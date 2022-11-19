ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Forecast: Strong winds and huge surf heading in for Thanksgiving

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure far northeast of the state will produce fresh to locally strong trade winds across the region into Tuesday. Low clouds and showers will impact windward Big Island and Maui tonight. A cold front will sweep from west to east down the island chain from Wednesday...
FIRST ALERT: Thanksgiving Storm - Break Down of its Elements

FIRST ALERT: A deeper look at the front coming our way. Some rain along a Thanksgiving day front, strong winds building in behind it and massive waves... CLICK on the video for an extended look at what to expect. First Alert Weather: Prepare for strong winds, ‘significant’ swell on Thanksgiving...
Wet, Windy and Big Surf: Frontal System moves thru the islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - FIRST ALERT: An aggressive and fairly vigorous cold front approaches the state from west to east. The timing of the front: Kauai and O’ahu tonight, Maui County early tomorrow morning and Hawaii Island will be sometime midday on Thanksgiving. The front will bring about a 6 to 8 hour window for rain ahead of the front (which is called prefrontal moisture), followed by rain right along the front behind the front. Widespread rain will occur where the front is located.The amount of rain highly depends on orographic lifting and how fast the front is moving from west to east. Right now, the front seems it will be coming in at a fairly fast rate so the window of opportunity for rain will likely fall in that 6 hour window or so for the state.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking Thanksgiving cold front

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Forecast: Wind advisory posted, more gusty winds expected for Thanksgiving

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strengthening high pressure to the north will generate breezy to strong trade winds into Tuesday. Brief passing showers are expected mainly over windward and mountain areas. The current wind advisory was extended in time through 6 PM HST Monday. The wind advisory was also expanded in coverage to include new areas in Maui County and portions of Oahu. A cold front will sweep from west to east down the island chain from Wednesday night through Thanksgiving Day, delivering a period of showers for all islands, followed by another round of strong and gusty northeast winds that will ease by next weekend. These strong northeast winds will likely exceed our wind advisory thresholds and create problems.
Locally strong trade winds, but more stable conditions for Sunday

Gusty winds are expected for Sunday, with a wind advisory issued for the islands of Lanai and Kahoolawe, and most of Maui and Hawaii Island. Winds of 15 to 30 miles per hour will be possible for most of the state. While the winds are increasing, the chance of rain...
Officials warn of brush fire threat amid blustery, dry conditions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Blustery conditions are being seen across the state as officials warn that low humidity and a long dry spell could allow brush fires to quickly get out of control. While a wind advisory has been canceled, winds are still strong in some spots. Ared flag warning has...
HNN News Brief (Nov. 22, 2022)

National Weather Service forecasters are warning residents to prepare for strong northeast winds and a “significant” north swell on Thanksgiving. Two Hawaii nonprofits have received a total of $7.5 million in grants from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s Day 1 Families Fund. HPD chief outlines efforts to approve...
No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 7.3-magnitude quake off Solomon Islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 7.3-magnitude quake has struck off the Solomon Islands, but there’s no tsunami threat to Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. It happened just after 4 p.m. HST. It struck about 12 miles southwest of Malango, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. PTWC officials said...
Hawaii Nonprofit To Begin Dredging Of Loko Ea Fishpond

A nonprofit organization will begin dredging the 500-year-old, 8-acre Loko Ea fishpond on the North Shore next week. Rae DeCoito, executive director of the Malama Loko Ea Foundation, said it has taken more than five years to acquire the necessary permits to begin dredging. The 404 Nationwide permit allows the...
WAIALUA, HI

