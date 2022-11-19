ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. North Florida viewing info, what to watch for and predictions

Following an embarrassing showing against Gonzaga, the Kentucky Wildcats will look to get back in the win column on Thanksgiving eve, playing the North Florida Ospreys. This will be the second time the two teams have matched up, with the inaugural game being played last season with Kentucky winning 86-52. This season, the final score should look similar, with the Osprey’s being a sub-200 KenPom team for the second straight season.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Louisville game glance, odds and early prediction

The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off a narrow defeat against the Georgia Bulldogs as they lost 16-6 in what turned out to be a defensive battle. Now, the Cats turn their attention to the in-state rival Louisville Cardinals who will be coming to town on Saturday. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

John Calipari recaps Gonzaga, plus postgame notes

The Kentucky Wildcats took a pretty hard L Sunday night in Spokane, falling 88-72 to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. After the loss, here is what head coach John Calipari told media, courtesy of UK Athletics. Q. What do you think about what Jacob (Toppin) said about some guys — JOHN CALIPARI:...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Monday Headlines: Kentucky Men’s Soccer Edition

There were several big-time competitions for University of Athletics teams over the weekend. Kentucky football hosted No. 1 Georgia, No. 4 Kentucky men’s basketball traveled to No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 18 Kentucky volleyball faced off with No. 10 Florida, Kentucky Swimming & Diving faced Ohio State, Kentucky Rifle traveled to No. 1 Ole Miss, and Kentucky men’s soccer faced South Florida in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky falls to Gonzaga: 3 things to know and postgame banter

The Kentucky Wildcats fell to the Gonzaga Bulldogs in Spokane on Sunday night by a score of 88-72. The Cats looked outmatched from the start. An inability to score or defend led to a 41-25 halftime deficit. After the break, Kentucky fought their way back into contention, but in the...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy