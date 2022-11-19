Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 St. Louis women hit 3 holes-in-one on a golf trip
ST. LOUIS — A group of St. Louis women recently took a golf trip to Las Vegas and returned with three once-in-a-lifetime memories. Carol Cullinaire, 84, has been golfing for a long time. "I got my first set of clubs in 1960," Cullinaire said. Susan Degrandele, 59, also golfs...
Beloved sportscaster Jay Randolph Jr. dies at 53
ST. LOUIS – Jay Randolph Jr., the gregarious sportscaster who spent 30 years on the airwaves in St. Louis, died last week after announcing he’d been diagnosed with terminal cancer. He was 53. According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Randolph died on Friday, Nov....
KMOV
Local twins create a unique Christmas tradition
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A set of twins has created their own unconventional Christmas card tradition. It all started in 1983 with a polaroid camera. Kevin and David McFarland took a goofy picture of their friends in college, which became the first of 40 years worth of Christmas cards they began sending to friends and family.
Best Cheeseburger in Missouri is at a Tiny Drive-In on Route 66?
Looks can be deceiving. If you drive by a small drive-in diner on Route 66 in Missouri, you wouldn't know that the cheeseburger that is created inside is the best one in the state of Missouri, but that's what the claim is. This recent ranking comes courtesy of Yelp. They...
Hedge apples: What are they used for?
ST. LOUIS — Along the rivers, the Osage Orange, also known as hedge apple, bois d’arc, bodark, bodock, or bow-wood, flourishes. The trees are known for their thorns and large green fruit, which have a lot of uses Not all of them actually work. Hedge apple trees are...
wgel.com
Three Calls Monday For Greenville Firefighters
Greenville Fire Protection District firefighters were called three times Monday afternoon. The first alarm of a tractor fire was at 12:16 p.m. at a farm south of Greenville near Illinois Rt. 143. Fire Chief Dennis Wise said the tractor owner almost had the fire out by the time firemen arrived....
2010 ATM Heist: Where is the money?
ST. LOUIS, MO. — People still believe that the robbery at ATM Solutions was one of the largest in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the 2010 ATM Solutions theft, which occurred on August 3, 2010, netted $6.6 million. The Team. Most heist movies show a lot...
40southnews.com
Maplewood History: Exceedingly Rare Images Discovered in the Varilek Collection
We’ve struck another vein of gold in the mountain of historic Maplewood photographs. My last post covered my recent meeting with two descendants of Sarah Wilgus Sutton Humphreys Harrison, Laura Varilek and Will Holmes and their visit to their great, great, great grandmother’s home which is now the J.B. Smith Funeral parlor. If you don’t remember it well or missed it, you can read about it here.
A murder mystery
The murder of Brandon Bentley remains unsolved. Bentley was a businessman linked to Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation tribal operation
Winter cold and an increase in joint pain
The increase in pain can also be related to a person’s tolerance to cold weather.
What causes seasonal affective disorder? It’s not the colder temperatures
You might experience trouble concentrating and feeling hopeless or worthless.
FOX2now.com
Troy Family Dental in Illinois Offers Sedation Dentistry and Partial Dental Implants
ST. LOUIS — We are giving thanks to Troy Family Dental in Troy, IL. They make dentist visits so much better and less stressful. If you fear going to the dentist because of being in pain, or the sounds of the equipment on the teeth, let Troy Family Dental in Illinois put your fears to rest with sedation dentistry.
advantagenews.com
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
See Inside a Cave in Illinois that Was Closed Because of Bats
It's the only cave in Illinois that's open to the public, but it wasn't open for a long time. That's because of a danger that involved bats. Now, it's available to explore again, but there's a catch. Kudos to Only In Your State for bringing Illinois Caverns up in a...
edglentoday.com
Annual 'Way Of Lights' Christmas Display Returns To The National Shrine Of Our Lady Of The Snows
BELLEVILLE - The annual 'Way of Lights' Christmas display returned yet again this winter season, kicking off the season last Friday. It has been running for over 50 years now dating back to 1970 when the yearly tradition began. The display of over one million white lights, which tells the...
300 books banned at Missouri schools over new law, more rules could follow
Missouri has issued bans on nearly 300 books in schools since a new law took effect in August.
List: St. Louis area ’50s themed diners
This holiday season, anyone seeking a little nostalgia should check out these diners with a 50s vibe.
Overnight crash causes dangerous backups on I-44 EB
A one-car crash caused an early morning traffic jam on eastbound I-44.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Monday, November 21st, 2022
(St. Louis area) -- The federal government has approved nearly $116 million in aid to help the St. Louis area recover from historic flooding in July. Governor Mike Parson’s Office says more than 13,500 households have been approved for about 43-million in Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance. The National Flood Insurance Program has paid over 40-million in claims for flood insurance policyholders. The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved about 33-million-dollars in disaster loans for homeowners, renters, and businesses. With the onset of cold weather, homeowners who applied for FEMA aid and had flood-related damage to furnaces or HVAC systems could still be eligible for reimbursement and should submit estimates or invoices to FEMA. The federal agency says those approved for assistance could be eligible for rental aid if a need for a temporary place to stay has arisen as repairs are being made.
Couple dies in plane crash while traveling to visit family
The residents of Freeburg and Smithton mourned the loss of a married couple who died Saturday in a plane crash.
