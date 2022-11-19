Read full article on original website
Who is Caroline Ellison and how did she end up at center of FTX collapse?
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has led to an increased focus on the role played by Alameda Research and its CEO Caroline Ellison in the firm's implosion.
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried penthouse sale listing was a fake: report
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's palatial $40 million Bahamas penthouse was listed for sale, but the listing was fake, according to a report.
Man allegedly pulls gun on Wendy's employee after not getting sauce with his meal
Wendy's employees called the police after a customer brandished a firearm after not receiving sauce with his meal last week. The man was using a stolen firearm, police say.
Butterball CEO dismisses Thanksgiving dinner shifting to chicken: Most will have turkey as 'centerpiece'
Despite turkey prices rising 23% this year, Butterball president and CEO Jay Jandrain argues it'll still be the Thanksgiving "centerpiece," not a chicken substitute.
Looking to buy a house? It's the worst time in decades to do so
U.S. consumers looking to buy a new home are facing the worst conditions in a generation as the Federal Reserve rapidly raises interest rates to fight inflation.
Amazon Alexa on track to lose $10 billion this year, described as 'colossal failure' in new report
Amazon's voice assistant Alexa is part of a devices unit at the company that is expected to lose about $10 billion in 2022, according to a new report.
Did Disney's woke agenda cause the CEO shakeup?
Disney's decision to give Bob Chapek the boot was likely due to a culmination of factors according to one investor, who says it was not just wokeness.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried donated thousands to House committee members who will investigate him
The House Financial Services Committee is aiming to question FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried despite members receiving more than $300,000 in donations from the firm.
Thanksgiving meals will go to military families and the elderly this season
An organization is giving meals to military families and the elderly this Thanksgiving holiday. Feed the Fridge works to provide food for the hungry in the Washington, D.C., area.
Retail crime ring busted as major stores 'fear' rising thefts heading into holiday shopping season
Retail giants like Target and Rite Aid have issued concerns about organized crime rings causing profits to shrink, following the dismantling of Baltimore-based criminals in New Jersey.
Left-wing Twitter begs: Vote 'no' on reinstating Trump
Left-wingers reacted with horror after Twitter boss Elon Musk posted a poll asking if Donald Trump's account should be reinstated, urging people to vote, "no."
Crime, panhandling hurting local businesses, Nashville-area store manager says: 'We're losing customers'
A business manager in a Nashville suburb told a local Fox affiliate that ongoing theft, harassment and panhandling have negatively impacted his establishment and the local economy.
Kareem Daniel to leave Disney as Bob Iger steps back into CEO role
Kareem Daniel will be leaving Disney as Bob Iger takes back his role as CEO of the company. Iger was reinstated to his position on Sunday.
Fallen FTX boss spent lavishly in Bahamas while allegedly misusing customer funds
Sam Bankman-Fried spent a massive amount of money in his year in the Bahamas — before his crypto empire collapsed and declared bankruptcy earlier this month.
FTX, Bankman-Fried's parents, senior execs bought $121M worth of Bahamas properties: report
Property records in the Bahamas indicate that Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX, his parents and senior executives went on a real estate buying spree, a report says.
Qatar signs 27-year gas deal with China
Qatar Energy signed a long gas deal with China's Sinopec on Monday that will supply the country with gas until at least 2050.
FTX bankruptcy pits US vs. Bahamas in battle for billions
A Delaware judge will hear a motion Tuesday seeking to transfer the Chapter 15 case filed by provisional liquidators in the Bahamas to the jurisdiction of the Delaware bankruptcy court.
Elon Musk polls users on whether Donald Trump should be allowed to return to Twitter, millions swiftly respond
Elon Musk polled his followers on whether former President Donald Trump should be allowed to return to Twitter, a platform he once widely used, following his lifetime ban.
Bob Iger returns as Disney CEO after less than a year in retirement
The Walt Disney Company has welcomed back Bob Iger as CEO, after less than a year in retirement. He will serve as CEO for a second time for the next two years.
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon announce plans to start new production company, Artists Equity
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon announced their new production company, Artists Equity, where Affleck is the chief executive and Damon is the chief creative officer.
