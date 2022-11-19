ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

New Orleans police seeking information in October homicide

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department continues to search for leads in a homicide investigation that happened last month. Crimestoppers is now offering a reward of $2,500 for information that would lead to an arrest in the murder of John Garrett. Garrett was shot and killed in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Police investigating homicide on Hayne Boulevard in Little Woods

New Orleans police are investigating a homicide in Little Woods. Police responded to the shooting in the 8700 block of Hayne Boulevard at around 2:44 p.m. They found a 34-year-old man lying unconscious on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene. No other information was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate homicide in Little Woods

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in Little Woods Monday afternoon. According to police, the man was found shot to death in the 8700 block of Hayne Boulevard around 2:55 p.m. Emergency Medical Services declared the man dead at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Male killed Monday afternoon on Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male victim was fatally shot Monday afternoon (Nov. 21) along Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East, police said. The victim’s identity and age have not been disclosed. But the NOPD said the victim was found in the 8700 block of Hayne Boulevard around 2:44 p.m.
fox8live.com

Wheelchair-bound woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A wheelchair-bound woman was struck and killed Monday night (Nov. 21) by a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene in New Orleans East, police said. The victim, whose identity and age have not been disclosed, was struck around 5:52 p.m. in the 9300 block of the I-10 Service Road, the NOPD said. The block is in the West Lake Forest neighborhood of the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man fatally shot outside of Gretna home, Jefferson sheriff says

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Monday (Nov. 21) night outside of a home in Gretna, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies say they were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. in response to a shooting in the 600 block of Grovewood Dr. It was there deputies say they discovered a man that had been fatally shot.
GRETNA, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans police made six gun-related arrests at 9th Ward second line on Sunday

New Orleans police arrested six men on firearms and narcotics charges at a 9th Ward second line on Sunday. In all, police recovered seven firearms—including a .223 rifle, a 762 Draco and a 9-millimeter handgun—and 200 rounds of live ammunition on a day that saw six people shot, but could potentially have been much bloodier without police intervention, according to Fifth District Lt. Andrew Palumbo.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman arrested after JPSO deputies chase stolen vehicle into New Orleans

A 47-year-old woman was arrested following a police chase from Metairie into the Little Woods neighborhood in New Orleans Sunday night, authorities said. A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputy was injured when a patrol car rolled onto its side during the pursuit, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The deputy suffered minor injuries and is in stable condition.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

