Forecast: Big waves, high winds and widespread rain heading into Thanksgiving
First Alert Weather: Prepare for strong winds, ‘significant’ swell on Thanksgiving
Forecasters warn residents to prepare for strong winds, ‘significant’ swell on Thanksgiving
Forecast: Strong winds and huge surf heading in for Thanksgiving
FIRST ALERT: Thanksgiving Storm - Break Down of its Elements
Wet, Windy and Big Surf: Frontal System moves thru the islands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - FIRST ALERT: An aggressive and fairly vigorous cold front approaches the state from west to east. The timing of the front: Kauai and O’ahu tonight, Maui County early tomorrow morning and Hawaii Island will be sometime midday on Thanksgiving. The front will bring about a 6 to 8 hour window for rain ahead of the front (which is called prefrontal moisture), followed by rain right along the front behind the front. Widespread rain will occur where the front is located.The amount of rain highly depends on orographic lifting and how fast the front is moving from west to east. Right now, the front seems it will be coming in at a fairly fast rate so the window of opportunity for rain will likely fall in that 6 hour window or so for the state.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking Thanksgiving cold front
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Forecast: Wind advisory posted, more gusty winds expected for Thanksgiving
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strengthening high pressure to the north will generate breezy to strong trade winds into Tuesday. Brief passing showers are expected mainly over windward and mountain areas. The current wind advisory was extended in time through 6 PM HST Monday. The wind advisory was also expanded in coverage to include new areas in Maui County and portions of Oahu. A cold front will sweep from west to east down the island chain from Wednesday night through Thanksgiving Day, delivering a period of showers for all islands, followed by another round of strong and gusty northeast winds that will ease by next weekend. These strong northeast winds will likely exceed our wind advisory thresholds and create problems.
Expect locally windy trades, but even stronger winds possible for Thanksgiving Day
Locally strong trade winds, but more stable conditions for Sunday
Officials warn of brush fire threat amid blustery, dry conditions
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Blustery conditions are being seen across the state as officials warn that low humidity and a long dry spell could allow brush fires to quickly get out of control. While a wind advisory has been canceled, winds are still strong in some spots. Ared flag warning has...
HNN News Brief (Nov. 22, 2022)
Blustery conditions for most of the state boost risk of fast-moving brush fires, forecasters warn
No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 7.3-magnitude quake off Solomon Islands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 7.3-magnitude quake has struck off the Solomon Islands, but there’s no tsunami threat to Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. It happened just after 4 p.m. HST. It struck about 12 miles southwest of Malango, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. PTWC officials said...
Firefighters still battling brush fires on Hawaii Island, Maui as windy conditions persist
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Windy conditions are challenging firefighters across the state as multiple brush fires were reported on Sunday. On Hawaii Island, drivers were alerted to a brush fire that shut down at least two roads in Pahala. According to the Hawaii Island Police Department, Maile Street and Moaula Road are still closed.
As defenders of the earth, Space Force ‘Guardians’ join Hawaii’s Indo-Pacific command
New Clark City is just 5-year-old with disaster resilient government offices, housing for all income ranges, a river park and world-class sports venues. Health Department now involved in lead probe at Oahu’s only public shooting range. Updated: 53 minutes ago. |. The possibility of lead contamination is an issue...
The results are in: Here are some of Hawaii’s must-have dishes for Thanksgiving
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner, which means time to start preparing your menus. Here in Hawaii, it’s all about blending the traditional Thanksgiving food with some local favorites. Hawaii News Now rounded up a list of favorite Thanksgiving menu items based on results from a...
World’s largest active volcano continues to rumble in Hawaii
Mauna Loa remains in a yellow advisory with dozens of small daily earthquakes, a sign that the large volcano could be headed toward eruption.
Hawaii Nonprofit To Begin Dredging Of Loko Ea Fishpond
A nonprofit organization will begin dredging the 500-year-old, 8-acre Loko Ea fishpond on the North Shore next week. Rae DeCoito, executive director of the Malama Loko Ea Foundation, said it has taken more than five years to acquire the necessary permits to begin dredging. The 404 Nationwide permit allows the...
