BBC
Five boys and girl charged over listed building fire in Dundee
Five boys and a girl have been charged over a fire at a listed building in Dundee. Firefighters tackled the blaze at the former Robertson's furniture shop on Barrack Street for nine hours after an alarm was raised on 12 November. Police Scotland confirmed four boys age 13, one boy...
BBC
Nottingham: Mother still critical after girls die in fire
A mother remains in a critical condition after a flat fire that killed her two children in Nottingham. The girls, aged three and one, died in hospital after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, on Sunday morning. A 31-year-old man from Clifton has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He...
BBC
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Angus road
A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a car on an Angus road. The 48-year-old man was riding a black BMW R1150GS on the B961 at Monikie when it was involved in a collision with a MG5 EV. The incident took place at the junction with Panmure Road at...
BBC
Woman who died in A9 crash named as Claire Wilson
A woman who died in a one-vehicle crash on the A9 in Perthshire has been named by police. Claire Wilson, from Dunfermline, was driving a white Mini Cooper which crashed at about 21:20 on Thursday at the junction for Stanley, between Luncarty and Bankfoot. The 55-year-old, who was the only...
BBC
Cyclist, 78, killed in crash
A 78-year-old cyclist has died in a crash with a vehicle near a Shropshire village. It happened on the A41 near Albrighton at about 11:20 GMT on Sunday, and involved a Suzuki Jimny SUV. The cyclist, from Penkridge, in south Staffordshire, sadly died from his injuries, West Mercia Police...
