Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donationThe Triangle TribuneWendell, NC
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
Gas Station in Cary Dropping Price to $1.99 a Gallon for ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Girl Dancer Dies After Being Hit by Truck at North Carolina Christmas Parade
Authorities in Raleigh, North Carolina are investigating the tragic death of a girl performer during a Christmas parade. The girl was dancing with her troupe in the event when a truck driver lost control of his vehicle and hit her at a "low rate of speed" just after 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Raleigh police officers confirmed to ABC11.
RALEIGH, N.C. — An 11-year girl died after she was struck by a pickup truck towing a float during a Christmas parade in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday, authorities said. The 20-year-old driver of the pickup is in custody. According to the Raleigh Police Department, Landen Christopher Glass, 20,...
Suspected drug trafficker in NC busted with ‘huge amount’ of narcotics, police say
Silviano Carrillo Ramirez, 34, was arrested in Fayetteville, North Carolina, after police said they discovered 15.8 kilos of cocaine inside his vehicle during a traffic stop.
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the Country
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
