wegotthiscovered.com

Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United one week after scorched earth interview

One week after symbolically burning down whatever career he had left at Man U in a bonfire of an interview with Piers Morgan, star forward Cristiano Ronaldo is making his exit official. Effective immediately the 37-year-old Portuguese footballer is no longer with the Premier League football club. The announcement follows...

