Missouri defeated Arkansas 29-27 on Friday in Columbia to become bowl eligible as the regular season ends for both teams. Both Missouri and Arkansas are 6-6 on the season and 3-5 in the SEC. The Razorbacks held a 21-20 lead at halftime, but couldn’t muster much offense in the second half. Arkansas finished with 318 yards including only 113 on the ground. The Missouri defense has been outstanding all season with the exception of the Tennessee game and Friday was no different.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO