NHL
State Your Case: Will Karlsson have 100 points this season for Sharks?
NHL.com writers debate if 32-year-old can be first defenseman to reach total since 1991-92 Erik Karlsson has gotten off to an incredible start this season. The San Jose Sharks defenseman has 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists), tied for third in the NHL behind Edmonton Oilers forwards Connor McDavid (35 points; 16 goals, 19 assists) and Leon Draisaitl (31 points; 11 goals, 20 assists). He leads League defensemen in points; Adam Fox of the New York Rangers is second with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists).
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Avalanche
Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Avalanche this season: Nov. 23 (away), Jan. 5 (home), Jan. 20 (home). The Canucks are 76-65-15-13 all-time against the Avalanche franchise including a 36-34-8-6 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-3-3 in their last 10 games vs Colorado (2-2-1...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ PENGUINS
FLAMES (9-7-2) @ PENGUINS (9-7-3) 5 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet 1 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Goals - Nazem Kadri (8) Penguins:. Points - Sidney Crosby (27) Goals - Crosby &...
NHL
MTL@CBJ: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (9-9-1) open a two-game road trip with a date against the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-10-1) on Wednesday before traveling to Chicago on Friday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. Wednesday's game is the second half of a back-to-back. The Canadiens dropped...
NHL
LA Kings vs. New York Rangers: How to Watch
Back on home ice, the Kings look to stop a two-game skid as they face Rangers. What you need to know ahead of the game against the New York Rangers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart...
NHL
30 All-Time Best Draft Choices | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler runs through his list of 30 best all-time draft choices. Within a space of eight years, the New Jersey Devils annexed three Stanley Cups and came close to making it four titles in 2001. Each triumph -- not to mention seasons before and after the title years --...
NHL
Campbell ready to play for Oilers despite having nose broken on bench
NEW YORK -- Jack Campbell said he is available to play for the Edmonton Oilers despite sustaining a broken nose Monday. Campbell was on the bench as Stuart Skinner's backup during a 5-2 loss at the New Jersey Devils when he was hit in the face by a puck in the second period.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Beauvillier Caps Gutsy Comeback with OT Winner vs Leafs
Anthony Beauvillier scores OT winner, Cal Clutterbuck sets hits record in 3-2 comeback win over Maple Leafs. There were plenty of emotions in the New York Islanders locker room on Monday night. There was elation from Anthony Beauvillier, who capped a 3-2 Islanders comeback over the Toronto Maple Leafs with...
NHL
Sabres end eight-game losing streak, cruise past Canadiens
MONTREAL -- The Buffalo Sabres ended an eight-game losing streak with a 7-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday. Jeff Skinner had two goals and three assists, and Tage Thompson had a goal and three assists for the Sabres (8-11-0), who scored three times in the first 2:13 of the game. Craig Anderson made 29 saves.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Wild
6:00 pm CT - TV: Sportsnet; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97. The Winnipeg Jets open a three-game Central Division road trip tonight against the Minnesota Wild. Stay tuned fall the information from the morning skate, including the Three Storylines and all the line-up details as they come available. -- Mitchell Clinton,...
NHL
It is in the details where the momentum to glory begins
There's no arguing the Stars have a strong penalty kill, but utilizing that time elsewhere - like in the offensive zone - is paramount. The Stars have one of the most efficient penalty kills in the NHL They just use it too much. Dallas ranks sixth in the league in...
NHL
Penguins Players Divide and Conquer to Serve the Pittsburgh Community
Families will come together on Thursday to express thanks, tell stories, and create memories. And of course, they will also eat a Thanksgiving meal with those they care about. But not everyone has the means of enjoying a wonderful Thanksgiving dinner, so on Tuesday, the Penguins divided and conquered to help in need throughout the Pittsburgh community who struggle to put food on the table during this holiday season.
NHL
Hossa joined by family, teammates as Blackhawks retire No. 81
CHICAGO -- Marian Hossa was all smiles as the Chicago Blackhawks lifted his No. 81 to the rafters at United Center prior to their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. Former Blackhawks color analyst Eddie Olczyk, who now does the same job for the Seattle Kraken, emceed the 45-minute...
NHL
Rookie Watch: Pinto, Power among best in Atlantic Division
Senators forward leads in goals; Sabres defenseman tops in ice time. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top six...
NHL
STONE COLE'D
PHILADELPHIA - Hitting 400 NHL games is a heckuva milestone for any player. "This was always my dream growing up, so to be blessed and fortunate enough to play 400 is a pretty cool thing," said Blake Coleman Monday after the team's morning skate. He did it in style, collecting...
NHL
Need to Know: Bruins at Lightning
TAMPA - The Bruins' schedule is about to ratchet up a notch. Over the next 10 games, the Black & Gold will do battle against eight teams that are currently within the playoff structure. And it all begins with Monday night's tilt against the rival Tampa Bay Lightning, the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions, at Amalie Arena.
NHL
Devils Aim for Record 14th Straight Versus Leafs | PREVIEW
Perfect record against Canadian teams also on the line as the Maple Leafs visit Prudential Center. The Devils meet the Toronto Maple Leafs at Prudential Center, looking for their 14th straight win which would be a new franchise record. With another sellout crowd expected, fans who have tickets for the...
NHL
What to expect on '90s Night
New 3rd jerseys will debut Wednesday as Buffalo takes on St. Louis. The Buffalo Sabres are turning back the clock on Wednesday for '90s Night presented by The BFLO Store. The team will take the ice in their new black and red third jerseys for the first time as they face the St. Louis Blues at KeyBank Center. Faceoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'HE'S A HUNTER. HE ATTACKS'
The buzz around the rink following a 5-2 win over the Flyers. "2-on-1, I think we haven't had too many this year, so it nice to get one and I kind of tried to keep it simple. I don't think I've ever shot on a 2-on-1. Colesy was open, too, but it was nice to score that one."
NHL
Pluses, minuses for Flyers-Capitals, Senators-Golden Knights
Analyst Weekes breaks down Wednesday doubleheader on TNT. NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season. The Philadelphia Flyers (7-8-4) and Washington Capitals (7-10-3) each look to get back on track when they play at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, SN NOW). Then the Ottawa Senators (6-11-1) visit the Vegas Golden Knights (15-4-1) at T-Mobile Arena (10 p.m. ET; TNT, TVAS, TSN5, SN NOW).
