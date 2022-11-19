Read full article on original website
Deer Crashes Through Window of New York State Nursing Home
We're always told to beware of wildlife around New York state, but you usually don't expect them to find them in your living room. In this case, the wildlife came crashing through a window, according to sources. An administrator for a facility in New York state said he knew something was up when he heard "screaming out in the hall".
8 Safe Foods To Share With Your Dog This Thanksgiving
The holidays are here which means we'll be celebrating with friends, family, and of course food. If you're a pet owner you know how difficult it is to keep your four-legged friends away from the delicious dishes that have been prepared. Unless, of course, you have a well-behaved dog who...
Christmas Gifts Await At These 12 Upstate New York Antique Stores
The holiday season is rapidly approaching with Thanksgiving already just around the corner. Get your loved one something old for Christmas this year! That's probably not something you hear every day... If you are stuck trying to find that perfect gift for your friends and family this year, consider going...
When is the Worst Time to Go Thanksgiving Shopping in the HV?
You've already missed the best day to go Thanksgiving food shopping, but you can still easily avoid the crowds if you plan properly. With Thanksgiving just a few days away, the Hudson Valley is scrambling to get its hands on all the ingredients needed to prepare a proper feast. I made the mistake of stopping into the grocery store on Sunday for a couple of items and was met with pandemonium.
