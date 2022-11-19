ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillespie, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX2Now

Beloved sportscaster Jay Randolph Jr. dies at 53

ST. LOUIS – Jay Randolph Jr., the gregarious sportscaster who spent 30 years on the airwaves in St. Louis, died last week after announcing he’d been diagnosed with terminal cancer. He was 53. According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Randolph died on Friday, Nov....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Local twins create a unique Christmas tradition

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A set of twins has created their own unconventional Christmas card tradition. It all started in 1983 with a polaroid camera. Kevin and David McFarland took a goofy picture of their friends in college, which became the first of 40 years worth of Christmas cards they began sending to friends and family.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Hedge apples: What are they used for?

ST. LOUIS — Along the rivers, the Osage Orange, also known as hedge apple, bois d’arc, bodark, bodock, or bow-wood, flourishes. The trees are known for their thorns and large green fruit, which have a lot of uses Not all of them actually work. Hedge apple trees are...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wgel.com

Three Calls Monday For Greenville Firefighters

Greenville Fire Protection District firefighters were called three times Monday afternoon. The first alarm of a tractor fire was at 12:16 p.m. at a farm south of Greenville near Illinois Rt. 143. Fire Chief Dennis Wise said the tractor owner almost had the fire out by the time firemen arrived....
GREENVILLE, IL
FOX2Now

2010 ATM Heist: Where is the money?

ST. LOUIS, MO. — People still believe that the robbery at ATM Solutions was one of the largest in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the 2010 ATM Solutions theft, which occurred on August 3, 2010, netted $6.6 million. The Team. Most heist movies show a lot...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
40southnews.com

Maplewood History: Exceedingly Rare Images Discovered in the Varilek Collection

We’ve struck another vein of gold in the mountain of historic Maplewood photographs. My last post covered my recent meeting with two descendants of Sarah Wilgus Sutton Humphreys Harrison, Laura Varilek and Will Holmes and their visit to their great, great, great grandmother’s home which is now the J.B. Smith Funeral parlor. If you don’t remember it well or missed it, you can read about it here.
MAPLEWOOD, MO
advantagenews.com

Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum

A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
COOK COUNTY, IL
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, November 21st, 2022

(St. Louis area) -- The federal government has approved nearly $116 million in aid to help the St. Louis area recover from historic flooding in July. Governor Mike Parson’s Office says more than 13,500 households have been approved for about 43-million in Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance. The National Flood Insurance Program has paid over 40-million in claims for flood insurance policyholders. The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved about 33-million-dollars in disaster loans for homeowners, renters, and businesses. With the onset of cold weather, homeowners who applied for FEMA aid and had flood-related damage to furnaces or HVAC systems could still be eligible for reimbursement and should submit estimates or invoices to FEMA. The federal agency says those approved for assistance could be eligible for rental aid if a need for a temporary place to stay has arisen as repairs are being made.
MISSOURI STATE

