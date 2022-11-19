MAN CHARGES COCKPIT DOOR AT JFK: Flight crew, passengers restrain him

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A passenger on a LOT Polish Airlines flight was restrained by flight crew and fellow travelers after he charged at the cockpit door after the aircraft landed at JFK Airport Friday night, officials said.

Flight #26, arriving from the Polish capital of Warsaw, had arrived around 8 p.m., when the man made a beeline for the Boeing 787's cockpit door and began banging on it.

Port Authority personnel "further assisted in restraining the passenger when the aircraft reached terminal 7, gate 9."

A flight attendant was struck during the incident, but their injuries are unknown.

The man is in custody for evaluation.

It is unclear if he will be charged.