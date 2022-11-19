Read full article on original website
therecord-online.com
Woodward Township police charge York County man in illegal gun purchase case
DUNNSTOWN, PA – Woodward Township police have charged Jarod Reed Stern, 27, from Wrightsville, PA with illegal sale or transfer of firearms, a third degree felony, and unsworn falsification to authorities, a third degree misdemeanor, after he allegedly put down false information on the federal application to purchase a firearm while on Gunshop Lane in Woodward Township.
abc27.com
Dauphin County man charged with abusing young child
WICONISCO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man is facing charges after a young child was hospitalized on Halloween. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Oct. 31, a 2-year-old child was treated for significant injuries at Penn State Hershey Medical Center after being physically assaulted. State Police say...
WGAL
State police: Adams County man led police on chase in stolen vehicle, three children inside
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — An Adams County man led troopers on a chase in a stolen vehicle with three children inside, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Jason Harris, 44, of York Springs, is charged with DUI, three counts of kidnapping and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Woman Admits To Killing Mom Of Three After Causing Crash While High On Marijuana On RT 30
25-year-old Renee Emerick is heading to prison for 4 to 15 years after admitting to being high on marijuana when she caused a deadly crash on Route 30 in West Hempfield Township on June 19, 2021, according to a release by the Lancaster County district attorney's office on Nov. 22, 20222.
local21news.com
One injured in single vehicle crash in Lancaster County, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police say a woman was injured following a single vehicle crash in Lancaster County on Tuesday afternoon. According to police it happened just after 4:00 PM on the 1400 block of Graystone Road in East Petersburg Borough. Authorities say the woman, who was alone...
abc27.com
Altercation at Lancaster County Dunkin’ leads to fight
EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, an altercation that occurred at a Dunkin’ in East Petersburg over a breakfast sandwich led to fighting between an employee and a customer. On Nov. 18, the customer, Mabel Hinson, went through the drive-thru...
Man stole SUV from central Pa. Walmart with 3 kids inside: police
Police arrested an Adams County man after he stole a vehicle from Walmart while three children were still inside. Jason Harris, 44, of York Springs, entered the running vehicle at the Straban Township location on Route 15 around 5 p.m. Sunday, according to state police. Three boys, ages 7, 12...
Pa. man hit by stray bullet while riding SEPTA train, police say
A 35-year-old man was hit in the arm by a stray bullet while riding a SEPTA train in the Frankford area of Philadelphia on Tuesday morning, according to police. According to Philly Voice, the No. 56 bus was riding along Torresdale Avenue near Church Street just a little before 3 a.m. when the bullet broke the window and hit the man in the arm, Philadelphia police confirmed.
WGAL
Lancaster woman sentenced to four to 15 years in prison for fatal crash on Route 30
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster woman was sentenced Monday to four to 15 years in prison for causing a crash that killed a mother and injured four people, according to the district attorney's office. Renee Emerick, 25, pled guilty to homicide by vehicle while DUI, four counts of...
abc27.com
Three children kidnapped at Gettysburg Walmart, suspect charged
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man has been charged after State Police say three children were kidnapped from a Gettysburg Walmart parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Harris of York Springs allegedly entered a running vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on November 20 and fled with three children in the back seats.
York County man arrested after allegedly assaulting 10-year-old son
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Newberry Township police arrested an Etters man after he allegedly choked, pinned and suffocated his son. The boy's teen brother witnessed Desi Antwuan Elliott, 38, assault him, according to a criminal complaint. On Nov. 20 around 11:24 p.m. police received a report that Elliott had...
Pa. man dies after hitting the side of a propane truck
Authorities have identified a 30-year-old man who died after a one-vehicle pedestrian crash Tuesday morning that shut down an Allentown intersection. The Lehigh County coroner’s office said pedestrian Hiram Arroyo, of Allentown, hit the side of a propane truck shortly before 8:45 a.m. near the 2000 block of Oxford Drive.
Delivery driver assaulted during pizza run
Shamokin, Pa. — A pizza delivery driver suffered a broken nose, facial lacerations, a broken finger, and a concussion after being assaulted near her work. The driver was punched in the head multiple times before being body slammed to the ground, police said. A witness identified Brianna Marie Ortega and Alyssa Paul as the aggressors in the incident that took place on Oct. 14 near the 500 block of S. Market Street in Shamokin. ...
local21news.com
'This was not hazing:' Parents of Middletown victims speak, school cameras catch incidents
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHP) — Middletown is the oldest community in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, and high school football runs deep in it roots. But in 2022, the high school football team wouldn't take the field after disturbing sexualized hazing allegations led to the school district canceling the season. The Dauphin...
'Unstable Subject' Barricaded In Chesco Home, Neighbors Take Shelter: Police
Residents of East Brandywine Township in Chester County were ordered to take shelter as police respond to an ongoing situation involving an "unstable subject." Police said officers were called to a home on the 200 block of Township Road at around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, where an "unstable subject" was "contained within his residence," authorities said.
local21news.com
Two 16-year-olds arrested for stealing vapes in Lancaster Co., police say
Authorities have arrested two 16-year-olds for the alleged break-in of a business and theft of multiple vape pens. In a report from the Manheim Borough Police Department, the pair were seen on surveillance cameras at a Sunoco on N. Main St. on Oct. 16 at 1:05 a.m. Police say that...
DUI driver who killed woman in head-on crash sentenced to prison
A woman who was high on marijuana and pills when she caused a fatal Route 30 crash last year will serve at least four years in prison, Lancaster County prosecutors said. Judge Dennis Reinaker sentenced 25-year-old Renae S. Emerick on Monday to 4–15 years in prison for causing the June 19, 2021 crash that killed a woman and injured four others, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
Crews respond to fire at flooring business in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are responding to a fire at a Lancaster County flooring company's warehouse. Officials with Lancaster County 911 Dispatch say a fire at Hess Flooring Inc. in Rapho Township started just after 7:30 p.m. Monday night. Fire officials on scene say the fire started in...
WFMZ-TV Online
1-year-old baby dies after car crash in Reading
READING, Pa — A baby died after the car it was in crashed in Reading over the weekend, the city police said Monday. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Saturday at Centre Avenue and Oley street in the city's Centre Park neighborhood. RPD officers said they arrived on the...
lebtown.com
Juvenile charges are expected in Lebanon Catholic arson, DA says
Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf says she expects juvenile proceedings to be filed soon in connection with the July 3 arson fire at the closed Lebanon Catholic School building. The county’s chief prosecutor told LebTown on Nov. 21 that the Lebanon Police Department “is charging one juvenile. They...
