Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United one week after scorched earth interview
One week after symbolically burning down whatever career he had left at Man U in a bonfire of an interview with Piers Morgan, star forward Cristiano Ronaldo is making his exit official. Effective immediately the 37-year-old Portuguese footballer is no longer with the Premier League football club. The announcement follows...
wegotthiscovered.com
Elon Musk loses favor of free speech warriors on Twitter for not reinstating Alex Jones
With Twitter now under the control of a man who is more known for his memes than meticulousness in business, several people have been hoping for popular banned figures to be re-instated. Some have, but Alex Jones will likely not and now people are mad. Sentiment like the above has...
Comments / 0