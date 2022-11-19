ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Live coverage: No. 3 Montana State Bobcats host No. 13 Montana Grizzlies in 121st Brawl of the Wild

By VICTOR FLORES, LUCAS SEMB 406mtsports.com
406mtsports.com
 3 days ago
406mtsports.com

Florence-Carlton lineman Jonathan Luhmann commits to Montana State

BOZEMAN — Florence-Carlton senior Jonathan Luhmann has committed to Montana State, he announced Monday on social media. Luhmann is an offensive lineman who only knows how it feels to win a state title. He began playing football two years ago, and the Falcons have won the last two Class B state championships.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Extra eventful Brawl of the Wild weekend

On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Lucas Semb recap the 121st Brawl of the Wild and look ahead to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Flores and Semb discuss what went right for Montana State and what went wrong for Montana in MSU's 55-21...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State's Tommy Mellott, Montana's Robby Hauck named finalists for FCS awards

BOZEMAN — A Bobcat and a Grizzly are finalists for Football Championship Subdivision player of the year awards. Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott is one of 30 finalists for the Walter Payton Award, given to the FCS' offensive player of the year. Montana safety Robby Hauck is among 30 finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award, handed out to the season's top defensive player. Stats Perform announced both lists of finalists on Tuesday.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Big Sky Notebook: Questions swirl around FCS playoff selections

BOZEMAN — Sunday’s Football Championship Subdivision playoff selection show delivered several surprises to Big Sky Conference teams — some pleasant, some less so. The Big Sky will be represented by Idaho, Montana, Montana State, Sacramento State and Weber State in this year’s postseason. Before Sunday, it wasn’t clear if the conference would get five playoff teams or if UM would be the fifth. FCS playoff committee chair Jermaine Truax shed light on decisions surrounding UM, MSU, Weber and UC Davis, which narrowly missed the postseason.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State's Brent Vigen, Montana's Patrick Rohrbach named national award finalists

BOZEMAN — Stats Perform announced the finalists for a pair of 2022 Football Championship Subdivision awards on Monday, and each list features a member of a Montana team. Montana State head coach Brent Vigen is one of the 16 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Award, given to the FCS coach of the year. Montana punter Patrick Rohrbach made the list of 25 finalists for the Jerry Rice Award, which goes to the freshman of the year.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State gets No. 4 seed in FCS playoffs

BOZEMAN — Montana State received the No. 4 seed in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, the FCS announced Sunday. The Bobcats (10-1) are behind No. 1 South Dakota State, No. 2 Sacramento State and No. 3 North Dakota State. MSU was seeded fourth despite being ranked third in the Stats Perform and coaches polls going into Saturday's Brawl of the Wild, which it won 55-21 over rival Montana. NDSU is No. 4 in both rankings.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Missoula Sentinel taps head softball, track and field coaches

MISSOULA — Wade Sellers has been hired as softball coach and Dylan Reynolds as track & field coach at Missoula Sentinel, the school announced Tuesday. Official hirings are pending MCPS School Board approval. Sellers was instrumental as an assistant coach for the Spartan softball team during the 2022 season....
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

First-ever meeting between Montana Grizzlies and SEMO means many new faces

The St. Louis native could have his hands full this weekend, considering he’s actually the team’s backup. Starter Patrick DeLaurent has missed the past two games with a foot injury, which is a major blow to the Redhawks’ offense. Heitert has filled in during that time going 2-0, but has completed 21 of 36 passes for no touchdowns and an interception. Also a freshman, the Washington-Grizzly Stadium atmosphere could prove to be too much during the playoffs.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Hot shooting propels Montana Lady Griz to home win over North Dakota

MISSOULA — Hot third-quarter shooting and salty defense down the stretch propelled the Montana women's basketball team to an 82-77 win over North Dakota on Sunday afternoon at Dahlberg Arena. The win was Montana's first over an NCAA Division I opponent, boosting the team to 2-2. The Lady Griz...
FARGO, ND
406mtsports.com

MSU-Northern men improve to 5-0 with rout of Puget Sound

TACOMA, Wash. — The Montana State-Northern men's basketball team improved to 5-0 on Saturday by downing Puget Sound 80-63. The Lights were led by Tanner McCliment-Call with 14 points. Zackry Martinez added 13 points and Jesse Keltner 12 along with a team-high eight rebounds. CJ Nelson had 10 points.
BOZEMAN, MT

