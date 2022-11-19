Read full article on original website
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Texas DPS increasing enforcement for Thanksgiving holidays, offering travel tips
ABILENE, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is increasing traffic enforcement for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Troopers will be increasing enforcement on the roads from Wednesday, Nov. 23th, through Sunday, Nov. 27th to keep a lookout for those committing traffic violations. “As we head into a busy holiday...
news4sanantonio.com
Texas gas prices dip below $3 a gallon for the first time since January
AUSTIN, Texas — Falling gas prices are one reason to be thankful during this long holiday travel week. After record-high prices this summer, the cost of a gallon of unleaded is back down to where it was last Thanksgiving. Across Texas, the average price of a gallon of unleaded...
news4sanantonio.com
More Texans turn to home schooling after the pandemic showed it was possible
Christina Hernandez, a mother of two and a former San Antonio theater teacher, knows firsthand how difficult it is to give every student the attention they deserve. And this school year, as class sizes have gotten bigger amid a statewide teacher shortage exacerbated by the pandemic, she started suspecting her public school district was not meeting her kids’ needs.
news4sanantonio.com
Schools in Texas could soon be required to implement panic buttons
SAN ANTONIO—All schools in Texas could soon be required to have panic buttons, allowing staff to immediately alert law enforcement in the case of an emergency. It's part of a proposal from the Texas Education Agency, or TEA. The TEA and Gov. Greg Abbott have announced multiple rounds of...
news4sanantonio.com
Hope from behind bars, the fight to end Solitary Confinement in Texas
Texas leads the nation when it comes to the prolonged use of solitary confinement. In a News 4 San Antonio Exclusive, we introduce you to two men who are fighting to change the prison system. Combined, the two men have spent nearly 40 years in isolation. This story is a...
Comments / 0