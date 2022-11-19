ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Regulators approve $30.5M electric rate hike for DTE Energy

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXujT_0jH5GZCO00

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan regulators have approved a $30.5 million electric rate hike for DTE Energy customers that's less than 10% of the increase the utility had sought.

The change will take effect on Nov. 25 and result in an increase of about 71 cents monthly for a typical residential customer who uses 500 kilowatt hours, the Michigan Public Service Commission said Friday. DTE Electric has about 2.3 million customers in southeast Michigan.

The rate hike is a fraction of the $388 million increase the utility had requested in January in its effort to modernize and improve reliability of the state's energy grid and electric storage and generation system, The Detroit News reported.

The commission said the largest factor in its decision to approve a reduced rate hike stemmed from disputed projections in DTE Energy's sales forecast "based on changing patterns of residential electricity as Michigan moved beyond early restrictions in place during the COVID-19 pandemic."

"The Commission found that, despite DTE Electric's previous projections of declining electric use among its residential customers, residential electric sales surged in 2020 and increased again in 2021, even as many Michiganders returned to working from their places of employment and resumed pre-COVID activities," the commission wrote in a news release.

DTE Energy said Friday that the utility is reviewing the commission's order and that its efforts remain focused on improving reliability and maintaining affordability for its customers.

Comments / 5

Related
Michigan Advance

MPSC approves much smaller rate increase for DTE after activists pushed back

The Michigan Public Service Commission authorized last week DTE Electric Co. to implement a $30.6 million rate increase effective Friday — but that’s significantly less than the company’s original request.  In January, DTE Electric filed an application seeking a $388 million rate increase, but opponents in Southeast Michigan fought back against a hefty price increase […] The post MPSC approves much smaller rate increase for DTE after activists pushed back appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
wbrn.com

Rates for DTE customers are going up

Utility bills will be going up for more than two million DTE Energy customers. The Michigan Public Service Commission Friday giving DTE authorization to implement a $30.5-million-dollar rate increase to help pay for investments in the distribution and generation systems. DTE was asking for a $388-million-dollar increase. Most customers will...
Kalamazoo Gazette

Electric rates will increase for DTE customers starting Nov. 25

Electricity bills will increase this winter for DTE Energy’s 2.3 million electric customers – and not just because of the cold weather. The Michigan Public Service Commission approved a rate increase for DTE on Friday, Nov. 18, totaling $30.6 million. That equates to a 0.78% increase – or about 71 cents per month for a typical residential customer using 500 kilowatt hours of electricity per month.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Priority Health using Corewell merger as stepping stone in SE Michigan

Nearly 11 months after Spectrum merged with Beaumont, the Grand Rapids health system’s integrated insurer is looking to stake its claim in Southeast Michigan. Priority Health is already the second largest insurer in the region thanks to the acquisition of ClearChoices from Trinity Health in 2007. That deal brought on 143,000 members, and Priority has managed to carve out more for a current total of 340,000 members in Southeast Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

Construction firms worry labor availability may disrupt major project pipeline

Ahistoric influx of federal stimulus and infrastructure funding, combined with the state’s full-court press for large battery manufacturing plants, is on a collision course with a widespread construction labor shortage. That’s according to industry executives, who welcome long-term efforts to shore up the region’s talent pipeline through various workforce...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
proclaimerscv.com

Michigan Families Eligible for Food Assistance (SNAP) To Receive $95 More

Michigan families who are eligible to receive the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive an additional $95. Eligible Michigan Families To Receive $95 Food Assistance. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or also known as food assistance plays a very important role for residents in Michigan. This helps them...
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Upper Peninsula hunters want more control over natural resource policy

For the past century, the Michigan Natural Resources Commission has helped the state set hunting and fishing limits. The seven-member board meets once a month, at different locations throughout Michigan. At each of those meetings, the commission gathers public input and uses it – along with the best available science...
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

West Michigan executive survey: Talent, inflation pose critical hurdles to growth

Talent and labor availability, inflation, and supply chain disruptions are the biggest hurdles to growth for West Michigan executives, while many plan to turn to automation and price increases to mitigate those risks. Those are among the key findings of an Association for Corporate Growth Western Michigan and MiBiz survey...
wtvbam.com

911 service outages reported around Michigan, several area counties affected

(UNDATED) – 911 services around the State of Michigan went down late Monday afternoon which left emergency officials scrambling for over an hour. The Coldwater Public Safety Department issued a Facebook statement saying the system went down at 4:40 p.m. and that residents should call the Central Dispatch number if they needed assistance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy