sheltonherald.com
Masuk, New Milford (unofficially) clinch CIAC playoff berths Tuesday night; 11 remain
New Milford defeated New Fairfield in the Candlewood Cup to earn the school's first CIAC football playoff berth in Class L. Masuk was a collateral beneficiary, clinching a Class MM playoff berth in the process after Tuesday night's Thanksgiving Week games. Those two qualifiers unofficially made it 37 of 48...
sheltonherald.com
Jeff Jacobs: Greenwich's 1st soccer state title in 61 years, a 'Cinderella' story ending with a left slipper
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Regulation was gone. So were the two overtime periods. Here was Lucas Luzuriago stepping to the ball for Greenwich’s final penalty kick in the Class LL championship at Trinity Health Stadium. This was a Connecticut high school soccer...
westportjournal.com
Girls’ soccer team: Connecticut champions!
HARTFORD — Facing the Class LL State Tournament’s top seed, the No. 3 Staples High girls’ soccer team left little doubt as to which team is, in fact, the best. The Wreckers topped Cheshire, unbeaten in the regular season, 4-1 in Sunday’s pinnacle contest under the lights at Trinity Health Stadium.
milfordmirror.com
Bridgeport landmark restaurant Testo's sold to developer
BRIDGEPORT — If the walls at Testo's could talk, they would have far more to share than recipes for red sauce, meatballs, linguine with clams and filet mignon in a cognac gravy. Democratic Town Chairman Mario Testa's well-known restaurant and banquet facility has for years been where Bridgeport's movers...
Connecticut awards 1st retail cannabis dispensary licenses
The state of Connecticut has awarded its first licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
sheltonherald.com
Woog's World: Reflecting on Long Lots' history as officials consider its future
For 70 years old, Long Lots looks pretty good. The elementary school on Hyde Lane is not Westport’s oldest. In fact, it’s the newest of our five. Kings Highway, Saugatuck and Greens Farms are all at least 30 years older. Coleytown is a contemporary. But the first three...
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CT
It just so happens that you don’t have to go to New York for a good quality bagel. Connecticut has its list of popular and highly rated bagels to grab right near you. Here are the most highly rated and reviewed bagel shops in lower Connecticut.
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CT
Thanksgiving is just a few short days away and have you ordered your pie yet? Well, you’re in luck! Here are a few of the best pies you can get this holiday and if you get there early enough, you may just be able to get one of CT’s best pies.
sheltonherald.com
Santacons, bar crawls and holiday pop-up bars in CT for the 2022 holiday season
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As the holiday season approaches, themed events and bar crawls are returning as well. Connecticut cities host events like SantaCon and ugly sweater contests out in the streets and into the bars. SantaCon in particular is a nationwide event that brings Mr. and Mrs. Claus costumes to bars all around the U.S. In Connecticut there are 4 SantaCons in Stamford, South Windsor, Colchester and Hartford.
NBC Connecticut
Person Struck by Train in Milford
Train services are being delayed after a person was struck by a train at the Milford station Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said an eastbound Metro-North train hit a person at about 2:15 p.m. Police and emergency personnel are responding to the scene. Officers say the person hit wasn't killed, but the...
Boston Globe
UConn associate coach Chris Dailey leaves on stretcher before game
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Longtime UConn associate head coach Chris Dailey fainted before the start of the No. 5 Huskies’ game against 10th-ranked North Carolina State on Sunday. As the national anthem ended, Dailey had to be held up by UConn personnel before she was laid down on...
sheltonherald.com
Police: Shelton armed liquor store robbery leads to pursuit over 100 mph into Hartford
Police say a vehicle involved in an armed robbery in Shelton crashed in Hartford following a pursuit along Interstate 91 north that reached speeds over 100 mph. The chain of events began around 7:30 p.m. Monday, when police officers in Shelton were called to Cleto’s Package Store on Howe Avenue for a reported armed robbery.
luxury-houses.net
Combining The Grandeur of a Bygone Era with The Modern Amenities for 21st Century Living, This Elegant Home Lists for $4.5M in Fairfield, CT
The Home in Fairfield is a welcome surprise, private and serene, now available for sale. This home located at 665 Sasco Hill Rd, Fairfield, Connecticut; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 6,073 square feet of living spaces. Call Libby Tritschler – William Raveis Real Estate – (Phone: 203.913.9454) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Fairfield.
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
10 Friendly Holiday Reminders for the Greater Danbury Area
I'm not going to sugar coat it, nothing is obvious or easy for me. Without "to-do" lists, reminders and alerts, I'd be lost. I need to stay on top of myself, and require a little help from friends, too. But, once I've made my list and checked it twice, I feel a whole lot better. You should try it.
905 Palmer Avenue 5E2, Mamaroneck, NY 10543, Mamaroneck, NY 10543 - $2,500
MAMARONECK, N.Y. — A property at 905 Palmer Avenue 5E2, Mamaroneck, NY 10543 in Mamaroneck is listed at $2,500. School District: Mamaroneck Union Free School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
trumbulltimes.com
Norwalk's oldest home was destroyed before stricter demolition ordinance was completed
NORWALK — Weeks after the city's oldest home was illegally destroyed, officials are seeking to modify the local demolition ordinance to prevent the situation from happening again. Michelle Woods Matthews, a spokesperson for the city, said the Norwalk legal department "continues to explore all options" that could penalize Cesar...
nhschiefadvocate.org
Nonnewaug Alumni Make Way to UConn Women’s Basketball Practice Team
WOODBURY — The UConn women’s basketball program is one of the most famous Division I programs in America. The Huskies conduct intense practices, and that’s reflected by their success. The women’s team practices against a male team during their season. Two Nonnewaug alumni, JD Gengenbach and Jarrett...
Teacher Vacancies Spark Student Transfers
A shortage of teachers at Brennan-Rogers School has led the city’s public school district to recommend that families transfer 7th and 8th graders out of the West Rock magnet school and to another New Haven public school that has more educators on staff. New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) spokesperson...
Big shows coming to The Palace Theater in Waterbury
(WTNH) — After you finish that Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, The Palace Theater in Waterbury will start serving up some great shows! From “The Nutcracker” to “Chicago”, there’s something for everyone this upcoming holiday season. Frank Tavera, the CEO of Palace Theater, joined News 8 to rave about the amazing shows coming to the stage […]
