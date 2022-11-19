ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenshaw, PA

Shaler Hampton EMS offering non-emergency medical transports for recovering patients

By Mary Ann Thomas
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
When local hospitals try to arrange non-emergency medical transports, they sometimes make dozens of calls, and patients can wait for hours.

Recently, Shaler Hampton EMS launched a new service to transport patients from the hospital to a rehabilitation or nursing facility or home.

“These residents have been in a hospital where their injury was taken care of, and we take them to a place where they can convalesce,” said Eric Schmidt, executive director and chief of Shaler Hampton EMS.

There are problems with getting a ride between a hospital stay and rehabilitation. Oftentimes, a patient’s family is not equipped to transport them.

This is not unique to Southwestern Pennsylvania, said Jim Palafoutas, director of pre-hospital operations at Allegheny Health Network.

“It’s becoming increasingly difficult to utilize EMS for transport of patients between facilities because of the decrease of EMS staffs,” he said.

“It’s a scary time for patients when the ability to get them to their destination isn’t timely,” Palafoutas said. “You might have someone waiting in a hospital at 1 p.m. and the transport can’t pick them up until 8 p.m.”

Having timely transportation is better not only for the patients leaving the hospital but also for the new patients waiting to get in, he noted. “All of our area hospitals have the same issue.”

During the pandemic, ambulance services joined the ranks of other occupations in having difficulty retaining workers, Palafoutas noted.

Like other emergency medical services across the state, local services continue to scramble for workers as well as provide raises and incentives to maintain staff.

Shaler Hampton EMS has 43 employees split between full time and part time. The EMS operates 24/7 with stations in Shaler and Hampton.

The service responds to about 5,000 calls a year in Shaler, Hampton and Etna.

Schmidt met with area hospitals to verify the need and that Shaler-Hampton could solve the problem.

“We saw a need and the service will generate revenue for our emergency mission for the community we serve,” Schmidt said.

The service bought a new medical transport vehicle that is less expensive than the traditional ambulance.

Government and the health care industry dictate reimbursements and varying rates by insurance for patients eligible to travel via ambulance, Schmidt said.

“There’s no real black-and-white answer,” he said. “Individual coverage is best answered by the patient and their insurance company.”

butlerradio.com

Individuals Recognized For Life-Saving Acts

Several emergency call takers were honored at an event last weekend for their actions in providing life-saving instructions. According to Butler County Emergency Services, Cranberry Township EMS and the Western Pennsylvania chapter of the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Association hosted “Save a Life Saturday”. During five separate incidents this...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Excela CEO details more specifics of upcoming Butler Health merger

Excela CEO John Sphon doesn’t expect either patients or staff to experience much of a difference in how they access or provide care as the Greensburg-based hospital system moves forward with a merger with Butler Health System. Sphon opened up about the plan Friday as the two organizations announced...
butlerradio.com

Police Detail I-79 Crash That Sent One To Hospital

Police are providing more information about a weekend crash on I-79 that sent someone to the hospital. The accident happened Sunday around 3 a.m. in Lancaster Township near the overpass of East Lancaster Road. 23-year-old Zack Householder of Pittsburgh was driving south when he went off the side of the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Allegheny County begins discounted-fares pilot program for eligible riders

PITTSBURGH — On Thursday, Allegheny County's Department of Human Services launched a one-year pilot program providing certain low-income residents with free or reduced public transit fares through Pittsburgh Regional Transit. The department hopes to use the pilot to inform the development of a permanent program. Allegheny County officials announced...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Red Cross helping six people displaced by fire, gas leak in Munhall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Red Cross has stepped in to help six people following a fire in Munhall. A hot water tank caught fire at a home converted into apartments along East 11th Street.One of the tenants put out the fire, but while investigating, firefighters found several gas leaks and high levels of carbon monoxide.Repairs are expected to be made on Tuesday. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

As police numbers dwindle, new hiring stymied by delays and few applicants

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh City Councilman Anthony Coghill fears police protection is shrinking while violence is on the rise."I've sounded the alarms many times. I hope people start listening. I'm not going to pin it all on this administration, but we have to move quickly. We are in crisis," Coghill said. According to the police union, as of early November, the total number of officers and command staff had fallen to 838, far below the budgeted number of 900. So far this year, the police bureau has lost 69 officers: 34 resigned and 35 retired.And there's more bad news on the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville Surgery Center ranks 1st in Newsweek list

Allegheny Health Network’s Monroeville Surgery Center was ranked first in Pennsylvania and No. 10 in the United States on Newsweek’s latest list of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers. AHN’s Westmoreland Outpatient Center and Bethel Park Surgery Center also made Newsweek’s list and were ranked fourth and eighth...
MONROEVILLE, PA
wtae.com

Pennsylvania Turnpike crash backs up traffic for miles

A crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Tuesday evening forced traffic to a halt. The traffic was backed up on Interstate 76 for nearly seven miles. Officials are now saying that the all lanes on the Turnpike have been re-opened, but the backlog of cars will take some time to clear out.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police team up with Walmart to hand out Thanksgiving dinners to families in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - Police teamed up with Walmart to help feed hundreds of McKeesport families for the Thanksgiving holiday.Allegheny County sheriff's deputies and Mckeesport police officers picked up turkeys and trimmings from Walmart before handing them out to pre-selected families.  "It's really a great opportunity for us to partner with law enforcement and share in that ability to provide for the community," said Walmart market manager Mark Mikesell.Last week the sheriff's office also distributed turkeys in Wilkinsburg. "It's been a trying couple years financially," said Jason Tarap with the sheriff's office. "It's going to be a great help for the families, I believe. Sheriff Kraus identified this and said, 'can we do at least 200 to 400' so we ended up doing this twice, this was our second time. We did 200 in Wilkinsburg last week, we're doing 200 this week in McKeesport."Not only did families get a turkey with all the fixings, but they also got a pie for dessert. 
MCKEESPORT, PA
Tribune-Review

1 killed in Parkway North crash

A 34-year-old Wexford man was killed in a Sunday morning crash on the Parkway North in Franklin Park, according to state police and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. The one-vehicle crash was reported just before 1 a.m. Troopers said a BMW X3 traveling north left the highway, hit a utility pole and rolled over multiple times. Derwin R. Milligan was dead at the scene between the Camp Horne Road exit and the Interstate 79 interchange.
FRANKLIN PARK, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
