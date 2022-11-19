Read full article on original website
TTU welcomes Oklahoma in last home game of the season for Senior Night
LUBBOCK, Texas (TEXAS TECH ATHLETICS) - The time has come for a number of Red Raiders, their final game at Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech hosts Oklahoma on Senior Night Saturday at 6:30 p.m., a ceremony will precede kickoff to honor approximately 24 upperclassmen. While it will be the last time in front of the home crowd, bowl eligibility was secured last time out and a destination is expected to be announced on Dec. 4 for what will put a bow on the Red Raiders’ 2022 season.
Watch: Kenny Payne, players following Louisville's loss to Texas Tech
Louisville dropped to 0-5 on the season, falling 70-38 to No. 21 Texas Tech at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Tuesday. The Cardinals struggled from start to finish to create much offensively or slow the Red Raiders. "They imposed their will on us consistently throughout the whole game and...
Texas Tech is Bowl Eligible, But Where Will They Go?
The Big 12 has eight teams currently eligible for the postseason Bowl Extravaganza. That pecking order matters for bowl selections but it also doesn't matter. The Big 12 has automatic tie-ins, but they make exceptions all the time so the third-place team might go to the second-place bowl the second-place might opt for the lower tier to go to a destination and so on and so forth.
Texas Tech basketball: Red Raiders’ flaws exposed in loss to Creighton
Monday at the Maui Jim Invitational in Maui, Hawaii, the Texas Tech basketball team suffered its first loss of the season, a 76-65 defeat at the hands of No. 10 Creighton. In a game that was knotted at 31 at halftime, Tech was simply unable to match the Bluejays hot shooting in the final 20 minutes.
RECAP: No. 21 Red Raiders fall to No. 10 Creighton in Maui Invitational opener
LAHAINA, Hawaii (NEWS RELEASE) - No. 21 Texas Tech and No. 10 Creighton went into halftime tied at 31 before the Bluejays pulled away in the second half for a 76-65 quarterfinal win in the first game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Monday at the Lahaina Civic Center.
Texas Tech men’s basketball climbs in latest AP Poll
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech men’s basketball checks in at No. 21 in the latest Associated Press Poll released on Monday. The Red Raiders (3-0) prepare to face No. 10 Creighton at 1:30 p.m. in the Maui Invitational in Hawaii. The game will be televised on ESPN2. Mark Adams’ moved up two spots after last […]
Lady Raiders claim Preseason WNIT Title
LAFAYETTE, La. – The Texas Tech Lady Raiders were read to geaux in their first road game of the season on Sunday at the CAJUN Dome. Bolstered Krista Gerlich’s team held the University of Louisiana to just eleven first-half points in their 64-48 win over the Ragin Cajuns to claim the Preseason WNIT title. “In […]
Littlefield ISD athletic director, coach passed away
Littlefield Independent School District Athletic Director and head football coach Jimmy Thomas has died after a "brief illness," according to Littlefield ISD Superintendent Mike Read.
To All the Lubbock Ex-Pats Coming Home for the Holidays
So you've escaped the "black hole" that's Lubbock for what I am assuming is either Austin, San Antonio, or someplace in Colorado. You've seen a bigger slice of the world, you've gained some wisdom, and now you think you're going to come home to our little town and teach us something we didn't already know. Honestly, I can't wait to hear it.
Lubbock Electric Company sold to new owners after 78 years
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - After 78 years of providing electromechanical repair services to West Texas, Lubbock Electric Co. is in the hands of new ownership. On October 24, Steve and Patsy Moffett sold the business to Bill Moran and his son, Riley Moran. Steve Moffett will stay with the company as a senior executive. The continuation of the brand and its core offerings was most important to Moffett in this decision.
Could Lubbock See It’s First Snow This Weekend?
It's very likely that Lubbock will see snow this weekend. Current forecast models put us at a 90% chance of snow for Friday and a 40% chance of snow for Saturday. This blast of winter weather is actually set to start on Thanksgiving day with winds spiking and a high of 49 degrees. There is even a slight change of rain turning to snow on Thursday night.
Lubbock teen accused of live-streaming gun outside Cavazos Middle School
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock teen was indicted on Tuesday after a report from the Lubbock Police Department accused him of going on a live stream and displaying a gun outside Cavazos Middle School on November 3. Xavier Olivarez, 18, was indicted for charges of Exhibiting Firearms on Campus or School Bus and making a […]
250 people in Lubbock begin the journey of forming a Hollis Daniels jury
A jury panel of 250 began questioning from prosecutors and the defense team for the capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels for shooting of police officer Floyd East, Jr.
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been a spring-like day today and will be again on Wednesday, then winter returns. We have Snow and winter precipitation in the forecast for the area beginning late on Thanksgiving and continuing into early Saturday. Therefore, we are declaring Friday as a First Alert Weather Day. With shopping and traveling occupying a lot of the weekend activities, we want you to be aware of the possible travel issues developing.
Thawing out in time for Thanksgiving
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our warm-up continues into the workweek with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. A cold night ahead of us ahead with lows falling below freezing for the entire South Plains. Clear skies continue with a light breeze from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Sunny...
How To Spend the Coming Snow-Day in Lubbock
Snow days are rare here in the Hub City, but they're always welcome. Always. Forecasts are showing a pretty good chance of snow in Lubbock this coming Friday, November 25th. The day right after Thanksgiving! A perfect day to rest after completely gorging yourself on all the food the day before.
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
Lubbock Plays A Dangerous Game At 3:30 A.M.
I'd like to start this with a pitch for a new, local game show. Announcer: It's time for Lubbock's newest game show, "Is that a body, or is it just trash"?. Host: Yes, welcome to "Is that a body, or is it just trash", I'm your host Wes Nessman. Each morning at 3:30 a.m. I drive to work and I am constantly freaked out by the weird lumps I can see sitting in the road. Two contestants will now join me where they can win valuable prizes if they can determine whether the mystery package is a body or just trash. Contestant number one, what's your call?
Thanksgiving Week Forecast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Afternoons will be warming slightly across the South Plains as Thanksgiving approaches. Our weather will be mild for the season the next three days. The next cold front, however, is expected early Thanksgiving. Seasonably pleasant conditions return this afternoon. It will be sunny, wind will be...
Pedro’s Tamales Opens New Location In Lubbock, More Expansion To Come
What the perfect time for the holidays, a new Pedro's Tamales is now open in the Lubbock area. Back in July, Chad told us about a new location coming to the area and their expansion plans, well one step has now been completed in Southwest Lubbock. This restaurant has a...
