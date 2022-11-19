ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

Lions’ Grades: Dan Campbell Outcoached Brian Daboll

In what was the best performance of the Dan Campbell era, the Detroit Lions won their third straight game. The latest in the streak came over the New York Giants, a 31-18 triumph that featured dominant performances on the defensive side of the ball. The Lions will try to carry...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Nathaniel Hackett Watch Begins at Broncos HQ

Try as he might, Nathaniel Hackett has failed to move the needle for the Denver Broncos. All of Hackett's horses and all of Hackett's men haven't put the Broncos back together again. A head coach hired because of his offensive expertise has presided over the NFL's worst scoring offense and...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys ‘Tie’ Chiefs (and Jump Over Eagles) for No. 1 in Rankings

FRISCO - What a difference a week makes - at least in the eyes of the national media's judgment of the Dallas Cowboys. As of NFL Week 10, the Cowboys were a flop, dropping to 6-3 due to an OT loss at Green Bay. The NFC East standings told a certain story: The Cowboys weren't the Philadelphia Eagles, and maybe they weren't even the New York Giants.
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Saints Run Defense Must Hold Up Against Physical 49ers Attack

Two old rivals square off when the 4-7 New Orleans Saints travel to meet the 6-4 San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The Saints are coming off a 27-20 home win over the Rams that snapped a two-game losing streak and need a win to stay alive in the NFC South. San Francisco has won three straight and is tied for the NFC West lead.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

Roster Move: Colts Release Linebacker Week After Signing Him

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they have released linebacker Tyrell Adams from the practice squad. The Colts initially signed Adams to the practice squad last Tuesday after placing starting MIKE linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Injured Reserve. Leonard's season is over after undergoing a second procedure on his injured back. The defense also entered last week's game with Leonard's replacement, Zaire Franklin, questionable with an illness, but he was able to play through it.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- For the first time in his career, Mike Tomlin took the podium to address the Pittsburgh Steelers, and seemingly gave up. It was excuse after excuse after excuse, and really, none of it made much sense. Yes, it sounded good, but the context meant this team has given up, and you have to start feeling bad for those players who will be ignored because of it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

DK Metcalf ‘not trippin’ at NFL-high unsportsmanlike fine, for protesting to an official

For protesting to an official, DK Metcalf got fined more than many new cars cost. In Seattle’s last game Metcalf yelled and pointed in what appeared to be the direction of NFL 15-year veteran side judge Allen Baynes, after officials did not penalize Tampa Bay cornerback Jamel Dean for some contact during Geno Smith’s throw toward Metcalf. The play was at the goal line in the third quarter of a 14-0 game in Munich Seattle went on to lose 21-16 on Nov. 13.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

B.J. Hill Named Cincinnati Bengals Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Nominee

The Bengals announced defensive tackle B.J. Hill as their Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominee on Tuesday. Hill was acquired in a trade from the Giants prior to the 2021 season. The defensive tackle proved to be a productive player last year, which led to a contract extension in the offseason and starting job this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

New York Giants Week 12: First Look at Cowboys Defense

The New York Giants visit the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington for a rare (for the Giants, at any rate) Thanksgiving day matchup. Let's see what's changed with the Cowboys defense since the two teams met earlier this season in Week 3. Personnel. Since the week three matchup between the Giants...
ARLINGTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Finalist for NFL Sportsmanship Award

FRISCO - Dak Prescott is the Dallas Cowboys' nominee for the NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The award, which recognizes players from around the league who "exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field,'' was created in 2014 to honor Art Rooney Sr., the late founder and owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and a Pro Football Hall of Famer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Ohio State SAF Ronnie Hickman Plans To Enter 2023 NFL Draft

Although he has two years of eligibility remaining after this season, Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman told reporters on Tuesday that Saturday’s game against Michigan will be his final home game as he plans to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. “That’s going to be my last game in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Tri-City Herald

Bills Betting Odds: Buffalo Heavy Favorites on Thanksgiving Week at Lions

The Buffalo Bills are fresh off a bounce-back win against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, but the team can't celebrate for long. After travelling to the Motor City for a "home" game thwarted by a blizzard back in Buffalo, the Bills will stay in Motown this week as the Detroit Lions are the next opponent in their way.
