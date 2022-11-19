Read full article on original website
Deputies Arrest Man with Intent to Set Fire to Local Hospital
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FLA - Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are investigating a man who threatened to burn down a local hospital for revenge. On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at approximately 11:41 p.m., deputies received information that Glenn Schaeffer, 56, had left his residence dressed in camo, and possibly armed with a pipe bomb or Molotov cocktails. Patrol units were able to locate Schaeffer in his vehicle and conducted a felony stop near US Highway 41 S and Pennsylvania Avenue. He refused to exit his vehicle, and fled the traffic stop.
Hillsborough man threatened to burn down hospital for 'revenge,' deputies say
GIBSONTON, Fla. - A Hillsborough man is behind bars after deputies said he planned to burn down a local hospital in an effort to the get attention of the FBI. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office received a tip from a family member around 11:30 p.m. Monday that 56-year-old Glenn Schaeffer had left his Gibsonton home dressed in camo, and possibly armed with Molotov cocktails or a pipe bomb.
Texas man suspected of hate crime arrested after firing shots outside South Tampa bar
TAMPA, Fla. — A Texas man was arrested Tuesday night after he yelled racial slurs and fired his weapon outside of a South Tampa bar on Nov. 21, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD). TPD stated that they arrived at the Soho Saloon on South Howard Avenue around...
Police: Man arrested after using racial slurs, firing gun outside South Tampa bar
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police said a suspect was tracked down and arrested in DeSoto County after he yelled racial slurs at an African-American security guard and fired multiple gunshots outside a South Tampa bar. Before 9 p.m. Monday, police responded to the SOHO Saloon on South Howard Avenue. During...
Pinellas Deputies investigating an aggravated battery at the Silver Lake Mobile Home
Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Silver Lake Mobile Home Park at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The call for service at the mobile home park, located at 4000 24th Street N, was in reference to an aggravated battery. Witnesses report that...
Inmate accused in 2021 shooting in Brooksville
HCSO investigators will serve a warrant on a Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) inmate and principal suspect in a shooting that followed a series of death threats made to a Brooksville resident in 2021. Denise M. Moloney, media relations manager and public information officer (PIO) for the Hernando County Sheriff’s...
HCSO: Gibsonton man arrested for threatening to burn down St. Joseph's Hospital
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who threatened to burn down a local hospital Monday night.
WATCH: Police arrest man armed with boxcutter on Flight to Tampa
Newly released body camera footage shows the arrest of a man armed with a boxcutter aboard a flight to Tampa.
‘Put the gun down’: 911 operator hears chilling last words before Spring Hill murder-suicide
Hernando County deputies are investigating what appears to be a double murder-suicide that took place in a 55+ community in Spring Hill Monday evening.
3 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Florida, deputies say
SPRING HILL, Fla. — Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website. Three people are...
Tampa police arrest man caught on camera jumping Burger King counter, threatening workers to get free food
TAMPA, Fla. - Police arrested a suspect who they said was caught on security cameras threatening workers at a Burger King restaurant in South Tampa on Friday. Tampa police said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m., when 50-year-old Hubert Credit Jr. walked into the restaurant, located at 611 S Dale Mabry Highway, and demanded free food from employees.
Hillsborough Co. man impersonates dead twin to steal $145K in federal benefits: DOJ
A Seffner man pleaded guilty to stealing his dead brother's identity in order to steal federal benefits Monday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
‘Suspicious’ death under investigation in Sarasota
A "suspicious death" is under investigation in Sarasota.
St. Petersburg mom, daughter arrested in connection to deadly crash
A 17-year-old St. Petersburg girl and her mother were arrested for their connection to a deadly crash that claimed the lives of two teenagers in August.
Marine accused of killing man under overpass
A former US Marine is accused of killing a man under a Tampa overpass. He was charged with murder, and a judge set his bond at $200,000 during a hearing.
Florida pharmacy manager swipes $90K in drugs from store, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The manager of a local Florida pharmacy is behind bars after he confessed to stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of medications from the store he managed. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Pharmacy Manager Kerolos Ibrahim, 31, of Sarasota, was caught on security camera swiping “multiple non-controlled substances” […]
Suspect accused of arsons in Ybor, Lakeland
The suspected arsonist who set fire to an Ybor City club with more than 1,000 people inside later threw Molotov cocktails at a home in Lakeland. The club's owner says more could have been done to stop the suspect before he made it across county lines.
New charges for alleged arsonist who ran from Polk County deputies
Polk County deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding an arsonist hurling a "Molotov cocktail"-style incendiary weapon.
WATCH: Florida Teen Wakes Up To Man Standing Over Her Inside Cabin
A South Florida teenager was fast asleep until she was woken up by a stranger inside her cabin bedroom, according to WPLG. The girl, who lives in Plantation, was attending a special event in Polk County with her father during a bonding program. The victim was resting with two other teenagers in a cabin on a Lake Wales ranch when they were disturbed by an employee, who was identified as 25-year-old Raul Mora-Yanez, reporters said. The teens' fathers were in another cabin across the ranch.
Statewide prosecutors drop election crimes charges against Tampa felon
TAMPA, Fla. - Statewide prosecutors dropped election crimes charges against a Tampa felon arrested during a voter fraud crackdown in September. The state decided not to move forward with charges against Tony Patterson, 44, entering a court filing in the case Monday. "The defendant was recently sentenced for failing to...
