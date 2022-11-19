HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FLA - Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are investigating a man who threatened to burn down a local hospital for revenge. On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at approximately 11:41 p.m., deputies received information that Glenn Schaeffer, 56, had left his residence dressed in camo, and possibly armed with a pipe bomb or Molotov cocktails. Patrol units were able to locate Schaeffer in his vehicle and conducted a felony stop near US Highway 41 S and Pennsylvania Avenue. He refused to exit his vehicle, and fled the traffic stop.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO