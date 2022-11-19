Read full article on original website
Related
People Are Using a Diabetes Drug for Weight Loss and It Seems to Be Working
Elon Musk has touted Wegovy as a solution to weight loss, and its sister drug, Ozempic, has become a viral sensation on TikTok.
MedicalXpress
Study uncovers key cause of type 2 diabetes
Glucose metabolites (chemicals produced when glucose is broken down by cells), rather than glucose itself, have been discovered to be key to the progression of type 2 diabetes. In diabetes, the pancreatic beta-cells do not release enough of the hormone insulin, which lowers blood glucose levels. This is because a glucose metabolite damages pancreatic beta-cell function.
Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Have Firmer Skin
Ready to settle down for the night and nurse a cup of something delicious that will calm your nerves and get you ready for bed? Why not choose a healthy beverage that works overtime as a skincare aid, as well? Before you pour yourself a tall glass of water, transfer that water to a pot or kettle and prepare to kick back, relax, (watching a movie is optional) with a more soothing choice. People who drink this before bed have firmer skin — here’s what you need to know.
Does vitamin D give you energy?
Does vitamin D give you energy, and what else is it good for? We investigate
cohaitungchi.com
What to Eat When You Have Fatty Liver Disease
Fatty liver disease is characterized by the presence of abnormal amounts of fat in the liver, which is called steatosis. If you have fat in your liver but no other damage, you are thought to have nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). If left untreated, inflammation and liver cell damage can occur, causing a disease called nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). NASH is associated with cirrhosis, end-stage liver disease, and liver transplantation, and is often associated with cardiovascular-related diseases.
Scientific evidence explains why some people look older than their age and others look younger than they really are
**This article is based on information sourced from scientific, psychology, government, and educational websites, which are cited throughout the story**. This is the answer to the question of why some people look younger than their age and others look older than they really are. How so? Aging is, by its simplest description, a biological process, and it happens with anything living whether that be a piece of fruit, a flower, an animal, or a person.
Poor-Quality Sleep Linked to Fatty Liver Disease
Disturbed nighttime sleep, daytime napping and snoring are associated with an increased risk of metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), according to research published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Another study found that night owls may also be at greater risk for more severe fatty liver disease, researchers reported in the International Journal of Obesity.
BBC
Game-changing type 1 diabetes drug approved in US
A "game-changing" immunotherapy drug proven to delay the development of type 1 diabetes has been approved by regulators in the USA. Experts say teplizumab marks a "new era" in treatment, tackling the root cause of the condition for the first time, rather than just the symptoms. It works by reprogramming...
Medical News Today
What to know about dehydration and joint pain
Staying hydrated helps flush toxins from the body. This can reduce inflammation and decrease friction between bones. When a person becomes dehydrated, inflammation and friction may increase discomfort around the joints. Dehydration occurs when the body loses too much fluid. It can cause a variety of symptoms, including fatigue and...
EatingWell
Can People with Diabetes Eat Bread?
Bread is a household grocery staple that provides surprising benefits with each bite. Bread is the base for many tasty meals, such as sandwiches, stuffing and even French toast. However, when managing a diabetes diagnosis, knowing which carbs are OK to eat, and if eating bread with diabetes is even allowed, can be confusing.
Medical News Today
What to know about Dercum's disease
Dercum’s disease is a rare connective tissue disorder. A person with the condition develops growths of fatty tissue, or lipomas, that can cause pain when they press on nerve cells or other organs in the body. Doctors do not know what causes the condition, but genetics may play a...
Medical News Today
Joint and muscle pain with liver disease
Classic signs of liver disease include jaundice, or yellowing of the skin, and a swollen abdomen. However, doctors also associate certain joint and muscle issues with liver disease. cause of joint pain in people with liver disease is arthritis, which is inflammation of the joints. Arthritis can cause joint swelling,...
Medical News Today
How to tell the difference between bursitis and arthritis
Bursitis and arthritis are conditions that affect the joints. While bursitis and arthritis symptoms can be similar, they have different causes and vary in location and duration. Identifying the cause of a person’s symptoms can help a doctor determine the best treatment. Joint pain may be due to different...
cohaitungchi.com
Buckwheat for Diabetes: To Eat or Not to Eat?
Something that’s really annoying about information you might find around the web, is it’s not exactly accurate. This means you can find yourself thinking a food is good for blood sugar levels and diabetes, when it’s actually not. Take buckwheat for diabetes as an example. Recently one...
cohaitungchi.com
Oatmeal diet for weight loss: Is the 7-day low-calorie meal plan safe for you? Tips to burn body fat fast
New Delhi: Oatmeal, made from dry oats, is a favourite breakfast for many people, especially those trying to shed a few kilos to slim down. Packed with healthy carbs and fibre, oats are a whole grain food that is claimed to offer many health benefits. Studies have shown that oats and oatmeal can help people lose weight, lower blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer. In fact, supporters of the oatmeal diet plan claim that the popular diet can help people lose up to 4 pounds (1.8 kg)in just one week.
cohaitungchi.com
How To Take Turmeric For Diabetes?
There is strong evidence that turmeric effectively reduces symptoms of diabetes and could even prevent prediabetic patients from developing type 2 diabetes. Some of these benefits primarily come from turmeric's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory qualities. Researchers have found that chronic inflammation plays a role in developing several health concerns, including heart disease, certain types of cancers, and Crohn's disease.
Healthline
Does Eating Salami Affect Gout Symptoms?
Some foods increase the risk of developing gout or triggering its symptoms. Research indicates that processed meats like salami may be one of them. Gout is a common type of arthritis that’s characterized by inflammation of the joints. Symptoms include joint pain, swelling, tophi, heat, and redness. Gout affects...
MedicineNet.com
Does Rheumatoid Arthritis Cause Granuloma?
Yes, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) can cause granuloma in the body. Although rheumatoid granulomas can occur at any site in the body, they most commonly affect the skin (which results in subcutaneous nodules). They are typically seen at sites of repeated friction or pressure, such as the elbows, fingers, and forearms.
cohaitungchi.com
Can Intermittent Fasting Impact Your Blood Pressure?
Currently, intermittent fasting is popular for its health benefits. Research proves intermittent fasting can reduce your blood sugar, manage and help you lose weight, reduce your heart disease risk, and decrease inflammation. Another potential benefit? Reducing your blood pressure. Fasting’s Effect on Your Blood Pressure and Heart Health. What...
Medical News Today
What to know about Graves’ disease and the immune system
Graves’ disease is an autoimmune condition that causes hyperthyroidism, an overactive thyroid. It is not the same as having weakened immunity. A person with Graves’ disease is not more prone to infection than someone without the condition. Some people are immunocompromised, which means their immune system is weaker...
Comments / 0