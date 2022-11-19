ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Major Injury Collision Closes Montague Expressway

SANTA CLARA (BCN) A major injury collision has closed Montague Expressway Monday morning in Santa Clara, police said. An advisory was issued at 9:30 a.m. about the closure at De La Cruz Boulevard. Police are urging motorists to avoid the area. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Antioch Woman Dies In Crash On Bethel Island

BETHEL ISLAND (BCN) An Antioch woman died in a crash early Sunday morning on Bethel Island in Contra Costa County, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers were told at 2:10 a.m. about the crash just off Sugar Barge Road. Lilith Guentert, 47, was driving a Toyota truck that...
ANTIOCH, CA
Shots fired at Stanford mall, scene now secure, police say

PALO ALTO (BCN) Officers are currently at the scene of a shooting that took place at the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, the department announced at 5:15 p.m. on Monday. The Palo Alto Police Department has released more information about the shooting, as of 5:37 p.m. Officers located evidence...
PALO ALTO, CA
The story behind most beautiful lobby in San Francisco, 450 Sutter St.

It’s possible if, say, you’re in a mad rush to get a tooth pulled and don’t look up, you could miss it. But if you take a second to glance around in the lobby of 450 Sutter, you’ll see one of the most ornate architectural spaces in San Francisco, hidden in a dentists’ skyscraper a block north of Union Square.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Police Arrest 2 Suspects In May 14 Murder In Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) San Francisco police announced Monday they have arrested two suspects in the murder of a man who died May 14 in the city's Mission District. Police said they have arrested two men on suspicion of murder: 19-year-old Julio Noguez, on Sept. 30, and 22-year-old Sergio Omar CarrenRojas, on Nov. 17.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
8 Arrested In Coordinated Law Enforcement Operation

A joint operation by multiple law enforcement agencies around the Bay Area resulted in eight arrests last week for charges related to allegations of firearms possession and gang activity, San Francisco police said in a Nov. 18 press release. The operation was initiated by the San Francisco Police Department Community...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Daily 11-21-22 With new technology, TSA rules change for liquids and electronics

It’s easy to let the mind wander in the airport security line. Sometimes questions arise:  Why don’t I show both my boarding pass and ID to the gate agent anymore? Will I have to remove my liquids to scan my bag? Or, perhaps most importantly, why can’t I pet the TSA dog? TSA has made several adjustments to its process over the years. Here's a guide to all those questions. • Man solves Disneyland riddle so obscure no one even knew it was there
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

