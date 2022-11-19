Read full article on original website
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate shooting that injured woman on Chef Highway
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night on Chef Menteur Highway. According to police, the shooting happened at the intersection of Chef Highway and Dale Street around 7 p.m. NOPD said a woman suffering from a gunshot wound was taken...
New Orleans police seeking information in October homicide
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department continues to search for leads in a homicide investigation that happened last month. Crimestoppers is now offering a reward of $2,500 for information that would lead to an arrest in the murder of John Garrett. Garrett was shot and killed in...
Man found shot dead outside West Bank home, JPSO says
New Orleans police looking for sedan after woman in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run
New Orleans police are looking for the driver of a white sedan who they say hit a man pushing a woman in a wheelchair and then fled. The 38-year-old woman died from her injuries, while the man's injuries were considered minor. The fatal hit-and-run happened Monday around 5:50 p.m. in...
6 shot Sunday in New Orleans, including 2 men who were riding in a vehicle, police say
Six people were shot in less than 12 hours Sunday in New Orleans, police said, including two people who were riding in a vehicle. One of the victims is a 17-year-old who was shot during a robbery attempt, police said. Here's what we know about the shootings from preliminary information...
Police investigating homicide on Hayne Boulevard in Little Woods
New Orleans police are investigating a homicide in Little Woods. Police responded to the shooting in the 8700 block of Hayne Boulevard at around 2:44 p.m. They found a 34-year-old man lying unconscious on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene. No other information was...
New Orleans police investigate homicide in Little Woods
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in Little Woods Monday afternoon. According to police, the man was found shot to death in the 8700 block of Hayne Boulevard around 2:55 p.m. Emergency Medical Services declared the man dead at...
Male killed Monday afternoon on Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male victim was fatally shot Monday afternoon (Nov. 21) along Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East, police said. The victim’s identity and age have not been disclosed. But the NOPD said the victim was found in the 8700 block of Hayne Boulevard around 2:44 p.m.
Wheelchair-bound woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A wheelchair-bound woman was struck and killed Monday night (Nov. 21) by a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene in New Orleans East, police said. The victim, whose identity and age have not been disclosed, was struck around 5:52 p.m. in the 9300 block of the I-10 Service Road, the NOPD said. The block is in the West Lake Forest neighborhood of the city.
Man fatally shot outside of Gretna home, Jefferson sheriff says
GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Monday (Nov. 21) night outside of a home in Gretna, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies say they were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. in response to a shooting in the 600 block of Grovewood Dr. It was there deputies say they discovered a man that had been fatally shot.
New Orleans police made six gun-related arrests at 9th Ward second line on Sunday
New Orleans police arrested six men on firearms and narcotics charges at a 9th Ward second line on Sunday. In all, police recovered seven firearms—including a .223 rifle, a 762 Draco and a 9-millimeter handgun—and 200 rounds of live ammunition on a day that saw six people shot, but could potentially have been much bloodier without police intervention, according to Fifth District Lt. Andrew Palumbo.
Lanes closed at St. James/Ascension parish line; 18-wheeler submerged in water, driver hurt
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Lanes are closed on I-10 at the St. James/Ascension parish line after a Tuesday afternoon single-vehicle crash. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said one lane is closed in both directions at the 189-mile marker. An 18-wheeler is submerged in water after the accident and its driver was taken to a […]
32-Year-Old Woman Died In A Pedestrian Crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
The New Orleans Police Department responded to a pedestrian crash on Saturday that claimed a life. Just before midnight, the crash happened at Canal and South Liberty Streets near the French Quarter.
Woman arrested after JPSO deputies chase stolen vehicle into New Orleans
A 47-year-old woman was arrested following a police chase from Metairie into the Little Woods neighborhood in New Orleans Sunday night, authorities said. A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputy was injured when a patrol car rolled onto its side during the pursuit, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The deputy suffered minor injuries and is in stable condition.
NOPD: Woman accused of shooting man in the leg late Sunday night
The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a woman accused of shooting a man in the Gentilly area late Sunday (Nov. 20) night.
Fox 8 Defenders: JP leaders conduct monthly sweeps of Bellemont Apartments
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A religious nonprofit had to pay $150,000 to hold onto its property in Metairie after years of code enforcement violations and complaints. Now, Jefferson Parish leaders say they’re staying on top of the owner, who also faces violations in New Orleans. Liz Berge is very...
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office investigating 2 shootings in Raceland
RACELAND, La. — Lafourche Parish Sherriff's Office are investigating two shootings in Raceland that took place on Tuesday afternoon. According to deputies, two vehicles shot multiple rounds at each other on Buford and St. Louis Streets and Louisiana Highway One and Greenville Street. Sheriff Webre stated that the suspects...
JSO arrests 2 suspects in New Orleans connected to August death investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that it arrested two people in connection with an undetermined death investigation from August. Action News Jax first told you about this case Aug. 17, when JSO said that it responded to Frederica Place and found an elderly man dead inside his home.
6 arrested on weapons charges during Nine Times Second Line in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police announced Monday afternoon (Nov. 21) that six men had been arrested on a variety of weapons and drug charges during a Sunday Second Line parade through the Desire area. The Second Line, held by Nine Times Social Aid and Pleasure Club, is an...
