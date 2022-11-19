ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 0

Related
Kirkus Reviews

Rebecca Godfrey Dies at 54

Rebecca Godfrey, the Canadian author who explored troubled youth in two critically acclaimed books, has died at 54, the New York Times reports. Godfrey, a Toronto native, began her career as a journalist before making her literary debut in 2002 with the novel The Torn Skirt. The story of a high school student who becomes obsessed with an antisocial girl, the novel gained critical praise, including from a Kirkus reviewer, who wrote that Godfrey “constantly impresses with her precise eye and impassioned tone.”
TEXAS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

New England is home to 7 of the ‘prettiest American towns’ to visit during the winter

Many people love to take off on road trips during the summer and fall, but when it comes to New England, winter excursions should not be overlooked. “There are towns across the country that look like picture-perfect postcards in the wintertime, whether it’s due to a light dusting of snow, historic architecture, dramatic landscapes, or a combination of all three,” Country Living wrote in a new report.
NANTUCKET, MA
Boston

New England has 12 of the most ‘magical’ winter towns in the U.S.

Two are in Massachusetts, according to TripsToDiscover.com. Some American towns are downright magical during the winter months, and 12 of the nation’s best are in New England, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The travel website recently released a list of the 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the U.S. and...
MAINE STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Future Spends His 39th Birthday Getting Aired Out By Baby Mama: “Unsuccessful Father”

“This is coming from the same man who would call me and tell me how unhappy he was and how lost he is,” the rapper’s co-parent dished to all of her Instagram followers. Most rappers spend their birthdays throwing stacks at the strip club and turning up with their friends. For his 39th, however, Future is doing things a bit differently. For at least part of his big day, the “Mask Off” hitmaker was chewed out by one of his baby mamas via her Instagram Story.
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Will Perform During Surprise Appearance At Tonight’s AMAs: Report

Looks like Chris Brown is out, and Bardi is in. In the wake of Takeoff’s death at the start of November, Cardi B has kept relatively quiet. She and her husband Offset were spotted looking somber ahead of their fallen family member’s memorial. Not long after, her Instagram feed lit up with a heartwarming tribute to the late Migo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Major Brawl Breaks Out At DaBaby Concert

DaBaby reportedly stopped a show in Los Angeles after a major melee ensued amongst a group of women in the crowd. DaBaby has had his fair share of ups and downs trouble in recent years. The North Carolina rapper has been making headlines over alleged poor ticket sales. But over the weekend, it was DaBaby’s amped up audience that caused him to trend on social media.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Boston

Andover native Jay Leno has undergone surgery for significant burns

LOS ANGELES – Jay Leno has undergone one surgery for his burn injuries and will undergo a second procedure later this week, according to his physician.The 72-year-old comedian is an Andover native.Leno, an avid car collector, had been working underneath a vehicle on Saturday when he was burned by a gasoline fire, Dr. Peter Grossman, who is treating the former "Tonight Show Host," said during a press conference Wednesday."When got pulled out from the area underneath the car, it was noted that he had pretty significant burns to face and hands," he said."His burns include his...
ANDOVER, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Chrisean Rock Puts A Hole In Kai Cenat’s Wall

Things took a chaotic turn during Kai Cenat’s interview with Blueface and Chrisean Rock. Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s relationship is a tumultuous one. The controversial couple has been making their rounds in promotion of their new Zeus show Crazy In Love. The latest stop on their promo tour was a sit down with Kai Cenat on her Twitch show.
hotnewhiphop.com

J Money Shot And Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce

The Atlanta rapper was hospitalized in critical condition and lost some of his jewelry. Tragic events in the hip-hop community are far too commonplace, with amazing artists like Takeoff lost to violence. While this example is fortunately not fatal, it’s a reminder of the cruel landscape rappers navigate today. Atlanta rapper J Money was shot and robbed in a Korean prince’s Rolls-Royce last Friday, November 18th in Los Angeles. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Causes Mayhem At ComplexCon, Crowd Goes Wild

It was utter chaos over the weekend when Ye made a surprise appearance. These days, everyone wants a piece of Kanye West. After a brief lull from West following a string of controversies, the Rap mogul has returned with news. The Donda hitmaker recently confirmed that he would make his bid for president in the 2024 election. Additionally, West plans to kick off his campaign by selling his Balenciaga gear for $20 a piece.
LONG BEACH, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Akademiks Suggests Offset & Lil Baby Beef Began Over Dice Game

He and DJ Vlad mentioned that you won’t find Jay-Z in the hood playing dice. The rumored tension between Offset and Lil Baby is being discussed by Akademiks once again. The labelmates’ relationship was called into question years ago when gossip surfaced about an alleged altercation. Moreover, a driving force for keeping those conversations alive is Akademiks, and he’s chatting with VladTV about the crux of the controversy.
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Latto Trends After 130 Songs Leak

130 of Latto’s unreleased songs were leaked online and featured reference tracks for songs by Coi Leray, BIA and more. Latto is currently on high in her career following the success of “Big Energy.” The 23-year old star has garnered of slew of awards and nominations this year — including a Grammy nod for Best New Artist and Melodic Rap Performance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy