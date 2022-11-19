RENOVO, PA – Authorities say more information is likely later Thursday in a late Wednesday afternoon shooting in the 500 block of St. Clair Avenue in Renovo. State police said the incident occurred at 4:41 p.m. and said two Renovo men were involved but their identities not released. Police put out an initial release Wednesday night that said, “Actor is in custody. Area is secure. No danger to the public at this time.”

RENOVO, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO