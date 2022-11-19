ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Three kittens rescued in camper fire in Somerset County

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
 3 days ago

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Fire crews rescued three kittens from a camper fire late Friday evening in Stoystown.

Shortly before midnight, the Stoystown and Shanksville Volunteer Fire Companies responded to a camper fire along the 700 block of Old Lincoln Highway.

According to their Facebook , the camper was parked outside and was fully engulfed upon arrival. The fire had also spread to a nearby building and RV.

Crews said they could not get to close the fire and had to add on an extra hose but were able to completely extinguish the flames. Fire crews also said a husband and wife lived in the camper and lost everything due to the blaze but no injuries were reported.

The Somerset County CART responded and took the three kittens to seek medical treatment. The Animal Response Team said the kittens were burned but were released with medication Saturday morning and are in the care of one of their staff members. The three kittens will be monitored over the next 72 hours for the effects of smoke inhalation. A follow-up with a veterinarian is also scheduled for next week.

In addition to the fire crews and CART team, Somerset Ambulance responded to the scene.

WTAJ

WTAJ

