Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
Related
MLive.com
Jeff Okudah ruled out after suffering feared brain injury in friendly-fire hit
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Jeff Okudah already hurt two teammates in collisions this season. In New York, he was knocked out himself in yet another incident of friendly fire. The Detroit Lions cornerback has returned to the locker room with a suspected brain injury and will not return to Sunday’s game against the Giants. He suffered the injury when he ran into teammate Will Harris in the first half. Okudah was escorted by a team trainer to the blue medical tent on the visitor’s sideline, where he was evaluated for several minutes before finally putting on a big black coat and returning to the locker room.
MLive.com
Jameson Williams cleared to begin practicing for red-hot Detroit Lions
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Detroit Lions have the longest winning streak in the NFC. They’ve gone from the worst team in the league to just 1.5 games from the playoff field. They’ve continued to rise up the NFL draft board despite all of it, because the Los Angeles Rams have lost four straight games.
MLive.com
Lions WR Jameson Williams: ‘I’m real, real, real excited to put my cleats on’
ALLEN PARK -- After the Lions pulled off a draft-day trade for him, Jameson Williams originally intended to wear No. 18 as an homage to Calvin Johnson, who wore the inverse of that number. But the more he thought about it, the more he wanted to wear a single-digit. So...
MLive.com
Pistons top Nuggets, end seven-game slide with first road victory
DENVER — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points and the Detroit Pistons snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 110-108 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night. The victory was the Pistons’ first on the road this season, as they had lost their previous 10. Detroit entered the night with a league-worst record of 3-15.
MLive.com
After early-season tear, Frankenmuth back Sam Barger feels ‘100 percent’
FRANKENMUTH, MI – For two games and one play, Sam Barger ranked among the elite tailbacks in the state of Michigan. Then there was the block, a tackle, a teammate falling on the back of his knee … and the thought of a season – and career - coming to an end after just three games.
MLive.com
Jamaal Williams leads NFL in rushing TDs, on track to beat Barry’s club record
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- During the early days of training camp, back when the sun was shining hot and the air still dripping in humidity, the Detroit Lions wrapped up a long day of hard hitting. Jamaal Williams gathered the team around him before they headed for the showers, and said this.
MLive.com
Yes, the Detroit Lions are in the playoff race
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Playoffs? We’re talking about playoffs? For a team that had the worst record in the league when this month began? Then fired a popular assistant coach? And benched a few starters? And lost every starting receiver not named after an Egyptian god to injury? And traded their Pro Bowl tight end across the division for an exchange of draft picks?
MLive.com
Bills vs. Lions spread, picks & best bets for NFL on Thanksgiving
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 12 gets started with a Thanksgiving Day matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions. There are three games this holiday...
MLive.com
Halftime analysis: Aidan Hutchinson matches NFL record with second interception
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Aidan Hutchinson has done it again. Two weeks ago, the Detroit Lions pass rusher joined Ndamukong Suh as the club’s only rookie linemen to ever pick off a pass. In New York, became the only one to do it twice, dropping back into coverage and picking off a Daniel Jones pass to Darius Slayton in the flat.
MLive.com
PointsBet promo RFPICKS14 for $2k + Predators vs. Red Wings predictions
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There’s a huge 15-game slate in the NHL tonight, and PointsBet Sportsbook has the perfect welcome bonus to take advantage of the games....
MLive.com
Lions continue to move up draft order despite winning streak, thanks to Rams’ woes
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- What a month for the Detroit Lions. They’ve won three straight games to catapult themselves from the worst record in the league to within 1.5 games of the NFC playoff field. And while that has dropped the Lions (4-6) to 13th in the NFL draft order, they continue to move up anyway because of the Los Angeles Rams’ four-game losing streak. That pick now checks in at No. 6.
MLive.com
Bills make themselves at home at Ford Field after snowstorm forces Buffalo to move game to Detroit
DETROIT - Watch out Lions fans, the Buffalo Bills seem pretty comfortable playing in the confines of Ford Field. Playing in the first of two games this week in Detroit, the Bills beat the Cleveland Browns 31-21 on Sunday in front of a ‘home’ crowd that drove 10 hours to see their team after a storm dumped 6 feet of snow on metro Buffalo late last week.
MLive.com
Caesars promo code MLIVEFULL: Get up to $1,250 + Bills vs. Lions spread pick
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thanksgiving is fast-approaching, which means the NFL will take center stage, and Caesars Sportsbook has the perfect welcome bonus to take advantage of...
MLive.com
Derek Lalonde lauds Red Wings’ will, commitment; is it sustainable?
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings might wake up on Thanksgiving in postseason position. Nobody is printing playoff tickets with more than three-quarters of the season remaining. But for years NHL people have used Turkey Day as a gauge for determining if their team is postseason material. Red Wings...
MLive.com
Lions without all 3 interior offensive linemen as they kick off Thanksgiving week
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions’ offensive line is in rough shape heading into the short week. Center Frank Ragnow (toe) and guards Evan Brown (ankle) and Jonah Jackson (illness) were all listed as “out” on an estimated injury report that was issued Monday. Detroit did not actually practice, but had to file a report anyway with the Thanksgiving matchup against Buffalo looming just three days away.
MLive.com
Belding point guard Brook Simpson undergoes innovative procedure for ACL tear
The Grand Rapids area girls basketball scene will be missing one of its brightest stars this season. Belding point guard Brook Simpson, who committed to the University of Dayton after averaging 26 points a game last winter, suffered a partial anterior cruciate ligament tear during the AAU season this past spring. The injury to her left knee has cost Simpson her junior season.
MLive.com
Instant observations: Lions roll to first three-game winning streak since 2017
EAST RUTHEFORD, N.J. -- Rebuilds are hard. They’re even harder in a place like Detroit, where they’ve never built anything, ever. Not in almost any of our lifetimes anyway. They’ve lost so bad for so long that rebuilding the Detroit Lions is about more than just acquiring the right players and coaches. It’s about belief, too. It’s about believing that you can not only win, but expect to.
MLive.com
Lions-Bills tickets at Ford Field: Here’s how to buy them for Thursday’s game
The Detroit Lions (4-6) will have to go through one of the NFL’s elite teams to move their winning streak to four games. Detroit welcomes quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (7-3) for this year’s Thanksgiving game at Ford Field. The Lions are coming off a 31-18...
MLive.com
Ask Kyle: What to expect from Jameson Williams, Jamaal Williams’ future contract
ALLEN PARK -- The Lions (4-6) are heating up, and so is the mailbag. We got an outpouring of quality questions this week, about what’s going on now and what that means for the future in Detroit. That includes Jameson Williams of course, and Jamaal Williams as well. My...
MLive.com
Aidan Hutchinson becomes second Lions rookie to win NFC defensive player of week
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have enjoyed a fantastic month. They’ve won three games in a row for the first time since 2017, entering the postseason conversation, and now have had two rookies named the NFC defensive player of the week. Aidan Hutchinson became the second Lions rookie...
Comments / 0