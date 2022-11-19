ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden’s Granddaughter Naomi Married at the White House

By Alec Karam
 3 days ago
Photo by @FLOTUS and @POTUS/Twitter

It’s a nice day for a White House wedding. President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi got married Saturday in the first White House wedding in almost 20 years. The 28-year-old attorney married a fellow lawyer, 25-year-old Peter Neal, on the South Lawn. About 120 guests showed up to the chilly outdoor wedding, celebrating the marriage of Biden’s oldest grandchild and Hunter Biden’s daughter. Few details have been revealed about the wedding, which barred press from attending. Lyndon B. Johnson and Lady Bird Johnson’s daughter, Lynda Johnson, married Capt. Charles S. Robb at the White House on December 9, 1967, while Richard and Pat Nixon’s daughter Tricia married Edward Finch Cox at the White House in 1971.

