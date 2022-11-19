ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

fox16.com

Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz stirs it up after win over Arkansas

A joyous Missouri head football coach Eli Drinkwitz did his postgame radio show with a cigar and plenty of pride. Drinkwitz, born in Norman, Okla., but raised in the Arkansas community of Alma, was enjoying his team’s 29-27 win over visiting Arkansas in what is dubbed the Battle Line Rivalry.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Jamil Walker fired by Sam Pittman

FAYETTEVILLE — According to multiple sources, Sam Pittman has fired his strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker. The move comes one day after Arkansas lost to Missouri 29-27 with Pittman upset about his team being physically dominated. “They played a very physical game,” Pittman said. “They out-physicaled us tonight...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Hog game day: Arkansas falls to Missouri in 27-29 close

COLUMBIA, Mo – The Hogs are headed to Mizzou after the Thanksgiving holiday to play their last regular season scheduled game against the Tigers and hope to keep the Battle Line trophy at home. Fourth quarter. C. Little put up a 20-yard field goal at 12:40 into the 4th...
COLUMBIA, MO
fox16.com

CJ Brown coming off big game in playoffs, talks Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Bentonville Class of 2024 wide receiver CJ Brown helped lead the Tigers to a 45-0 win in Round of the state playoffs this past Friday. For Brown, 6-1, 180, it wasn’t just another game. Brown caught eight passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns in the win over North Little Rock. He talked about his performance.
BENTONVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Missouri defeats Arkansas 29-27, now bowl eligible

Missouri defeated Arkansas 29-27 on Friday in Columbia to become bowl eligible as the regular season ends for both teams. Both Missouri and Arkansas are 6-6 on the season and 3-5 in the SEC. The Razorbacks held a 21-20 lead at halftime, but couldn’t muster much offense in the second half. Arkansas finished with 318 yards including only 113 on the ground. The Missouri defense has been outstanding all season with the exception of the Tennessee game and Friday was no different.
COLUMBIA, MO
fox16.com

Myles Slusher has left Razorbacks, not at Missouri

According to various sources, safety Myles Slusher has left the Razorback football team and won’t play against Missouri. Various reports had Slusher in Tulsa on Thursday night instead of in Columbia, Mo. Slusher is a junior from Broken Arrow (Okla.). In six games this season, Slusher had 28 tackles,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Su’a, Bentonville eye Class 7A grid showdown with Cabot

Perhaps the state’s best high school football game this weekend will happen Friday night in Bentonville. Cabot (9-2) will visit Bentonville (10-1) in a 7 p.m. that will find the victor advancing to the Class 7A state championship game. Tigers head coach Jody Grant is happy to have the...
BENTONVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Elkins giving thanks for big-time grid program success

It’s Elk season in the Arkansas Class 4A state high school playoffs and that’s left foes just plain Dizzy and looking for Chairs the last few weeks. Elkins (10-1), whose offense is led by quarterback Slade “Dizzy” Dean and tailback Da’Shawn Chairs, has won eight straight games and outscored its opponents 541-179 this season.
ELKINS, AR

