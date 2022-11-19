Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Understanding alternatives to fixed-rate mortgage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The housing market is cooling down and prices are improving for buyers. But, mortgage rates are still rising. David McCoige, president of production at Tucker Mortgage L.L.C., visited Daybreak on Tuesday to offer some tips to home buyers. Assumable mortgages. Federal Housing Administration and Veterans Affairs...
WISH-TV
This Fishers, Indiana company can ‘add video to anything’
Thanksgiving week is the time to celebrate with family, and it’s also one of the busiest shopping weeks of the year. If you’re shopping this season, we encourage you to shop at local businesses in our community. We spoke with John Wechsler, founder and CEO of Spokenote, who has some innovative ideas on how businesses can communicate with their customers during this season and year round.
WISH-TV
Wednesday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King. Labor department to release jobless numbers Wednesday. The U.S. Department of Labor will release the number of new jobless claims, covering last week, on Wednesday. Expectations are for 225,000 claims for unemployment benefits —...
WISH-TV
This sustainable shrimp farm is finding success in Indianapolis
On this week’s Industry Focus segment, we meet the CEO of a new sustainable farming business that recently started harvesting in Indianapolis. Daniel Russek is the CEO of Atarraya, the world’s first sustainable plug and play aquaculture shrimp farm. The company decided to open a global headquarters in Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Support local small businesses during the Shop Fishers: Holiday Series
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Looking for that perfect holiday gift? Head to Hamilton County and support local small businesses and nonprofits during the Shop Fishers: Holiday Series. The annual small business celebration begins with Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26 and runs through Dec. 31. Shoppers can enjoy special...
WISH-TV
Noblesville farmer credits his technique to raising healthy turkeys for Thanksgiving
NOBLESVILLE (WISH) — Prices have increased for Thanksgiving dinner. Since last year, the traditional meal for the holiday has been impacted by supply chain issues, and now disease outbreaks among farms. Farmers have worked overtime to bring you a healthy product. That includes Ron Thieme. He’s owned Hoosier Heritage...
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Driving Wind Farm
Today’s Tasty Takeout guest is Driving Wind Farm from Indianapolis! They brought sweet treats, scones, and more for us to enjoy. You can learn more about the Driving Wind Farm here.
WISH-TV
Hoosier Artisan Boutique Local Gift Fair offers chance to shop locally-made art and handcrafted goods this weekend
The Hoosier Artisan Boutique is back for the 14th year! Dozens of juried artisans will be at Hamilton County Fairgrounds in Noblesville, Indiana from 10 AM – 4 PM on Saturday, November 26. Megan Martin, founder of the Hoosier Artisan Boutique, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what...
WISH-TV
Popular American pastime puts elderly at risk of stroke
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Watching TV may be one of the most popular American pastimes. An estimated 55% of people spend between one and four hours watching television every day. But this–scientists say–is a problem, especially for the elderly. Researchers at San Diego State University College of Health...
WISH-TV
Doing this for 30 seconds a day may cut cancer risk by 80%
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From a very young age, some people are warned by their parents to stay out of the sun to avoid skin cancer. However, evidence is shedding light on the benefits a daily dose of sunshine may have in preventing all types of cancer. Taking in just...
WISH-TV
Akilah Darden writes new book ‘My Mom is a Construction Manager’
Akilah Darden, Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Indiana University Health Design & Construction and Founder of The Darden Group, LLC, has written a new book called “My Mom is a Construction Manager.” The book is inspired by her four kids, and aims to expose children to other STEM fields while telling her life story.
WISH-TV
Indiana lawmakers consider driving cards for undocumented immigrants
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A group of undocumented immigrants is pushing to obtain driver’s licenses in Indiana by letting their voices be heard at the Indiana Statehouse. “We do not do it because we want to break the laws but because of a need in this community,” said Eva Palapa, an undocumented immigrant.
WISH-TV
Judge delays decision on Delphi murders documents
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A special judge Tuesday said she will make a decision “in the future” on the release of the probable cause affidavit for Richard Allen, the suspect in the Delphi murders. Judge Frances. C. Gull, a criminal administrative judge from Allen County, heard arguments Tuesday...
WISH-TV
Straight No Chaser brings 25th anniversary tour to Indy next month
Acappella group Straight No Chaser brings their 25th Anniversary celebration tour to the Murat Theatre in Indianapolis on December 10 & 11. One of the nine members, Jasper Smith joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” to share what you can expect from their live show and to show a snippet of their original song, “Christmas Night with You.”
WISH-TV
Give the gift of life during Wednesday’s WISH-TV Blood Drive
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holiday season is almost here and Hoosiers can get into the holiday spirit by giving the greatest gift of all: blood. Circle City Broadcasting and WISH-TV are partnering with Versiti Blood Center of Indiana for a blood drive on Wednesday. The blood drive will run...
WISH-TV
Breezy Monday, back into the 50s mid-week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a chilly weekend, temperatures will gradually climb to start off the work week. TONIGHT: Another chilly night. Mostly clear skies remain in place. Low temperatures in the low 20s. TOMORROW: Temperatures turn a little warmer with mostly sunny skies. Could see some wind gusts to...
WISH-TV
IndyGo to offer free rides on Thanksgiving
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo announced Monday it will offer free bus rides on Thanksgiving. Buses will operate on a Sunday schedule for Thanksgiving Day. Regular pricing will resume Friday. IndyGo will also offer free rides on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.
WISH-TV
Crews battle brush fire at Indiana’s Brown County State Park
NASHVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Crews continued working Tuesday to douse a fire that began over the weekend in southern Indiana’s Brown County State Park and has scorched more than 100 acres. The brush fire was reported Sunday evening on the east side of the park, Marty Benson, a...
WISH-TV
High winds lead to elevated fire threat in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Due to high winds across central Indiana, the National Weather Service says there is a higher chance for fires on Monday. NWS Indianapolis says there are wind gusts reaching 30 mph across the region. “Avoid outdoor burning when possible and properly dispose of any flammable objects,”...
WISH-TV
6 years after fatal Flora arson, no arrest; mom pursues justice in court
FLORA, Ind. (WISH) — Gaylin Rose survived the Nov. 21, 2016, arson that killed her four young daughters in Flora. The girls — Keyana Davis, 11; Keyara Phillips, 9; Kerriele McDonald, 7; and Konnie Welch, 5 — died in the house fire. Rose, their mother, and two police officers were also injured in the fire.
