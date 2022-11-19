With the holidays almost here, mark down these dates for Christmas parades in Aiken County

December is almost here, and that means it's time for Christmas parades.

Here's a look at what parades are taking place through Aiken and Edgefield counties.

The New Ellenton Christmas parade will be Saturday, Dec. 3, at noon on Main Street in New Ellenton. For more information, visit newellentonsc.com.

The GVW Christmas parade will be Saturday, Dec. 3, at 3 p.m. A rain date has been set for Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. For more information visit the GVW Fire Department Facebook page. The parade will start at 82 Canal St. and head through Graniteville on Highway 191 to the traffic light at Highway 421 in Warrenville.

The City of Jackson Christmas parade will be Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. on Highway 125 in Jackson.

The Edgefield Christmas parade will be Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.exploreedgefield.com.

The Windsor Christmas parade will be Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. The parade will begin at Cedar Road and ends at the old school/park. For more information, visit the Town of Windsor, SC Facebook page.

The Wagener Christmas parade will be Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. The parade will begin at A.L. Corbett Middle School. For more information, visit wagenersc.com.

The Christmas parade in Crosland Park on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. The entry fee is canned goods for the Blessing Boxes. For more information, contact Dale Couch at 803-508-8418, Boby Fry at 803-443-4097 or Raymond Hall at 803-979-9314.

Midland Valley Christmas parade will be Saturday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m. starting at Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School. For more information, visit Midland Valley Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Aiken Christmas Parade will be Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. in downtown Aiken. Visit downtownaiken.com for more information.

The North Augusta parade will be Sunday, Dec. 11, from 3 to 4 p.m. in downtown North Augusta. For more information, contact the North Augusta Lions Club.

The Hoofbeats and Christmas Carols parade will be Saturday, Dec. 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. in downtown Aiken. For more information, visit the Hoofbeats and Christmas Carols Facebook page.