payment is accepted via credit card, cash and checks. There will be no holds or presales and all items must be removed at the time of purchase.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WYTV.com

Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?

The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
yourdailylocal.com

State Police Investigating Shooting

HYDETOWN, Pa. – Corry-based Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department parking lot early Saturday morning. According to police, a 26-year-old Titusville man got into a “brief encounter/argument” with Matthew Divido, 29 of Tionesta, at approximately 2:10 a.m. on Nov. 19....
HYDETOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy