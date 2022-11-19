Live coverage: No. 3 Montana State Bobcats host No. 13 Montana Grizzlies in 121st Brawl of the Wild

Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Florence-Carlton lineman Jonathan Luhmann commits to Montana State
BOZEMAN — Florence-Carlton senior Jonathan Luhmann has committed to Montana State, he announced Monday on social media. Luhmann is an offensive lineman who only knows how it feels to win a state title. He began playing football two years ago, and the Falcons have won the last two Class B state championships.
406mtsports.com
Montana volleyball team to battle Sacramento State in Big Sky tourney opener
MISSOULA — The Montana volleyball team has enjoyed a breakthrough season this fall, and the Grizzlies will try to keep it going at the Big Sky Conference Championships starting Wednesday in Ogden, Utah. Fifth-seeded Montana will battle No. 4 seed Sacramento State in the opening round at 1 p.m....
406mtsports.com
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Extra eventful Brawl of the Wild weekend
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Lucas Semb recap the 121st Brawl of the Wild and look ahead to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Flores and Semb discuss what went right for Montana State and what went wrong for Montana in MSU's 55-21...
406mtsports.com
Montana State's Tommy Mellott, Montana's Robby Hauck named finalists for FCS awards
BOZEMAN — A Bobcat and a Grizzly are finalists for Football Championship Subdivision player of the year awards. Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott is one of 30 finalists for the Walter Payton Award, given to the FCS' offensive player of the year. Montana safety Robby Hauck is among 30 finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award, handed out to the season's top defensive player. Stats Perform announced both lists of finalists on Tuesday.
406mtsports.com
Montana volleyball coach earns league's top honor; Clark named all-conference
MISSOULA — Montana volleyball coach Allison Lawrence has been named the Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year, the league announced Tuesday. Lawrence joins Dick Scott in 1991 as the only Grizzly coaches to win the award. It comes on the heels of a record-setting season for the Grizzlies....
406mtsports.com
Big Sky Notebook: Questions swirl around FCS playoff selections
BOZEMAN — Sunday’s Football Championship Subdivision playoff selection show delivered several surprises to Big Sky Conference teams — some pleasant, some less so. The Big Sky will be represented by Idaho, Montana, Montana State, Sacramento State and Weber State in this year’s postseason. Before Sunday, it wasn’t clear if the conference would get five playoff teams or if UM would be the fifth. FCS playoff committee chair Jermaine Truax shed light on decisions surrounding UM, MSU, Weber and UC Davis, which narrowly missed the postseason.
406mtsports.com
FCS playoff committee chair Jermaine Truax explains why Montana Grizzlies made the field
MISSOULA — Whether you like it or not, the Montana Grizzlies football team is in the FCS playoffs. Despite not beating a team with a winning record, UM (7-4) was given one of the final slots over schools such as Chattanooga (7-4), Florida A&M (9-2), UC Davis (6-5) and Youngstown State (7-4), among others.
406mtsports.com
Leia Beattie's career night leads Montana State to comeback win at San Jose State
BOZEMAN — Many things went wrong for the Montana State women’s basketball team to start the second quarter. The Bobcats found a simple way to make things right: feed the ball to Leia Beattie. Beattie scored a career-high 27 points in MSU’s 74-65 overtime win over San Jose...
406mtsports.com
Montana's Bannan named Big Sky Conference Player of the Week in men's basketball
MISSOULA — Montana's Josh Bannan has been named the Big Sky Conference Player of the Week for men's basketball following his MVP performance in the Zootown Classic, the league announced Tuesday. Bannan did a little bit of everything in leading the Griz to a share of the tournament title....
406mtsports.com
Montana State's Brent Vigen, Montana's Patrick Rohrbach named national award finalists
BOZEMAN — Stats Perform announced the finalists for a pair of 2022 Football Championship Subdivision awards on Monday, and each list features a member of a Montana team. Montana State head coach Brent Vigen is one of the 16 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Award, given to the FCS coach of the year. Montana punter Patrick Rohrbach made the list of 25 finalists for the Jerry Rice Award, which goes to the freshman of the year.
406mtsports.com
Week 12: No. 3 Montana State defeats No. 13 Montana in the 121st Brawl of the Wild
The No. 3 Montana State Bobcats (10-1, 8-0) defeated No. 13 Montana in the Brawl of the Wild to finish the regular season. No. 3 Montana State runs all over No. 13 Montana in blowout Brawl of the Wild win. VICTOR FLORES 406mtsports.com. Updated 5 hrs ago. The Bobcats clinched...
406mtsports.com
Montana State gets No. 4 seed in FCS playoffs
BOZEMAN — Montana State received the No. 4 seed in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, the FCS announced Sunday. The Bobcats (10-1) are behind No. 1 South Dakota State, No. 2 Sacramento State and No. 3 North Dakota State. MSU was seeded fourth despite being ranked third in the Stats Perform and coaches polls going into Saturday's Brawl of the Wild, which it won 55-21 over rival Montana. NDSU is No. 4 in both rankings.
406mtsports.com
Missoula Sentinel taps head softball, track and field coaches
MISSOULA — Wade Sellers has been hired as softball coach and Dylan Reynolds as track & field coach at Missoula Sentinel, the school announced Tuesday. Official hirings are pending MCPS School Board approval. Sellers was instrumental as an assistant coach for the Spartan softball team during the 2022 season....
406mtsports.com
Montana State volleyball earns comeback win at Idaho State to close out regular season
POCATELLO, Idaho — The Montana State volleyball team closed out a magical weekend for Bobcat Athletics, rallying from a 2-0 deficit to post a 26-28, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-7 victory over Idaho State on Saturday night in Reed Gym. After starting the weekend with a sweep of then Big...
406mtsports.com
First-ever meeting between Montana Grizzlies and SEMO means many new faces
The St. Louis native could have his hands full this weekend, considering he’s actually the team’s backup. Starter Patrick DeLaurent has missed the past two games with a foot injury, which is a major blow to the Redhawks’ offense. Heitert has filled in during that time going 2-0, but has completed 21 of 36 passes for no touchdowns and an interception. Also a freshman, the Washington-Grizzly Stadium atmosphere could prove to be too much during the playoffs.
406mtsports.com
Missoula native Moreno sets Montana volleyball record in loss at Weber State
Montana volleyball libero Sarina Moreno, a Missoula Sentinel grad, had 27 digs in a loss at Weber State Saturday night. It increased her career total to 1,865, now the most by any player in program history. She passed Jackie White, who had a stellar career at Montana from 2004-07, and...
406mtsports.com
Hot shooting propels Montana Lady Griz to home win over North Dakota
MISSOULA — Hot third-quarter shooting and salty defense down the stretch propelled the Montana women's basketball team to an 82-77 win over North Dakota on Sunday afternoon at Dahlberg Arena. The win was Montana's first over an NCAA Division I opponent, boosting the team to 2-2. The Lady Griz...
406mtsports.com
MSU-Northern men improve to 5-0 with rout of Puget Sound
TACOMA, Wash. — The Montana State-Northern men's basketball team improved to 5-0 on Saturday by downing Puget Sound 80-63. The Lights were led by Tanner McCliment-Call with 14 points. Zackry Martinez added 13 points and Jesse Keltner 12 along with a team-high eight rebounds. CJ Nelson had 10 points.
