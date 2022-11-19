Read full article on original website
jeffrey schmiedeck
3d ago
Good thing the Mayor was at the Tree lightings at the deer district! He’s never where he should be !
CBS 58
MPD investigating Tuesday morning homicide on N. 46th and W. Locust St.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A homicide that reportedly took place early Tuesday, Nov. 22 is being investigated by Milwaukee Police. According to MPD, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man sustained a fatal gunshot injury at around 9:00 a.m. on N. 46th and W. Locust St. Officials do not yet know what circumstances...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman shot near 93rd and Mill
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 54, was shot Tuesday night, Nov. 22 near 93rd and Mill. Police said a Milwaukee man, 23, was arrested. MPD added this was a domestic violence incident that happened around 6 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.
CBS 58
Milwaukee woman fatally shot by 10-year-old playing with gun
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 44-year-old woman dead Monday, Nov. 21. It happened just before 7 a.m. near 87th and Hemlock Street. Authorities say a 10-year-old child was playing with a firearm when it discharged, striking the woman. Police say no arrests...
CBS 58
Third woman to fall unconscious in presence of wanted man dies in hospital
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The latest woman to fall unconscious in the presence of a wanted man has died. Timothy Olson is still on the loose. Racine police warn Olson is a danger. South Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the death. A news release was careful not to...
Milwaukee fire officials are overwhelmed by number of calls for service
As temperatures begin to drop, calls for service are on the rise. Local fire officials say they are overwhelmed with the number of fires they are responding to.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate four separate shootings within the span of about 4 hours
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating four shootings that happened between 8:24 p.m. Sunday night and 12:48 a.m. Monday morning. Police say a double shooting happened on Sunday, Nov. 20 around 8:24 p.m. near Hampton and 32nd. Police state the shooting was the result of an argument between...
CBS 58
Milwaukee apartment fire investigated as arson, 9 families displaced
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say the fire that occurred near 38th and Lisbon Tuesday, Nov. 22 is now being investigated as arson. Police say a suspect intentionally started a unit in an apartment building on fire. No injuries were reported; however, nine families are displaced as a result...
wearegreenbay.com
10-year-old playing with firearm accidentally shoots, kills Wisconsin woman
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting involving a 10-year-old who reportedly fired the gun. The shooting happened on Monday morning around 6:50 a.m. on the 7400 block of North 87th Street in the city of Milwaukee. Officers say a 10-year-old child...
Six overnight shootings in Milwaukee, police search for suspects
Milwaukee police are investigating six shootings overnight Monday, where more than half of the victims are teens.
WISN
South Milwaukee police say dating app 'predator' a person of interest in woman's death
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The man accused of drugging and stealing from women he met on dating apps is now considered a "person of interest" in a woman's death. Racine police have been searching for 52-year-old Timothy Olson for days. South Milwaukee police say he was with a woman...
CBS 58
Man charged in Brownstone Social Lounge homicide pleads not guilty
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The man charged with firing a gun into a Milwaukee bar last February is pleading not guilty. Twenty-five-year-old Jordan Tate is accused of shooting into the Brownstone Social Lounge after he was not allowed in because he wasn't old enough. On the night of the shooting,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Man charged with attempted homicide in Menomonee Falls bar shooting
MENOMONEE FALLS — A 22-year-old man was charged on Monday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and operating a firearm while intoxicated. According to online court records, his cash bond was set at $1 million. Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, the Menomonee Falls Police Department...
WISN
Man opens fire inside Menomonee Falls pub, police say
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — A Menomonee Falls man has been arrested, accused of opening fire inside a bar over the weekend. Prosecutors charged 22-year-old Dylan Breidenbach with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and having a gun while intoxicated. Police said employees of Sal's Pub and Grill escorted Breidenbach out for...
CBS 58
Racine police caution women to avoid man suspected of victimizing women on dating apps
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A third woman that Racine Police are aware of has ended up unconscious while in the presence of a man who has met women on dating apps before allegedly victimizing them, resulting in a loss of money. Fifty-two-year-old Timothy L. Olsen is the suspect whom...
Two Milwaukee breweries report break-ins: 'When one of us suffers, we all do.'
Broken Bat Brewing Company, 135 E. Pittsburgh Ave., shared a video on Facebook of a man breaking into the brewery at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
WISN
Milwaukee home sprayed by gunfire: 137 bullet casings at scene
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say someone fired shots into a home late Thursday night. Investigators found 137 bullet casings at the scene. Police say the gunfire happened around 11:35 p.m., near 88th Street and Hampton Avenue. Nobody was hurt. Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information should...
CBS 58
Residence bombarded with gunfire near 88th & Hampton, 137 bullet casings found at the scene
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police report finding 137 bullet casings at the scene of a residence near 88th St. and Hampton Ave. after a gunfire incident around 11:35 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Incredibly, no one was injured during this incident. Milwaukee police say this investigation is ongoing and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine COP House arson: Kylie Gelmi sentenced, 8 years in prison
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County judge sentenced Kylie Gelmi on Monday, Nov. 21 to eight years in prison plus another four years of extended supervision in connection with the arson of the Thelma Orr Community-Oriented Policing House that happened in June 2020. Gelmi had pleaded guilty in July to...
Mayor pressed for solutions as city breaks homicide record for 3rd straight year
Milwaukee police data shows 194 lives have bene lost to violence in the city so far this year. That’s one more than the total from all of last year and four more than 2020.
WBAY Green Bay
Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
