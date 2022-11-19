A 35-year-old man was hit in the arm by a stray bullet while riding a SEPTA train in the Frankford area of Philadelphia on Tuesday morning, according to police. According to Philly Voice, the No. 56 bus was riding along Torresdale Avenue near Church Street just a little before 3 a.m. when the bullet broke the window and hit the man in the arm, Philadelphia police confirmed.

