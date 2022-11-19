Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therecord-online.com
Bellefonte woman victim in fatal I-80 crash at Loganton Exit
GREENE TOWNSHIP, PA – A Bellefonte woman lost her life in a one-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon at the Loganton exit of Interstate 80. State police identified the victim as Jamie A. Goodyear, 41; police said she was deceased as a result of the crash. The police report said...
therecord-online.com
Woodward Township police charge York County man in illegal gun purchase case
DUNNSTOWN, PA – Woodward Township police have charged Jarod Reed Stern, 27, from Wrightsville, PA with illegal sale or transfer of firearms, a third degree felony, and unsworn falsification to authorities, a third degree misdemeanor, after he allegedly put down false information on the federal application to purchase a firearm while on Gunshop Lane in Woodward Township.
explorejeffersonpa.com
BREAKING NEWS: Coroner Identifies Woman Killed in Crash on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Clearfield County Coroner has released the identity of a woman who was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80. According to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder, the victim has been identified as Brandi Lynn Rapp, 33, of Clarion. Rapp was...
WOLF
Motorcyclist injured in Snyder County crash
SELINSGROVE, SNYDER CO, (WOLF) — A 55-year-old Perry County man is recovering at the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Selinsgrove, Snyder County Friday night. Pennsylvania State Police say Robert Henry of Liverpool was on University Avenue when he lost control of his motorcycle and crossed into the other lane before going off the south side of the roadway, hitting both shrubs and mailboxes.
Woman threatens to cut off head of hotel staffer
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A tenant at a Snyder County motel threatened several people, then smashed items on the property after she was taken to court for an eviction, police say. Carol Lynn Snyder, 55, whose address is listed as Shamokin in court documents, now faces charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, criminal mischief, ethnic intimidation, and harassment. The accuser was cleaning carpets outside of Snyder's room on Nov. 2 at...
Two injured in Northumberland County crash
MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a car crash, in Milton where two were injured on Monday just after 6:00 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police report the crash happened on State Route 940 after an SUV, driven by Yeremy Denis, collided with a sedan. After the collision, troopers say the driver and passenger of […]
therecord-online.com
State police probe explicit photo scam
FLEMINGTON, PA – State police in Clinton County are investigating a case where an unknown suspect threatened to put up online sexually explicit pictures of a Lock Haven area man. Police are calling the case theft by deception, credit/ATM card. Their report said the incident took place last Friday...
wkok.com
Watsontown Man Facing DUI Charges with Child in Vehicle
WATSONTOWN – A Watsontown man is facing a DUI and other charges after being found driving under the influence with a toddler inside his vehicle. Watsontown Police say, charged is 20-year-old Dakota Lowry for the October 24 incident in the 100 block of Main Street in the borough. Officers...
PA man jailed in Cali. now facing child assault charges in Cameron County
CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Emporium man faces charges after he was accused of sexually assaulting a young girl almost a decade ago inside a tent he owned, according to court documents. In an interview with police, the girl reported that in 2014 Forest Drake, now 60, would take her inside a tent in the […]
Man allegedly shoots guns into air, threatens to kill woman
Unityville, Pa. — The sound of gunshots in the night led a man to call police to a Jordan Township home on Nov. 16. State police at Montoursville say they found that Nathan Allen Minier, 43, of Unityville, shot rounds into the air with a firearm in an alleged attempt to threaten a woman. The incident happened at the 600 block of Hall Road. The witness told Trooper Logan Womelsdorf...
therecord-online.com
Cell phones banned from Clinton County Court facilities
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Visitors to the Clinton County Courthouse, the county’s Garden Building and the county’s three district court offices may no longer bring cellphones into those facilities. A court order to that effect was signed by President Judge Craig P. Miller on Monday and the new edict went into effect on Tuesday.
Man wanted for holding up gas station in Lycoming County
HUGHESVILLE, Pa. — Police in Lycoming County are searching for a robbery suspect. Police say a man entered the Citgo gas station along Main Street in Hughesville just before 7:30 a.m. Friday morning. He allegedly handed a note to the cashier demanding money then pulled out a gun. He...
Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash on I-80 in Clearfield County
DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Clearfield County coroner was called to a multi-vehicle crash that caused a hours-long traffic disruption Friday, according to state police. The coroner was called to the crash that took place eastbound on I-80, however, details about the crash are still limited. Eastbound lanes from Exit 97 Route 219 to Exit 101 […]
Vandal punctures tires on woman's van
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman in Snyder County went to her van on Nov. 14 only to find two flat tires. State police at Selinsgrove say between Nov. 11 and 14, someone punctured the passenger side tires of her 2015 Dodge Caravan. The van was parked at a home at the 2000 block of Middle Creek Road in Penn Township. The damage to the side wall of the tires totaled $125. Police continue to investigate.
therecord-online.com
Police probe underway in Renovo Wednesday shooting
RENOVO, PA – Authorities say more information is likely later Thursday in a late Wednesday afternoon shooting in the 500 block of St. Clair Avenue in Renovo. State police said the incident occurred at 4:41 p.m. and said two Renovo men were involved but their identities not released. Police put out an initial release Wednesday night that said, “Actor is in custody. Area is secure. No danger to the public at this time.”
therecord-online.com
Two Lock Haven fire companies looking at merger
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Two of Lock Haven’s three volunteer fire companies are looking at merging. City council is to vote at its Monday night meeting to ask the state for assistance with the merger of the Hand-in-Hand and Hope Hose Fire Companies. Lock Haven Fire Chief Bob...
therecord-online.com
City council okays study help for Lock Haven fire company merger
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Two of Lock Haven’s three volunteer fire companies are looking at merging. City council voted Monday night to ask the state for assistance with the merger of the Hand-in-Hand and Hope Hose Fire Companies. Lock Haven Fire Chief Bob Neff spoke before council and...
therecord-online.com
4 things to know about State College’s new police complaint process
STATE COLLEGE — On March 20, 2019, a State College police officer shot and killed Osaze Osagie, a 29-year-old Black man experiencing a mental health crisis. The shooting marked the first time in State College Police Department history that an officer killed someone. The community responded with outrage, sparking a series of follow-up actions by the State College Borough Council. One was to establish the Community Oversight Board, a group of civilians tasked with oversight of the police.
Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80: report
The coroner’s office was called to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County, where a snow squall warning was in effect, according to reports. WJAC reported Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder confirmed to the outlet that her office was dispatched to the multi-vehicle crash, near DuBois. Earlier...
Woman with suspended license threatens people with car
Williamsport, Pa. — Two adults and multiple children were allegedly put at risk when a woman drove onto a sidewalk while speeding through a neighborhood. Ameerah Yasmine Blackwell directed her anger at a neighbor who yelled at her to slow down as she allegedly drove at a high rate of speed through the area. The 28-year-old Williamsport resident got out of her car and threatened the neighbor at one point, police said. ...
Comments / 0