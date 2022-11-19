ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 5

Related
The Albany Herald

Georgia may become only state with Medicaid work requirements

ATLANTA — Georgia is set to become the only state to have work requirements for Medicaid coverage. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s re-election — and a surprising Biden administration decision not to appeal a federal court ruling — have freed the state to introduce its plan that would allow for a limited increase in the pool of low-income residents eligible for Medicaid.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Counties offering Saturday voting in central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — With the runoff election coming up, several counties will offer early voting this Saturday in central Georgia. The Court of Appeals of the State of Georgia ruled on Monday that counties may offer early voting the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Several Georgia counties have already confirmed they...
GEORGIA STATE
opelikaobserver.com

Georgia’s Two “Political Pariahs” Now Seen as Tenacious Wise Men

OPINION — Two state constitutional officers in Georgia had the gumption to challenge President Donald Trump over the electoral fraud he was claiming in late 2020. These men faced political oblivion after rejecting Trump’s corrupt overtures. So said political writers the nation over. One of these men was even described as having “not even a prayer” of being reelected.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

SNAP benefit delays | Families in need as Thanksgiving approaches

ATLANTA — It's the week of Thanksgiving - and Georgia families are still waiting on SNAP benefits. For the last week, 11Alive has been chronicling dozens of people who’ve reached out trying to understand why they have not received their November benefits. The federally funded program helps low-income households pay for groceries. Some families said as they await the benefits, they have to choose between paying their bills or having food on the table.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Pro-gun group seeks new Georgia legislation

ATLANTA — Backers of gun rights in Georgia want even more of them. Earlier this year, lawmakers gave gun owners the right to carry firearms without a government permit. Now they want the minimum age lowered. The Republican majority at the state Capitol has expanded gun rights for much...
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Dept of Education Releases 2022 CCRPI Reports

The Georgia Department of Education this week released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports. Under a waiver received from the U.S. Department of Education, the 2022 CCRPI does not include an overall, 0-100 score for schools, districts, or the state, and additional modifications were made to account for data limitations resulting from the pandemic.
GEORGIA STATE
saportareport.com

Georgia colleges must do what policy makers won’t: Oglethorpe University hosts conference focused on supporting undocumented students

By Guest Columnist PETER DYE, assistant director of community and global engagement and TheDream.US scholar advisor at Oglethorpe University. Last month, Oglethorpe University hosted the inaugural “Coalition and Community Building: Supporting Georgia’s Undocumented Students in Higher Education.” The conference was sponsored by the Atlanta Global Research and Education Collaborative (AGREC) and gathered community leaders, higher education faculty and staff, immigration lawyers, high school counselors, local nonprofits, faith institutions and immigrant advocacy organizations to find new ways to support a group of students that Georgia critically underserves, and frankly, actively oppresses.
ATLANTA, GA
The Albany Herald

Georgians to receive $28 million in housing tax credits

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Community Affairs recently announced that it will award $27,980,800 in 9% Housing Tax Credits to construct or preserve 28 affordable rental housing developments, including two in Albany. Once completed, the properties will provide below-market rents to families, seniors, and persons requiring supportive housing.
ALBANY, GA
The Associated Press

Walker, Kemp campaign in Ga. together for the 1st time

SMYRNA, Ga. (AP) — Fresh off his commanding reelection, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday played the role of dutiful Republican soldier as he campaigned for the first time alongside Senate hopeful Herschel Walker after spending months steering clear of his ticket-mate. The joint appearance reflects how important Kemp’s...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Two Muslim Women Make History in Georgia Politics

The Senate runoff in Georgia is just weeks away. But despite setbacks and efforts at voter suppression, there was some history made in the state: Voters sent the first two Muslim women to the state legislature. One of them, State Sen.-elect Nabilah Islam, joins Mehdi to discuss her work in politics, her campaign and more.Nov. 23, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy