ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Kim Jong Un’s purported daughter emerges in public for first time

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9xTW_0jH5JVCl00

A fter flaunting missiles this week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was publicly seen showing a young girl believed to be his daughter a tour of his weaponry.

Identified only as Kim’s “beloved daughter," the little girl was seen holding the North Korean dictator's hand as they observed a missile launch in a father-daughter moment captured in photos released by the state-run Korean Central News Agency. The images seemingly end years of conjecture about whether she even existed.

US BASE IN JAPAN TOLD TO SHELTER AFTER NORTH KOREA FIRES SUSPECTED MISSILE AT JAPAN

“Kim Jong Un solemnly declared that if the enemies continue to pose threats to the DPRK, frequently introducing nuclear strike means, our Party and government will resolutely react to nukes with nuclear weapons and to total confrontation with all-out confrontation,” KCNA said, per CNN.

(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
This photo provided on Nov. 19, 2022, by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, and his daughter inspects a missile at Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.


North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile Friday, marking the second known one this month, per state media. Workers on the U.S. air base in Japan had been told to find shelter amid the launch, which was detected by allied forces in the region.

The ICBM launch came after Pyongyang launched a short-range missile Thursday, according to officials. North Korea's ICBM could have the potential to reach the United States and is seen as a warning sign to America and its regional allies. The missile tests came against the backdrop of the G-20 meetings and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Kim married in 2009 and has three children, born in 2010, 2013, and 2017, respectively, according to South Korean media. The young girl is believed to be named Kim Ju Ae, divulged to the public by former NBA player Dennis Rodman, who claimed to have met her, the Washington Post reported .


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Much of the elder Kim's private life has been shrouded in secrecy. For months, rumors had swirled that he had been dogged by a deteriorating health condition. He has ruled over North Korea for roughly 11 years since the death of his father in 2011 and is the third generation from his family to hold the perch.

Now that his daughter's existence has been seemingly confirmed, she could be a successor to him. His sister, Kim Yo Jong, who appears to have a prominent role in North Korean power-brokering, has also been speculated as a potential successor.

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

‘Hostile attempt to tarnish’: North Korea rebukes US claim it is supplying weapons to Russia

North Korea has denied the U.S. allegation that it has sought to provide weapons to Russia for its use in Ukraine. An unidentified vice director at the ministry’s military foreign affairs office accused the United States on Tuesday, per state media, of a “hostile attempt to tarnish the image of [North Korea] in the international arena.” The official reiterated their denial of such U.S. accusations, saying, “We once again make clear that we have never had ‘arms dealings’ with Russia and that we have no plan to do so in the future.”
The US Sun

Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation

XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout

Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
The Independent

North Korea: Biden warns Xi US will have to step up military presence if nuclear and missile tests continue

Joe Biden has told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that Beijing carried the obligation to tell North Korea to not engage in long range nuclear testing, failing which Washington will step up its military presence in the Korean region to defend itself and its allies South Korea and Japan.It is difficult to say with certainty that China can exert pressure on its longtime ally North Korea to abstain from the nuclear testing of weapons which it has not done after 2017, Mr Biden said, as the two world leaders met in Bali on Monday."I’m confident China’s not looking for...
WASHINGTON STATE
AOL Corp

North Korea warns of 'all-out' nuclear weapons response to 'threats' from U.S., allies

North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, has vowed to respond to nuclear threats with nuclear weapons, after the "hermit kingdom" fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that has the potential to reach the U.S. mainland. The state media outlet KCNA reported Saturday that Kim attended the launch with his young daughter...
americanmilitarynews.com

Escapes increase as North Korean workers in Russia are told to ship out to Ukraine

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. More and more North Korean construction workers deployed to Russia are escaping from their jobs after hearing they are to be sent to Russian-controlled areas in Ukraine, sources in Russia told RFA. The cash-strapped North Korean...
The Independent

Decomposing body of female North Korean defector found ‘after one year’ in Seoul home

A North Korean defector’s body, believed to be decomposing for nearly a year, has been discovered in her Seoul home.The woman, 49, defected to South Korea in 2002 and became an example of successful resettlement after she started working.The badly decomposed body of the woman, who was still wearing winter clothes, was discovered on 19 October, Yangcheon district police said on Tuesday, according to the Korea Times.Investigators believed that she has been dead for nearly a year given the extent to which her corpse had decomposed and also because she was found wearing winter clothes.Her body was discovered after...
The US Sun

Chilling aerial pics reveal China’s massive military build-up on disputed South China Sea islands in warning to the West

NEW incredibly detailed photos have revealed for the first time just how far China's militarisation has escalated in the flashpoint South China Sea. Chilling images show the massive sprawl of Chinese military operations on the man-made islands - which are armed to the teeth with deadly hardware including missile aircraft, flight hangars, and spy planes.
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
254K+
Followers
73K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy