New Hylant CEO Bubba Berenzweig forged in NHL competition, employee approval

Andrew Berenzweig has a nickname — Bubba — that you’re unlikely to find in another Midwest CEO suite or National Hockey League game day program.

Yet Mr. Berenzweig can lay claim to both: The former NHL player and University of Michigan hockey star was recently named CEO of Toledo’s fast-growing Hylant Group Inc.

His challenge today as head of the downtown institution and one of America’s largest privately held insurance brokerages is to accelerate the growth that has put Hylant on the map nationally, and increasingly, internationally.

“My responsibility is to get Hylant to the fifth generation of family ownership,” said Mr. Berenzweig, 45, who married into the Hylant family after meeting his future wife Jackie Hylant at the University of Michigan.

He succeeded Michael Hylant as CEO in January. Mr. Hylant had been CEO since 2008.

Not selling

The company has big plans for growth and none of it involves selling out to a private equity group or one of the industry giants like Marsh, Willis Towers Watson, or Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

The insurance industry has been rife with agency acquisitions and roll-ups over the past several years.

A major one in Toledo was the sale of the Brooks Insurance Agency to New York insurance agency USI Insurance Services six years ago, which resulted in a dwindling of Toledo-based staff over that time.

Richard Hylant, the company’s president of growth and innovation, said competitors are constantly offering to buy Hylant out. But he assures them that the family won’t be enticed.

Mr. Hylant said the company is having too much fun growing. And he said the family doesn’t want the people responsible for that growth, the firm’s 950 employees, to fret about transitioning to new ownership.

“We’re just not interested,” he said.

Fast-growing revenue

In a little over two years, Hylant revenue has grown from $147 million to north of $200 million, Mr. Hylant said.

That revenue is from commissions and fees the company generates by selling a full spectrum of business and individual insurance products from casualty, property, healthcare, risk management, and everything in between.

The growth has come from finding new customers, expanding lines with existing ones, and opening offices across the Midwest, California, and the South .

This year, trade publication Business Insurance ranked Hylant as the 37th largest brokerage in America as part of its annual list of the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business.

The next goal, the company’s so-called “Drive to Five,” is to grow revenue to $500 million over the next eight years, Mr. Hylant said.

The guy chosen to lead that charge is Bubba Berenzweig.

UM, NHL career

Mr. Berenzweig never thought much about being a business executive growing up. He wanted to be a professional hockey player.

And he became a very good one, playing parts of four National Hockey League seasons with the Nashville Predators from 1999 to 2003.

Before that he was a star defenseman for the Michigan Wolverines men’s hockey team that won two national titles under hall-of-fame coach Red Berenson. He was a captain during his time with the Wolverines.

Mr. Berenzweig said he was an offensive-minded defenseman who could skate fast and throw around a 6-foot-1, 220-pound frame.

His NHL career was derailed during a promising season in 2001-2002 by an ankle and thumb injury sustained during an illegal slew foot check, in which a player trips another player from behind while usually pulling him backward.

At the time, he had three goals and seven assists in 26 games for the Predators. But after being sidelined much of the season and bouncing around between the minors and the NHL club for a couple more years, he decided to hang up his skates.

Salesman named Bubba?

That’s when his father-in-law, Patrick Hylant, called him and offered him a job at Hylant as a salesman.

But to do so, Mr. Hylant asked him to drop the Bubba nickname for his given name, Andrew, to project a more professional image.

Mr. Berenzweig agreed, but it didn’t work out well.

He came to be called Bubba at age 3 while visiting an uncle in Texas who thought a big, strapping boy from suburban Chicago should have that name. “It stuck,” Mr. Berenzweig said.

His father put Bubba on the back of his little league football helmet. And when his mother picked it up, too, Mr. Berenzweig said he concluded that it was alright to go through life with the name.

When he went to work selling for Hylant and started leaving messages from “Andrew Berenzweig,” nobody was calling him back, even people he knew well from his time in Ann Arbor and Nashville.

Finally, one executive returned the call and asked him who he was. “It’s Bubba,” Mr. Berenzweig said.

“Well, why didn’t you say that in the first place,” came the reply.

At that point, Mr. Berenzweig went back to his father-in-law and explained that if he was going to be successful, he had to use Bubba.

It’s been Bubba ever since.

Staying in the family

Richard Hylant said Mr. Berenzweig’s potential with the company really blossomed after he went back to school at the University of Toledo to get a Master of Business Administration. He said Mr. Berenzweig immersed himself in management theory and his studies, allowing his natural leadership qualities to assert themselves in a business environment.

In 2013 he took charge of the large Toledo office and doubled revenue from $20 million to $40 million while employment rose from 180 to 300.

When Michael Hylant, one of nine children, several of whom are in the business, decided to retire at the end of 2021, the third generation of Hylants selected Mr. Berenzweig to lead the company into the future.

The company was founded in Toledo in 1935. It has been run by the family most of the time since, except a brief stint in the ‘80s when Dana, the drive-train manufacturer, bought Hylant during a short-lived conglomerate-building phase and then sold it back to Patrick Hylant and a partner.

Clients in Toledo range from ProMedica and Dana to the Toledo Zoo and the Toledo Museum of Art.

Mr. Berenzweig said he is carrying forward a management style adopted from the family that stresses employee trust, growth, and autonomy.

He said his main job is to acquire employee talent, provide direction, then let the employees do their jobs.

“If we take care of employees, they’ll take care of our customers,” he said.

In 2022, for the 14th consecutive year, Hylant was named by Business Insurance as one of the best places to work in the brokerage industry.

Mr. Berenzweig said employees give of their time and resources to support dozens of community organizations and charities, including a contribution this year with the company of more than $100,000 to the United Way of Greater Toledo.

Unlike many former professional athletes, Mr. Berenzweig has not adorned his office at the company headquarters at 811 Madison with sports photos and memorabilia.

Instead, it’s family photos of his wife and three daughters.

The one hockey photo he displays is of him scoring an overtime goal for the Predators against hall-of-fame goalie Dominik Hasek to defeat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2.

“I achieved my childhood dream of playing in the NHL,” he said, explaining that he’s now in an equally challenging chapter of his professional life.