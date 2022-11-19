Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
FTX Crash an Expensive and Educational Moment for Crypto. What’s next for Binance and Big Eyes Coin?
Last week the centralised crypto exchange FTX (FTT) imploded. When the smoke cleared, the remnants of the crypto market were a sight for sore eyes. Investors were in bits trying to decide where this left the rest of the crypto world. Since the collapse of FTX, questions have zoomed back...
NEWSBTC
Crypto Exchange BIT Rolls Out $1M Prize Pool For FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Sports remain one of the areas that have captured the interest of crypto enthusiasts. In recent years, crypto-related companies have expanded their presence in sporting activities. This served as one of the approaches to gaining more investors from sports fans. With the start of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,...
NEWSBTC
FIFA World Cup Official Sponsors Algorand and Crypto.com to Launch the Crypto Market to the Moon
The World Cup is one of the biggest sporting events across the globe. In the last World Cup final between France and Croatia, this attracted a total audience of 1.12 billion, whilst each game had on average 191 million viewers. This year potentially could top that, and two massive players in the crypto space are official sponsors of the event! I will be looking at Algorand (ALGO), Crypto.com’s Cronos (CRO) and what this could mean for promising new coins like Rocketize (JATO).
NEWSBTC
FTX Hacker Mobilizes Ethereum Again, Lock And Loaded For The Dump?
Massive selling pressure from the crypto exchange FTX hacker hit Ethereum; the bad actor has been dumping the cryptocurrency during the weekend. This “dumping,” selling an asset in the market, is creating panic in the crypto market. The hacker stole over 200,000 from the trading venue. As of...
NEWSBTC
TOP bitcoin play-to-earn blockchain games 2023
Cryptocurrency, including the most famous one – Bitcoin have been used for a lot of different purposes. We would like to present you with the newest sector of online crypto entertainment that is called GameFi also known as “play-to-earn” crypto gaming. Players of such services have an opportunity to play blockchain games and profit from it with funds completely protected by cutting edge security mechanisms. We have analyzed best crypto games of the upcoming year of 2023 and are ready to present you the list of best crypto play-to-earn blockchain games 2023:
NEWSBTC
Bet on Qatar 2022: Take Part in Ticket Rush from 1xBit
Press Release: The 2022 World Cup is just around the corner; it is a breath of fresh air for every nook and cranny of the world. November 16 2022, Limassol, Cyprus — 1xBit, an online crypto betting site, has decided to let the cat out of the bag and let everyone join the Ticket Rush tournament. The Ticket Rush tournament is a rare chance to get a piece of the prize pool set at 3 BTC.
NEWSBTC
Bitget registers in Seychelles and plans to grow its global workforce by 50%
Seychelles, Nov 22, 2022 – Leading global cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announces that it has registered in Seychelles to aid global expansion. The exchange operates in a decentralised manner with no specific headquarters, with regional hubs in strategic markets, and plans to set up more regional hubs in the future. The exchange has also updated its recruitment plan with a new target of 1200 headcount by the first quarter of 2023, increasing its workforce by another 50% from its existing size, to better meet user demand and support business growth.
