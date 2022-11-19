Families will come together on Thursday to express thanks, tell stories, and create memories. And of course, they will also eat a Thanksgiving meal with those they care about. But not everyone has the means of enjoying a wonderful Thanksgiving dinner, so on Tuesday, the Penguins divided and conquered to help in need throughout the Pittsburgh community who struggle to put food on the table during this holiday season.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO