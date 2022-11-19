ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area volleyball players named to all-state teams

Perquimans, Camden and Currituck all had players selected to the North Carolina Volleyball Coaches Association All-State teams last week.

The Lady Pirates earned three of the eight spots on the 1A team as seniors Victoria Williamson, Eby Scaff and junior Daven Brabble were named to the team.

The trio helped lead the Lady Pirates (26-2) to the program’s first state championship appearance in more than two decades before falling to Union Academy.

Williamson led Perquimans with 308 kills, followed by Scaff’s 298 and Brabble’s 223. Williamson and Scaff also led the team in digs with 174 and 148, respectively.

Brabble led the Lady Pirates with 95 aces and 31 blocks with Williamson earning 84 aces.

Camden (25-3), which made a second consecutive 2A state title appearance before losing in four sets to McMichael, made up a third of the 12 players to make the 2A all-state team.

Senior Peyton Carver, senior Tessa Forehand, junior Carlyn Tanis and junior Adisyn Russell were named to the team.

Tanis was the Lady Bruins’ kills leader with 309 as Russell followed with 254 and Forehand followed with 250.

Carver served a team-high 77 aces, Tanis added 71 and Russell contributed 68. Tanis had 275 digs, Russell had 267 and Carver had 204.

Carver also had 607 assists.

Currituck junior Shaelin Bilbo earned a spot on the 3A all-state team. She had 265 digs this season for the Lady Knights (13-11).

Albemarle School’s Sydney Abeyounis also earned an all-state nod at NCISAA’s 1A level. Abeyounis helped the Lady Colts to a second straight NCISAA state championship appearance before they lost to Pungo.

Abeyounis had 296 kills and 41 blocks for the season.

All stats are according to Maxpreps.com.

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

