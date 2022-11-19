Live coverage: No. 3 Montana State Bobcats host No. 13 Montana Grizzlies in 121st Brawl of the Wild

The St. Louis native could have his hands full this weekend, considering he’s actually the team’s backup. Starter Patrick DeLaurent has missed the past two games with a foot injury, which is a major blow to the Redhawks’ offense. Heitert has filled in during that time going 2-0, but has completed 21 of 36 passes for no touchdowns and an interception. Also a freshman, the Washington-Grizzly Stadium atmosphere could prove to be too much during the playoffs.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO