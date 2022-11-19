ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies Arrest Man with Intent to Set Fire to Local Hospital

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FLA - Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are investigating a man who threatened to burn down a local hospital for revenge. On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at approximately 11:41 p.m., deputies received information that Glenn Schaeffer, 56, had left his residence dressed in camo, and possibly armed with a pipe bomb or Molotov cocktails. Patrol units were able to locate Schaeffer in his vehicle and conducted a felony stop near US Highway 41 S and Pennsylvania Avenue. He refused to exit his vehicle, and fled the traffic stop.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Hillsborough man threatened to burn down hospital for 'revenge,' deputies say

GIBSONTON, Fla. - A Hillsborough man is behind bars after deputies said he planned to burn down a local hospital in an effort to the get attention of the FBI. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office received a tip from a family member around 11:30 p.m. Monday that 56-year-old Glenn Schaeffer had left his Gibsonton home dressed in camo, and possibly armed with Molotov cocktails or a pipe bomb.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Inmate accused in 2021 shooting in Brooksville

HCSO investigators will serve a warrant on a Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) inmate and principal suspect in a shooting that followed a series of death threats made to a Brooksville resident in 2021. Denise M. Moloney, media relations manager and public information officer (PIO) for the Hernando County Sheriff’s...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Tampa police arrest man caught on camera jumping Burger King counter, threatening workers to get free food

TAMPA, Fla. - Police arrested a suspect who they said was caught on security cameras threatening workers at a Burger King restaurant in South Tampa on Friday. Tampa police said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m., when 50-year-old Hubert Credit Jr. walked into the restaurant, located at 611 S Dale Mabry Highway, and demanded free food from employees.
TAMPA, FL
Florida pharmacy manager swipes $90K in drugs from store, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The manager of a local Florida pharmacy is behind bars after he confessed to stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of medications from the store he managed. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Pharmacy Manager Kerolos Ibrahim, 31, of Sarasota, was caught on security camera swiping “multiple non-controlled substances” […]
SARASOTA, FL
Suspect accused of arsons in Ybor, Lakeland

The suspected arsonist who set fire to an Ybor City club with more than 1,000 people inside later threw Molotov cocktails at a home in Lakeland. The club's owner says more could have been done to stop the suspect before he made it across county lines.
LAKELAND, FL
WATCH: Florida Teen Wakes Up To Man Standing Over Her Inside Cabin

A South Florida teenager was fast asleep until she was woken up by a stranger inside her cabin bedroom, according to WPLG. The girl, who lives in Plantation, was attending a special event in Polk County with her father during a bonding program. The victim was resting with two other teenagers in a cabin on a Lake Wales ranch when they were disturbed by an employee, who was identified as 25-year-old Raul Mora-Yanez, reporters said. The teens' fathers were in another cabin across the ranch.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Statewide prosecutors drop election crimes charges against Tampa felon

TAMPA, Fla. - Statewide prosecutors dropped election crimes charges against a Tampa felon arrested during a voter fraud crackdown in September. The state decided not to move forward with charges against Tony Patterson, 44, entering a court filing in the case Monday. "The defendant was recently sentenced for failing to...
