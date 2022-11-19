Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Open the Books looks at highest paid Las Vegas city vendors
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — OpenTheBooks.com is taking a look at how the city of Las Vegas spends its money and which vendors are paid the most. Founder Adam Andrzejewski joined us to talk about the city's vendor spending for last year and what they've found.
Fraudulent sale of one of Tony Hsieh’s Las Vegas properties reversed
A Las Vegas judge reversed the fraudulent sale of a downtown Las Vegas apartment building owned by the late Tony Hsieh.
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD Foundation, Three Square to hold Tuesday Thanksgiving distribution
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The LVMPD Foundation and Three Square Food Bank will host a Thanksgiving distribution Tuesday morning. The distribution will take place at LVMPD Headquarters at 400 S. Martin L. King Boulevard at 9 a.m. The foundation will distribute 2,500 meals containing a turkey, potatoes, egg noodles, cream corn, cranberry sauce, apple pie filling, turkey gravy, chicken broth, cream of mushroom soup, corn muffin mix, all-purpose baking mix, stuffing and mixed vegetables.
Deadly MGM Grand fire changed worldwide safety standards
It was 42 years ago when fire and suffocating smoke raced through the MGM Grand Hotel killing 87 people and injuring more than 600. That tragedy led to sweeping safety changes stretching beyond the Las Vegas Strip.
nevadabusiness.com
Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Nevada Properties Breaks Ground on New Las Vegas Office
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., is expanding its operations throughout Southern Nevada with a new Class-A office destination in Las Vegas. The firm officially broke ground on its two-story office building near Summerlin Parkway and Town Center Drive, which is scheduled for completion in the beginning of the third quarter of 2023.
Las Vegas LGBTQIA+ establishments react to recent shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The LGBTQIA+ Las Vegas community is speaking out about the most recent nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado that left five people dead and 17 others injured. Jim Lash owner of Jimmy’s at Madisons, a prominent gay nightclub in Las Vegas said the tragedy at Club Q only furthered his notion […]
foodgressing.com
Christmas Events Las Vegas 2022: Things to Do & See
There’s no place like Las Vegas for the holidays, as festive decorations and jolly events usher in the celebratory season. Locally cherished and brand-new winter wonderland displays pop up throughout the destination, making Vegas an ideal spot to take in the sights and sounds of the holidays. Here is a roundup of Christmas Events Las Vegas 2022: Things to Do & See.
jammin1057.com
America’s Second Most-Popular Steakhouse Located In Las Vegas
There’s nothing more divine than a rich, butter-basted steak. Luckily, Las Vegas is no stranger to the all-American steakhouse. Is there anything that screams “luxury” more than a piece of tender meat paired with perfect sides that enhance the flavor of the exquisite cut of steak. There...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas church offers boxes of free food for hundreds of people waiting in line
Las Vegas police arrest 4th person in alleged ‘targeted robbery’ that left woman dead. Safety concerns continue after second collision at North Las Vegas Airport since July. A helicopter collided with a Cessna Friday morning at the North Las Vegas Airport. No major injuries were reported but the...
VIDEO: Disaster narrowly avoided in high-speed chase on the Las Vegas Strip
The high-speed chase one man recorded while speeding down the Las Vegas strip may seem like something out of a Fast and Furious movie, but what happened Sunday night was very real.
news3lv.com
Health Plan of Nevada, Las Vegas police team up to distribute 2,500 Thanksgiving meals
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Health Plan of Nevada and the LVMPD Foundation are spreading some holiday cheer as they provide thousands of local families with Thanksgiving meals. The organizations teamed up Tuesday morning to donate 2,500 turkeys and grocery bags to Southern Nevada families in need. This year, many...
news3lv.com
Snow Carnival Holiday Forest coming to M Resort in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas can expect some snow on Wednesday, November 23. The Snow Carnival Holiday Forest officially opens to the public this week. Joining us now with more is the VP and General Manager of M Resort Spa and Casino, Hussain Mahrous.
Accused Las Vegas Strip casino robber on probation for prior heist returned to watch police
The man accused of robbing the casino at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip earlier this month, who was on probation for a prior casino robbery, threatened to kill a cashier before leaving the property in a taxi and then returning to watch investigators gather evidence, police said.
news3lv.com
Founders Coffee giving drink benefiting VA Southern Nevada Fisher House
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Veterans Day may have passed, but Founders Coffee is giving back all month long through its 'giving drink' program. This month, it will benefit the VA Southern Nevada Fisher House. Joining us now with more from founders is Suzi Neuman and from Fischer House is...
news3lv.com
City of North Las Vegas Fire Department launches streaming series
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A series about local firefighters is now on a streaming network!. The North Las Vegas Fire Department announced that a streaming network has picked up their YouTube series about their recruitment process. Right now, you can check out their series about the fire department’s fire...
news3lv.com
Travel rush hits Las Vegas airport for Thanksgiving, parking lots fill up
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Thanksgiving travel rush has arrived at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. Flyers lined up at security checkpoints early Wednesday morning to catch flights for the holiday. The airport said that as of 4:45 a.m., the Terminal 1 Long-Term and Terminal 3 Economy...
fox10phoenix.com
Las Vegas pigs once again dining on casino scraps after COVID-19 lockdown
LAS VEGAS - Pigs in Las Vegas are once again feeding off of casino scraps after going without during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 closed many hotels and restaurants on the strip, limiting food that was sent to nearby livestock farms. That left many farmers struggling to feed their pigs.
Second offender walks away from Las Vegas transitional housing in less than 1 week, NDOC says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another offender has walked away from transitional housing in Las Vegas for the second time in a week, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. Ashley Daniels, 32, was determined missing Monday morning during an emergency count at 5 a.m. His absence was reported by NDOC around 2:30 p.m. Monday. Daniels […]
news3lv.com
Lyft, Nevada Coalition for Zero Fatalities to offer ride code for Thanksgiving weekend
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Nevada Coalition for Zero Fatalities is again partnering with a popular rideshare to ensure everyone stays safe on valley roads this holiday weekend. A $5.00 Lyft discount code will be offered for riders using the rideshare starting Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 6:00 am through Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 6:00 pm.
thebudgetsavvybride.com
How Much Does a Las Vegas Wedding Cost?
We all know that weddings can get super expensive. Couples in the US spent an average of $28,000 in 2021. Couples who don’t want a large, expensive marriage ceremony often choose to elope to Las Vegas. Clark County, where Vegas is located, has the most lenient of marriage laws in the US. This helps keep costs very affordable and has led to a booming wedding industry. In fact, an average of 70,000 couples marry in Vegas every year. So it’s not surprising that the number one question I’m asked is “How much does a Las Vegas wedding cost?”
