Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia may become only state with Medicaid work requirements
ATLANTA — Georgia is set to become the only state to have work requirements for Medicaid coverage. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s re-election — and a surprising Biden administration decision not to appeal a federal court ruling — have freed the state to introduce its plan that would allow for a limited increase in the pool of low-income residents eligible for Medicaid.
Counties offering Saturday voting in central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — With the runoff election coming up, several counties will offer early voting this Saturday in central Georgia. The Court of Appeals of the State of Georgia ruled on Monday that counties may offer early voting the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Several Georgia counties have already confirmed they...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Midterm Runoff: Carr's motion to delay Saturday early voting denied in court
The Court of Appeals has denied Attorney General Chris Carr's emergency motion to delay early in-person voting on Saturday Nov. 26 throughout the state of Georgia. The Attorney General's office filed the motion Monday morning. It was denied by the evening. Just days ago, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas...
opelikaobserver.com
Georgia’s Two “Political Pariahs” Now Seen as Tenacious Wise Men
OPINION — Two state constitutional officers in Georgia had the gumption to challenge President Donald Trump over the electoral fraud he was claiming in late 2020. These men faced political oblivion after rejecting Trump’s corrupt overtures. So said political writers the nation over. One of these men was even described as having “not even a prayer” of being reelected.
Georgia PSC commissioner sued over social media blocks
A candidate who sought to unseat Georgia Public Service Commission Vice Chairman Tim Echols has filed a federal lawsuit alleging Echols blocked her and others from his social media accounts over criticism of his performance.
WTVM
Local attorney weighs in on lawsuit to delay early in-person voting on Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Voters in Georgia will be able to go to the polls beginning this Saturday for early voting in the runoff election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker for U.S. Senate. That’s after an appeals court judge today denied a state motion to block an earlier ruling...
SNAP benefit delays | Families in need as Thanksgiving approaches
ATLANTA — It's the week of Thanksgiving - and Georgia families are still waiting on SNAP benefits. For the last week, 11Alive has been chronicling dozens of people who’ve reached out trying to understand why they have not received their November benefits. The federally funded program helps low-income households pay for groceries. Some families said as they await the benefits, they have to choose between paying their bills or having food on the table.
Pro-gun group seeks new Georgia legislation
ATLANTA — Backers of gun rights in Georgia want even more of them. Earlier this year, lawmakers gave gun owners the right to carry firearms without a government permit. Now they want the minimum age lowered. The Republican majority at the state Capitol has expanded gun rights for much...
'It’s really rough' | How shelter rules, IDs, housing vouchers are contributing to homelessness in Georgia
The Way Home: The Cause is part two of an 11Alive Investigates series that explores why people are living on the streets and not in permanent housing. “There’s a lot of homeless people in Atlanta, sleeping on the streets. And it’s hard,” said David Lee. Lee didn’t...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Dept of Education Releases 2022 CCRPI Reports
The Georgia Department of Education this week released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports. Under a waiver received from the U.S. Department of Education, the 2022 CCRPI does not include an overall, 0-100 score for schools, districts, or the state, and additional modifications were made to account for data limitations resulting from the pandemic.
Meet the new president of the Georgia Baptist Convention Josh Saefkow
Georgia Baptists chose Fayetteville Pastor Josh Saefkow as their president in an annual meeting in Augusta on Tuesday. Saefkow, a respected denominational leader who has served in numerous roles in the Georgia Baptist Convention, was elected without opposition. “I want to continue on the foundation that laid here in this...
Behind Stacey Abrams’ concession speech — and what might be next for her
LISTEN: Stacey Abrams faced harsh criticism after refusing to concede in her 2018 loss of the gubernatorial race. Four years later, election night played out much differently. GPB's Riley Bunch reports. —— On the campaign trail in Stacey Abrams’ rematch against Kemp, there was one question that she couldn’t escape:...
wabe.org
Georgia Rental Assistance Program working to process applications submitted before application suspension
For the past year and a half, one of the top leaders of the Georgia Rental Assistance Program says the state has been able to successfully keep 51,000 tenants housed. Tonya Cureton Curry, the deputy commissioner for the GA Dept. of Community Affairs, was a guest on “Closer Look.”
wabe.org
WABE's Week In Review: Georgia's abortion law is blocked and Kemp is working with Walker on the runoff
Judge overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion around six weeks…. Abortion providers in Georgia resumed performing the procedure beyond six weeks of pregnancy this week after a judge threw out the state’s abortion law. But some said they are moving cautiously amid an ongoing legal fight that could just as quickly restore the restrictions.
saportareport.com
Georgia colleges must do what policy makers won’t: Oglethorpe University hosts conference focused on supporting undocumented students
By Guest Columnist PETER DYE, assistant director of community and global engagement and TheDream.US scholar advisor at Oglethorpe University. Last month, Oglethorpe University hosted the inaugural “Coalition and Community Building: Supporting Georgia’s Undocumented Students in Higher Education.” The conference was sponsored by the Atlanta Global Research and Education Collaborative (AGREC) and gathered community leaders, higher education faculty and staff, immigration lawyers, high school counselors, local nonprofits, faith institutions and immigrant advocacy organizations to find new ways to support a group of students that Georgia critically underserves, and frankly, actively oppresses.
Will you be able to vote on Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff? Depends on what county you live in
ATLANTA — Only a handful of counties so far have said they will offer Saturday voting in the Senate runoff election between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office says most of those locations are in metro Atlanta. Mike Hassinger with the Secretary...
Georgians to receive $28 million in housing tax credits
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Community Affairs recently announced that it will award $27,980,800 in 9% Housing Tax Credits to construct or preserve 28 affordable rental housing developments, including two in Albany. Once completed, the properties will provide below-market rents to families, seniors, and persons requiring supportive housing.
Walker, Kemp campaign in Ga. together for the 1st time
SMYRNA, Ga. (AP) — Fresh off his commanding reelection, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday played the role of dutiful Republican soldier as he campaigned for the first time alongside Senate hopeful Herschel Walker after spending months steering clear of his ticket-mate. The joint appearance reflects how important Kemp’s...
MSNBC
Two Muslim Women Make History in Georgia Politics
The Senate runoff in Georgia is just weeks away. But despite setbacks and efforts at voter suppression, there was some history made in the state: Voters sent the first two Muslim women to the state legislature. One of them, State Sen.-elect Nabilah Islam, joins Mehdi to discuss her work in politics, her campaign and more.Nov. 23, 2022.
Rev. Raphael Warnock makes stop in Republican candidate Herschel Walker’s hometown ahead of runoff election
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) — “I represent all of Georgia I go to parts of our states that are largely red parts of our states that are largely blue because my concerns are bigger than that,” said Rev. Raphael Warnock. Raphael Warnock made a stop in Herschel Walker’s hometown of Wrightsville just ahead of the runoff […]
Comments / 5