Lubbock, TX

KCBD

TTU welcomes Oklahoma in last home game of the season for Senior Night

LUBBOCK, Texas (TEXAS TECH ATHLETICS) - The time has come for a number of Red Raiders, their final game at Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech hosts Oklahoma on Senior Night Saturday at 6:30 p.m., a ceremony will precede kickoff to honor approximately 24 upperclassmen. While it will be the last time in front of the home crowd, bowl eligibility was secured last time out and a destination is expected to be announced on Dec. 4 for what will put a bow on the Red Raiders’ 2022 season.
LUBBOCK, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Texas Tech is Bowl Eligible, But Where Will They Go?

The Big 12 has eight teams currently eligible for the postseason Bowl Extravaganza. That pecking order matters for bowl selections but it also doesn't matter. The Big 12 has automatic tie-ins, but they make exceptions all the time so the third-place team might go to the second-place bowl the second-place might opt for the lower tier to go to a destination and so on and so forth.
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Texas Tech men’s basketball climbs in latest AP Poll

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech men’s basketball checks in at No. 21 in the latest Associated Press Poll released on Monday. The Red Raiders (3-0) prepare to face No. 10 Creighton at 1:30 p.m. in the Maui Invitational in Hawaii. The game will be televised on ESPN2. Mark Adams’ moved up two spots after last […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lady Raiders claim Preseason WNIT Title

LAFAYETTE, La. – The Texas Tech Lady Raiders were read to geaux in their first road game of the season on Sunday at the CAJUN Dome. Bolstered Krista Gerlich’s team held the University of Louisiana to just eleven first-half points in their 64-48 win over the Ragin Cajuns to claim the Preseason WNIT title. “In […]
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

To All the Lubbock Ex-Pats Coming Home for the Holidays

So you've escaped the "black hole" that's Lubbock for what I am assuming is either Austin, San Antonio, or someplace in Colorado. You've seen a bigger slice of the world, you've gained some wisdom, and now you think you're going to come home to our little town and teach us something we didn't already know. Honestly, I can't wait to hear it.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Electric Company sold to new owners after 78 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - After 78 years of providing electromechanical repair services to West Texas, Lubbock Electric Co. is in the hands of new ownership. On October 24, Steve and Patsy Moffett sold the business to Bill Moran and his son, Riley Moran. Steve Moffett will stay with the company as a senior executive. The continuation of the brand and its core offerings was most important to Moffett in this decision.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Could Lubbock See It’s First Snow This Weekend?

It's very likely that Lubbock will see snow this weekend. Current forecast models put us at a 90% chance of snow for Friday and a 40% chance of snow for Saturday. This blast of winter weather is actually set to start on Thanksgiving day with winds spiking and a high of 49 degrees. There is even a slight change of rain turning to snow on Thursday night.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been a spring-like day today and will be again on Wednesday, then winter returns. We have Snow and winter precipitation in the forecast for the area beginning late on Thanksgiving and continuing into early Saturday. Therefore, we are declaring Friday as a First Alert Weather Day. With shopping and traveling occupying a lot of the weekend activities, we want you to be aware of the possible travel issues developing.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Thawing out in time for Thanksgiving

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our warm-up continues into the workweek with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. A cold night ahead of us ahead with lows falling below freezing for the entire South Plains. Clear skies continue with a light breeze from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Sunny...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

How To Spend the Coming Snow-Day in Lubbock

Snow days are rare here in the Hub City, but they're always welcome. Always. Forecasts are showing a pretty good chance of snow in Lubbock this coming Friday, November 25th. The day right after Thanksgiving! A perfect day to rest after completely gorging yourself on all the food the day before.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Plays A Dangerous Game At 3:30 A.M.

I'd like to start this with a pitch for a new, local game show. Announcer: It's time for Lubbock's newest game show, "Is that a body, or is it just trash"?. Host: Yes, welcome to "Is that a body, or is it just trash", I'm your host Wes Nessman. Each morning at 3:30 a.m. I drive to work and I am constantly freaked out by the weird lumps I can see sitting in the road. Two contestants will now join me where they can win valuable prizes if they can determine whether the mystery package is a body or just trash. Contestant number one, what's your call?
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Thanksgiving Week Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Afternoons will be warming slightly across the South Plains as Thanksgiving approaches. Our weather will be mild for the season the next three days. The next cold front, however, is expected early Thanksgiving. Seasonably pleasant conditions return this afternoon. It will be sunny, wind will be...
LUBBOCK, TX

