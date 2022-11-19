ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Wolverine247 Podcast: Michigan-OSU preview

The Wolverine247 Podcast is back with its latest episode, as 247Sports' Michigan beat writers break down the latest news and discussion surrounding Michigan football, basketball and recruiting. In this episode, 247Sports’ Zach Shaw and Steve Lorenz break down the biggest keys on offense and defense for Michigan as it travels...
Webblog: If Corum and Edwards are limited, is there really a better alternative than more J.J. McCarthy?

First let’s recap last week. The following point should need no emphasis. Never apologize for a victory. One of the many measures of a championship team is the ability to win even when it doesn’t play its best. It could be missing key players, it might be affected by the elements, and it may be out of sync offensively, but it somehow finds a way.
Blake Corum injury 'a problem' for Michigan at Ohio State football, Paul Finebaum explains

Michigan and Ohio State football square off in perhaps the biggest game of the year when the Nos. 2 and 3 teams meet with undefeated records Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. However, Michigan currently worries about the health of running back Blake Corum, who exited the win over Illinois with an apparent knee injury. Paul Finebaum spoke Sunday morning on SportsCenter with Gary Striewski and explained his worries with the Wolverines against the Buckeyes.
SALE: 75% off 1-year Spartan Tailgate VIP membership

The holiday season is here, and 247Sports is in the giving mood, offering new VIP memberships at our best rate of the year. Sign up now and become a Spartan Tailgate VIP subscriber for 75% off regular price!. The timing couldn't be better for Michigan State fans, with the first...
