ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

Woman Transforms Apartment Windows With Renter Friendly DIY Window Panes

By Haley Mast
Dengarden
Dengarden
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aNscx_0jH5JH5p00

These are so simple to create and the result is stunning!

Renting a home can feel like a drag when you aren't able to customize your space the way you want, sure you can add decorations but that seems like it's the end of the road as far as adding personal taste to the space goes. Home DIYer @everythingeryn posted a renter friendly DIY hack that goes above and beyond basic decor that is unique and elegant!

View the original article to see embedded media.

Windowpanes are some of the most popular and sought after design elements in recent years. They create a timeless look that breaks up a window wall. As elegant as they are, windowpane windows are also extremely costly, making this DIY hack favorable among homeowners and renters alike.

To make the DIY windowpane the woman first uses electrical tape and frames the entire window with it. The woman then uses thin wood purchased from Home Depot to create a grid that fits inside her window. She lays the grid out and measures it to fit perfectly within her window. Once the windowpane grid is completed she uses double sided window tape to attach the grid onto the windows. The results are stunning and look like they were custom built into the glass windows. If you are renting, when it comes time to move out, peel the grid off and remove the electrical tape and wipe the tape residue off with a cleaning solution.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Ingram Atkinson

After being ‘dead’ for 5 days, woman comes back to life perfectly fine

What would you do if you found a loved one in a dire situation?. A neighbor in 2012 found Li Xiufeng, a 95-year-old Chinese woman, motionless and unresponsive in her bed. On his usual journey to bring her breakfast, the neighbor had stopped by, but by the time he tried furiously to shake her, it was already too late. He reasoned that Li must have died from her wounds because she had fallen and struck her head the week before.
Tree Hugger

Woman Builds Her Own Extra-Wide Tiny House, With No Experience

Compared to what it was a decade ago, the tiny house movement has become kind of a big thing now in popular culture, with tiny house television shows, websites, and books galore, as well as a wide variety of professional tiny house building companies now offering turnkey tiny homes to those with the cash.
Mary Duncan

Married couple finds thousands of dollars in cash hidden inside wall of their new house

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. The biggest windfall I ever received was a five thousand dollar inheritance from my grandmother when she died, and ever cent of it went to buying a new car. This happened when I was in my early twenties at a time when I really needed it, and as the years went on and the money didn’t exactly flow toward me with abundance, I thought about windfalls a lot.
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
757
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy