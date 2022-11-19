Read full article on original website
5 Kansas City Restaurants Where You Can Still Get a Meal for 5 BucksEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The 'Woodson-Sawyer House' built in the late 1800s is locally and nationally recognized as a historic placeCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic 'Waltower Building' in Kansas City built in 1929 was designed by architect Albert C. WiserCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Lies About Smashing TV On TwitterOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
‘The Motivator’: QB Taylor Heinicke Gets Starting Support from Commanders Teammates
The Washington Commanders did what good teams should do against lowly opposition: get an early lead and keep their foot on the gas. On Sunday at NRG Stadium, the Commanders raced out to a 20-0 lead at halftime and never looked back to run out a 23-10 win over the Houston Texans. ... with Taylor Heinicke taking centerstage.
Nathaniel Hackett Watch Begins at Broncos HQ
Try as he might, Nathaniel Hackett has failed to move the needle for the Denver Broncos. All of Hackett's horses and all of Hackett's men haven't put the Broncos back together again. A head coach hired because of his offensive expertise has presided over the NFL's worst scoring offense and...
Lions’ Grades: Dan Campbell Outcoached Brian Daboll
In what was the best performance of the Dan Campbell era, the Detroit Lions won their third straight game. The latest in the streak came over the New York Giants, a 31-18 triumph that featured dominant performances on the defensive side of the ball. The Lions will try to carry...
49ers vs. Cardinals Week 11 : Game Preview and Prediction
Another primetime game for the 49ers. This time it'll be on Monday Night Football against the Cardinals in Mexico City. Arizona has had the 49ers' number the last couple of years. For whatever reason it is, the Cardinals always put their best effort against the 49ers. Whether it has been with Kyler Murray or Colt McCoy, Arizona knows how to hand a stinging loss to the 49ers.
New York Giants Week 12: First Look at Cowboys Defense
The New York Giants visit the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington for a rare (for the Giants, at any rate) Thanksgiving day matchup. Let's see what's changed with the Cowboys defense since the two teams met earlier this season in Week 3. Personnel. Since the week three matchup between the Giants...
‘We Couldn’t Have Done It Without Bills Mafia!’ Josh Allen on Beating Browns Live Game Log
A historic snowstorm that dumped six-plus feet of snow in western and northern New York from Friday through Saturday and crippled much of the infrastructure necessitated the move of Sunday's Buffalo Bills game against the Cleveland Browns. And how did the Bills secure the 31-23 win?. “Appreciate Bills Mafia for...
Week 12 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out myweekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Saints Run Defense Must Hold Up Against Physical 49ers Attack
Two old rivals square off when the 4-7 New Orleans Saints travel to meet the 6-4 San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The Saints are coming off a 27-20 home win over the Rams that snapped a two-game losing streak and need a win to stay alive in the NFC South. San Francisco has won three straight and is tied for the NFC West lead.
Cowboys ‘Tie’ Chiefs (and Jump Over Eagles) for No. 1 in Rankings
FRISCO - What a difference a week makes - at least in the eyes of the national media's judgment of the Dallas Cowboys. As of NFL Week 10, the Cowboys were a flop, dropping to 6-3 due to an OT loss at Green Bay. The NFC East standings told a certain story: The Cowboys weren't the Philadelphia Eagles, and maybe they weren't even the New York Giants.
Roster Move: Colts Release Linebacker Week After Signing Him
The Indianapolis Colts announced that they have released linebacker Tyrell Adams from the practice squad. The Colts initially signed Adams to the practice squad last Tuesday after placing starting MIKE linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Injured Reserve. Leonard's season is over after undergoing a second procedure on his injured back. The defense also entered last week's game with Leonard's replacement, Zaire Franklin, questionable with an illness, but he was able to play through it.
Bengals Move Up in Week 12 Power Rankings Following Road Win Over Steelers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Steelers in Week 11 and moved up in Sports Illustrated's power rankings in the process. Cincinnati's 11th this week following the win. They were 13th last week. "The Bengals have been one of the trickiest teams to place on this list throughout the...
2023 NFL Draft Scouting the Nation: Maryland has a 1st Round Cornerback
On this week’s edition of scouting the nation, we take a look at a first-round caliber cornerback, an SEC pass rusher and an under-the-radar quarterback with a lot of upside. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Ohio State SAF Ronnie Hickman Plans To Enter 2023 NFL Draft
Although he has two years of eligibility remaining after this season, Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman told reporters on Tuesday that Saturday’s game against Michigan will be his final home game as he plans to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. “That’s going to be my last game in the...
David Andrews, Isaiah Wynn Status Revealed: Patriots-Vikings Injury Report
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots had a significant return for their last formal session in preparation for the team’s Week 12 contest against the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving night. After being feared ‘lost for the season’ less than 36-hours ago, center David Andrews was back on the...
B.J. Hill Named Cincinnati Bengals Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Nominee
The Bengals announced defensive tackle B.J. Hill as their Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominee on Tuesday. Hill was acquired in a trade from the Giants prior to the 2021 season. The defensive tackle proved to be a productive player last year, which led to a contract extension in the offseason and starting job this season.
Emotional Tre Brown returns, competes with Michael Jackson to regain Seahawks starting job
For every other Seahawk, it was yet another practice of so many during a grinding season. For Tre Brown, it was poignant. Two weeks ago, the second-year cornerback returned to the field at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center to practice with his teammates for the first time in 12 months.
Bills Betting Odds: Buffalo Heavy Favorites on Thanksgiving Week at Lions
The Buffalo Bills are fresh off a bounce-back win against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, but the team can't celebrate for long. After travelling to the Motor City for a "home" game thwarted by a blizzard back in Buffalo, the Bills will stay in Motown this week as the Detroit Lions are the next opponent in their way.
Giants at Cowboys: ‘Eye Injury’ Rules Out Key Player for Thanksgiving
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have their "injury'' issues, but many of them come in the form of an illness bug that is making its way through The Star. But the New York Giants as they prep for their Thanksgiving Day visit to AT&T Stadium?. They have an "eye'' issue.
DK Metcalf ‘not trippin’ at NFL-high unsportsmanlike fine, for protesting to an official
For protesting to an official, DK Metcalf got fined more than many new cars cost. In Seattle’s last game Metcalf yelled and pointed in what appeared to be the direction of NFL 15-year veteran side judge Allen Baynes, after officials did not penalize Tampa Bay cornerback Jamel Dean for some contact during Geno Smith’s throw toward Metcalf. The play was at the goal line in the third quarter of a 14-0 game in Munich Seattle went on to lose 21-16 on Nov. 13.
Taylor Heinicke ‘Living Every Kid’s Dream’ as Washington Commanders Starting QB
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke is enjoying his time as the starter. Having stepped in for the injured Carson Wentz five weeks ago, Heinicke has won four of his five games, improving the Commanders' record to 6-5. Since the 29-year-old took over from Wentz, the difference in performance has been...
