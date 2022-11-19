ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
jeffrey schmiedeck
3d ago

Good thing the Mayor was at the Tree lightings at the deer district! He’s never where he should be !

Reply
3
 

CBS 58

MPD investigating Tuesday morning homicide on N. 46th and W. Locust St.

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A homicide that reportedly took place early Tuesday, Nov. 22 is being investigated by Milwaukee Police. According to MPD, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man sustained a fatal gunshot injury at around 9:00 a.m. on N. 46th and W. Locust St. Officials do not yet know what circumstances...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman shot near 93rd and Mill

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 54, was shot Tuesday night, Nov. 22 near 93rd and Mill. Police said a Milwaukee man, 23, was arrested. MPD added this was a domestic violence incident that happened around 6 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee woman fatally shot by 10-year-old playing with gun

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 44-year-old woman dead Monday, Nov. 21. It happened just before 7 a.m. near 87th and Hemlock Street. Authorities say a 10-year-old child was playing with a firearm when it discharged, striking the woman. Police say no arrests...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee apartment fire investigated as arson, 9 families displaced

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say the fire that occurred near 38th and Lisbon Tuesday, Nov. 22 is now being investigated as arson. Police say a suspect intentionally started a unit in an apartment building on fire. No injuries were reported; however, nine families are displaced as a result...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

10-year-old playing with firearm accidentally shoots, kills Wisconsin woman

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting involving a 10-year-old who reportedly fired the gun. The shooting happened on Monday morning around 6:50 a.m. on the 7400 block of North 87th Street in the city of Milwaukee. Officers say a 10-year-old child...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Man charged in Brownstone Social Lounge homicide pleads not guilty

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The man charged with firing a gun into a Milwaukee bar last February is pleading not guilty. Twenty-five-year-old Jordan Tate is accused of shooting into the Brownstone Social Lounge after he was not allowed in because he wasn't old enough. On the night of the shooting,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Man charged with attempted homicide in Menomonee Falls bar shooting

MENOMONEE FALLS — A 22-year-old man was charged on Monday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and operating a firearm while intoxicated. According to online court records, his cash bond was set at $1 million. Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, the Menomonee Falls Police Department...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
WISN

Man opens fire inside Menomonee Falls pub, police say

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — A Menomonee Falls man has been arrested, accused of opening fire inside a bar over the weekend. Prosecutors charged 22-year-old Dylan Breidenbach with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and having a gun while intoxicated. Police said employees of Sal's Pub and Grill escorted Breidenbach out for...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
WISN

Milwaukee home sprayed by gunfire: 137 bullet casings at scene

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say someone fired shots into a home late Thursday night. Investigators found 137 bullet casings at the scene. Police say the gunfire happened around 11:35 p.m., near 88th Street and Hampton Avenue. Nobody was hurt. Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information should...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine COP House arson: Kylie Gelmi sentenced, 8 years in prison

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County judge sentenced Kylie Gelmi on Monday, Nov. 21 to eight years in prison plus another four years of extended supervision in connection with the arson of the Thelma Orr Community-Oriented Policing House that happened in June 2020. Gelmi had pleaded guilty in July to...
RACINE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
WISCONSIN STATE

