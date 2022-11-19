Read full article on original website
A new Mexican restaurant is now open in Roseville, and it's the first U.S. location of an eatery based in Mexico City. La Popular offers authentic Mexican food along with specialized cocktails all influenced by the culture, traditions and history of Mexico.
Thanksgiving weekend is around the corner along with the inevitable last minute trip to the grocery store amid the holiday rush. Raley's, WinCo and other stores in the region typically close early on the holidays to give employees time to celebrate with family,. However some larger...
Top Placer County Divorce & Family Law Attorney Moves To A New Location
Placer County divorce and family law attorney Darci McKean is excited to announce that she has moved her practice to a new location in Roseville, CA. The new office will be conveniently located just off Highway i-80 and Douglas Blvd, making it easy for local clients to reach her quickly and easily.
Former Mukilteo City Councilwoman elected to office in California
FOLSOM, Calif., November 22, 2022—Former Mukilteo resident and city councilwoman, Anna Rohrbough wins public office in Folsom, a city of 80,000 in Sacramento County, California. According to the latest results on the County’s website, Rohrbough (52%) leads her incumbent opponent, Kerri Howell (47%), by 273 votes to be the...
FUKUMI Ramen (Roseville)
Specializing in Hakata-style ramen. Hailing from Fukuoka.
Sacramento County activates motel respite centers for the unhoused
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will be starting its Weather Respite Motel Sheltering program on Friday and continuing through the next week when overnight temperatures are expected to be low. “Respite motel sheltering will follow the same process DHA (Department of Human Assistance) and referral partners used during previous […]
Sacramento city schools host free food distribution event on Monday
Schools may be closed for the Thanksgiving break, but the Sacramento City Unified School District wants to ensure students don't go hungry this week. On Monday, the district will host a curbside food distribution for needy families. Families can head to five Sacramento schools to pick up food boxes filled...
CDCR looking for woman who ‘walked away’ from reentry program in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are searching for an incarcerated woman who they say walked away from a Sacramento-area transitional reentry program. The CDCR said Marissa Bakers,29, walked away from the Sacramento Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) facility on Saturday. According to officials, the CDCR […]
It’s Sushi (Roseville)

Tracking Santa: Planning visits to Roseville, Rocklin and Placer County
Tracking underway, Santa spotted moving his sleigh. Roseville, Calif. – Roseville Today operates a series of remote sensors and cameras at undisclosed locations near the North Pole. A recent flurry of activity indicates that Santa appears to be testing new sleigh equipment. Just this past week, unusual sleigh tracks were spotted not far from what many have suspected as one of Santa’s busiest workshop locations.
UC Davis Children’s Hospital Virtual Holiday Toy Drive
Helping to brighten the holidays for hospitalized kids. Sacramento, Calif. – Being hospitalized is no fun – especially during the holidays. But you can help make the season more festive for pediatric patients and families by supporting the UC Davis Children’s Hospital’s 2022 virtual holiday toy drive, which launches today.
Family ‘Threatened’ for Supporting Sacramento’s Del Rio Trail Project
“It was ugly,” Brian Ebbert told community members assembled near the Sacramento Utilities Department on 35th Avenue in South Land Park. “They threatened my children.”. Ebbert, who earns $198,000 working for the California State Assembly and is a former president of the South Land Park Neighborhood Association (SLPNA), was telling the story of how the community organized to support the Del Rio Trail project.
Interior Motives
Residential and commercial interior design, staging, color consultation, space planning and shopping services.
Video: 4 girls rescued from stuck roller coaster at Sacramento County amusement park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four teenage girls were rescued Monday evening after they were stuck on a roller coaster, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. The four were riding the coaster at the Scandia Fun Center in North Highlands when it stopped moving about 65 feet in the air, the fire department said. Nobody was injured.
Three shootings in Stockton occur within one minute
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings on Monday night that occurred within around three-tenths-of-a-mile of each other. The above video is of a police chase in Tracy. At around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, two homes were shot at by an unknown person while residents were inside. A man reported that […]
Mother seeks closure, justice in stabbing death of Rashanya Williams in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — As families gather this week to celebrate Thanksgiving, a Modesto mother tragically knows her daughter won't be at the table. "You shouldn't be able to take someone's life and not be punished," said Andrea Warren, whose daughter Rashanya Williams was killed three years ago. Williams' body...
Cosumnes River College put on lockdown after threat against campus
Cosumnes River College in Sacramento was put on lockdown for a period on Monday after a person threatened violence against the campus, the Los Rios Community College District said. Officials said the student made that threat in person but did not specify what the threat entailed or who the threat...
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary November 18-20, 2022
Charges: VC 23152 (A), 23152 (B), HS 11357 (B), 11350 (A), PC 32310 (A), 25400(A)(1) Suspect: MEJIA, KAMEKO (HMA, 26, ARRESTED) LEWD ACT ON CHILD UNDER 14 USING FORCE/VIOLENCE/DURESS. Bail: No Bail. Total Bail Ineligible for Bail. Day watch. No arrests logged. Time: 2253 hours. Report: 22-006868. Charges: HS 11378,...
Pedestrian killed in collision in South Sacramento
SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in South Sacramento, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, the collision, which was reported around 6:30 a.m., happened on Martin Luther King Boulevard south of 43rd Avenue. CHP said the driver remained at the scene after the […]
