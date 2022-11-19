Ask the Vet: Hormonal diseases, infections to consider when pets develop hair loss

Frequently people are appropriately concerned when their pets develop areas of hair loss called alopecia.

I often remind myself that not all hair loss is created equally, and a number of factors and diseases can be a cause of alopecia in your dog or cat. One of the first things to consider is the type of alopecia and if it associated with other symptoms like scabs, itching, or changes to the skin. If the alopecia is equally distributed on the right and left side of the body, it is called symmetrical alopecia and this is more commonly associated with hormonal diseases. Patchy, irregular alopecia with other lesions tends to be linked to some type of infection.

Occasionally, an overgrowth of a skin mite called demodex can result in irregular alopecia. This condition is common in young puppies, but the mite can be found in older pets and is almost always secondary to another disease that is suppressing normal immune function. The mite is diagnosed with a deep scraping of the skin with a scalpel blade and evaluated under a microscope.

Dogs with this skin mite overgrowth are typically itchy and have infections that accompany this condition that require antibiotics in conjunction with treatment of the mite. Newer medications have made treatment much simpler, and clearing the mite once diagnosed is relatively straightforward.

Ringworm is a fungal skin infection that lives in the hair itself and can lead to patchy hair loss. People expect to see a circular lesion similar to the presentation in people that led to its name, but it is not a typical symptom seen in pets. Occasionally, a simple test with a special black light called a Wood’s lamp can detect the fungus in the hair, which will fluoresce a candy apple green. More commonly it requires plucking some hairs and placing them in a special culture medium to grow for a couple weeks.

Some degree of itching normally accompanies ringworm, but not always. If your pet is diagnosed with ringworm, long-term treatment and environmental cleaning are critical to help prevent spread to other pets and people in the household.

Hormonal diseases that cause an arrest of the hair cycle can lead to symmetrical alopecia, and generally more involved testing would be needed. These diseases may also be associated with infections that can complicate the picture.

Thyroid and adrenal diseases may have alopecia as one of the symptoms, but frequently other systemic signs may be seen and your veterinarian will start with blood tests to start the diagnostic process. In middle-aged dogs an underactive thyroid gland can be a common cause of alopecia and is associated with weight gain and lower energy levels. An overactive adrenal syndrome called Cushing’s disease can be associated with alopecia and more complicated diagnostics may be required.

If many of these hormonal and infectious causes have been eliminated, a skin biopsy may need to be sent to a veterinary dermatopathologist to establish a diagnosis.

If you notice any hair loss, with or without other symptoms, give your veterinarian a call to establish a diagnosis early to avoid more difficult and protracted treatment.

