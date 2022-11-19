ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Okudah ruled out after suffering feared brain injury in friendly-fire hit

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Jeff Okudah already hurt two teammates in collisions this season. In New York, he was knocked out himself in yet another incident of friendly fire. The Detroit Lions cornerback has returned to the locker room with a suspected brain injury and will not return to Sunday’s game against the Giants. He suffered the injury when he ran into teammate Will Harris in the first half. Okudah was escorted by a team trainer to the blue medical tent on the visitor’s sideline, where he was evaluated for several minutes before finally putting on a big black coat and returning to the locker room.
Jameson Williams cleared to begin practicing for red-hot Detroit Lions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Detroit Lions have the longest winning streak in the NFC. They’ve gone from the worst team in the league to just 1.5 games from the playoff field. They’ve continued to rise up the NFL draft board despite all of it, because the Los Angeles Rams have lost four straight games.
Pistons top Nuggets, end seven-game slide with first road victory

DENVER — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points and the Detroit Pistons snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 110-108 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night. The victory was the Pistons’ first on the road this season, as they had lost their previous 10. Detroit entered the night with a league-worst record of 3-15.
Yes, the Detroit Lions are in the playoff race

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Playoffs? We’re talking about playoffs? For a team that had the worst record in the league when this month began? Then fired a popular assistant coach? And benched a few starters? And lost every starting receiver not named after an Egyptian god to injury? And traded their Pro Bowl tight end across the division for an exchange of draft picks?
Halftime analysis: Aidan Hutchinson matches NFL record with second interception

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Aidan Hutchinson has done it again. Two weeks ago, the Detroit Lions pass rusher joined Ndamukong Suh as the club’s only rookie linemen to ever pick off a pass. In New York, became the only one to do it twice, dropping back into coverage and picking off a Daniel Jones pass to Darius Slayton in the flat.
Lions continue to move up draft order despite winning streak, thanks to Rams’ woes

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- What a month for the Detroit Lions. They’ve won three straight games to catapult themselves from the worst record in the league to within 1.5 games of the NFC playoff field. And while that has dropped the Lions (4-6) to 13th in the NFL draft order, they continue to move up anyway because of the Los Angeles Rams’ four-game losing streak. That pick now checks in at No. 6.
Bills make themselves at home at Ford Field after snowstorm forces Buffalo to move game to Detroit

DETROIT - Watch out Lions fans, the Buffalo Bills seem pretty comfortable playing in the confines of Ford Field. Playing in the first of two games this week in Detroit, the Bills beat the Cleveland Browns 31-21 on Sunday in front of a ‘home’ crowd that drove 10 hours to see their team after a storm dumped 6 feet of snow on metro Buffalo late last week.
Derek Lalonde lauds Red Wings’ will, commitment; is it sustainable?

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings might wake up on Thanksgiving in postseason position. Nobody is printing playoff tickets with more than three-quarters of the season remaining. But for years NHL people have used Turkey Day as a gauge for determining if their team is postseason material. Red Wings...
Lions without all 3 interior offensive linemen as they kick off Thanksgiving week

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions’ offensive line is in rough shape heading into the short week. Center Frank Ragnow (toe) and guards Evan Brown (ankle) and Jonah Jackson (illness) were all listed as “out” on an estimated injury report that was issued Monday. Detroit did not actually practice, but had to file a report anyway with the Thanksgiving matchup against Buffalo looming just three days away.
Belding point guard Brook Simpson undergoes innovative procedure for ACL tear

The Grand Rapids area girls basketball scene will be missing one of its brightest stars this season. Belding point guard Brook Simpson, who committed to the University of Dayton after averaging 26 points a game last winter, suffered a partial anterior cruciate ligament tear during the AAU season this past spring. The injury to her left knee has cost Simpson her junior season.
Instant observations: Lions roll to first three-game winning streak since 2017

EAST RUTHEFORD, N.J. -- Rebuilds are hard. They’re even harder in a place like Detroit, where they’ve never built anything, ever. Not in almost any of our lifetimes anyway. They’ve lost so bad for so long that rebuilding the Detroit Lions is about more than just acquiring the right players and coaches. It’s about belief, too. It’s about believing that you can not only win, but expect to.
