Chrissy Teigen Wraps Her Baby Bump in Stunning Gold Mini Dress

By Carly Silva
 3 days ago
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen was absolutely glowing in her latest Instagram photos, which show the model rocking a metallic mini dress that perfectly accentuated her baby bump.

The Cravings creator, 36, posed for a photo-op on the street in the shimmering gold number, which tied in the front and featured a trendy collar neckline. She paired the look with matching gold heels, a black handbag and a gorgeously tousled up-do hairstyle.

"Wrapped an incredible season of a show I'm honestly not positive has been announced?? it involves eating a lot of food and couldn't have come at a better time!" Teigen wrote in the caption of her post on Friday, Nov. 18, teasing a new, yet-to-be-announced project.

"Now I'm gonna try to rest a little and enjoy the last few weeks of two-kid life!" she added, anticipating the arrival of her fourth child with husband John Legend.

The pair are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, and previously experienced the devastating loss of their third baby, Jack, as the result of a pregnancy termination that saved Teigen's life.

Teigen recently opened up about the experience while speaking at Propper Daley's "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation," where she revealed that she and Legend were faced with "heartbreaking decisions" during her pregnancy in 2020.

Teigen was 20 weeks along with her third baby when they learned he would not survive as a result of partial placental abruption.

"Let's just call it what it was: it was an abortion," she stated at the time, as Parade reported. "An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance."

Nearly two years later, the Chrissy's Court alum announced her rainbow pregnancy via Instagram in August, telling her followers, "Joy has filled our home and hearts again."

Now we are just counting down the days until Teigen and Legend welcome their newest bundle of joy!

