Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Grabs another helper
Zibanejad recorded an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Kings. Zibanejad sent what appeared to be a routine dump-in, but linemate Chris Kreider beat out the icing and then fired a one-timer for the Rangers' game-winning goal in the third period. The assist gave Zibanejad a four-game point streak (one goal, three helpers), and he's gotten on the scoresheet in 11 of his last 12 outings. For the year, the star center has 10 goals, 12 assists, 86 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 20 games.
Blues' Torey Krug: Exits warmups
Krug (upper body) left during pre-game warmups and is not expected to play Monday against Anaheim, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Just as Colton Parayko is set to return from a three-game absence, it appears the Blues will be down another top blueliner for at least one game. Krug has four goals and eight points while averaging 19:39 of ice time through 17 games on the year. An update on his status should be available before Wednesday's game in Buffalo.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Unlikely to play Tuesday
Murray (COVID-19 protocols) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray has missed the last two games due to the league's health and safety protocols and will likely be unavailable once again Tuesday. Bruce Brown should maintain a starting role if Murray remains out.
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Skating on his own
Okposo (lower body) has started skating on his own, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports. Okposo, who hasn't played since Nov. 10, is doing better. It seems doubtful that he will be ready to play Tuesday against Montreal. Okposo is listed as day-to-day.
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Recalled by Bucks
Middleton (wrist) was recalled by the Bucks on Monday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton was assigned to the G League's Wisconsin Herd earlier Monday so he could practice with the team, and he'll rejoin the parent club several hours later. His participation in practice is certainly encouraging, but he doesn't yet have a clear timetable to return to game action with the Bucks.
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Sustains knee injury Sunday
Robinson won't return Sunday's game against the Lions due to a knee injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Robinson recorded a six-yard reception and was pushed out of bounds. He remained on the ground, though, before trainers helped him to the locker room, as he was unable to put any weight on his right leg. Robinson thus will finish Week 11 action with nine catches (on 13 targets) for 100 yards and one carry for four yards. The Giants have a quick turnaround for a Thanksgiving matchup at Dallas, so he could be in danger of missing time if the injury is at all serious.
Lions' Jeff Okudah: Misses practice Monday
Okudah (concussion) did not participate in Monday's walkthrough ahead of Thursday's game versus Buffalo, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. After sustaining a concussion during Detroit's win at the Giants in Week 11, it's looking increasingly likely that Okudah will have to miss his first game of the 2022 season on Thanksgiving Day. If Okudah does indeed sit out Week 12, Amani Oruwariye should be in line for fill-in reps on the boundaries.
Saints' Andrus Peat: Ready to go Sunday
Peat (triceps) is active Sunday against the Rams. Peat was able to log a limited practice Friday after logging DNPs earlier in the week and missing Week 10's loss to the Steelers. The return of the Saints' starting left guard is certainly good news for New Orleans.
Pirates' Nathan Webb: Inks MiLB deal with Pittsburgh
Webb agreed to a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Sunday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. The Royals recently declined to tender the 25-year-old a contract for 2023, but it didn't take long for him to latch on elsewhere via a minor-league deal. Webb received an invite to big-league spring training but is a longshot to make the Opening Day roster.
Bears' Justin Fields: Hurts shoulder late in loss
Fields completed 14 of 21 passes for 153 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Falcons. He added 85 yards and a touchdown on 18 rushing attempts. Per Adam Jahns of The Athletic, Fields was favoring his left (non-throwing) shoulder after the game and was taken to the locker room for further evaluation.
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Won't return to SNF
Toney (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chargers. Toney left in the first half and was subsequently ruled out. He has an extensive history of hamstring injuries over the course of his brief NFL career, so it wouldn't be surprising if Toney's latest injury winds up sidelining him in Week 12 against the Rams and possibly beyond.
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Two catches in road loss
Conklin caught two of three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Patriots. Quarterback Zach Wilson threw for just 77 yards, so Conklin was far from the only Jets skill position player to put forth an underwhelming performance in this one. The 27-year-old tight end has 35 catches for 331 yards through 10 games with the Jets. In Week 12, he'll face a Bears team that held Conklin to his two lowest yardage totals of the season (seven and six) when he was with the Vikings last year.
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Tops 100 yards for first time
Pacheco rushed 15 times for 107 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Chargers. He was not targeted in the passing game. Pacheco led Kansas City's rushing attack for the second consecutive week, rewarding the coaching decision with his first career 100-yard rushing game. Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) went down before halftime and did not return, but he was already being phased out of the offensive game plan due to inconsistent play. Jerick McKinnon remained involved with seven touches for 24 yards, but he lost a fumble late in the fourth quarter that nearly cost the Chiefs the game. Pacheco is looking more and more like the clear lead back on a potent offense, which should have fantasy managers excited heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Rams next Sunday.
Marquiss Spencer: Joins Jets' practice squad
The Jets signed Spencer to their practice squad Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports. Spencer is now slated to operate as one of New York's emergency depth options for the team's defensive line following Tuesday's transaction. The 300-pounder sustained a knee injury during training camp this year and was later let go by Denver with an injury settlement. Spencer's knee issue is now considered a thing of the past given the Jets' willingness to sign him to their practice squad.
Why the Bulls are quickly emerging as the NBA's primary rebuild candidate this season
Give the Chicago Bulls credit for trying, at least. In an NBA world defined by teams either trading away all of their picks or hoarding everyone else's, they strove for a middle ground. Rather than give up all of their draft equity for a single star, they spread a healthy amount across several players. Two picks for Nikola Vucevic. One for DeMar DeRozan. Some role players for Lonzo Ball. The idea was deceptively simple: if everyone else is going to sell out for two or three great players, we can corner the market and flawed but good ones.
Bears' Justin Fields: Status for Week 12 up in air
Coach Matt Eberflus didn't elaborate on the nature of Fields' injury to his left, non-throwing shoulder Monday, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports. "The injury report comes out Wednesday, and right now it's day-to-day," Eberflus said. "We'll see where it is and go from there." Fields initially picked...
Falcons' Jaleel Johnson: Scooped up by Atlanta
The Falcons claimed Johnson off waivers Monday. Johnson will land with Atlanta after being waived by the Texans on Monday. The 28-year-old nose tackle played played three games after signing Houston on Oct. 27, recording five tackles and one sack while playing 83 of his 91 snap on defense. Johnson could step up into an immediate reserve role with the Falcons after the team also placed starting defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham (knee) on injured reserve Monday.
49ers corner rips 'steroid boy' DeAndre Hopkins, accuses the Cardinals star of playing dirty in Mexico game
Although DeAndre Hopkins finished with nearly 100 receiving yards on Monday night, 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward definitely didn't come away too impressed with the Cardinals star receiver following San Francisco's 38-10 blowout win over Arizona in Mexico City. During a radio interview with KNBR, Ward made it clear that he...
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Clear lead back with Gordon gone
Murray appears set to take over as the top option in Denver's backfield after the team waived Melvin Gordon on Monday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. Gordon was benched after fumbling for the fifth time this season in the second quarter of Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Raiders, and he was subsequently removed from the roster a day later. Meanwhile, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that fellow Broncos running back Chase Edmonds is expected to miss "a few weeks" due to a high-ankle sprain suffered Sunday, so Denver's only healthy backfield alternatives to Murray at the moment are Marlon Mack and practice squad member Devine Ozigbo. Murray is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry through five games with Denver, but he's found the end zone three times. Mack, meanwhile, has yet to play an offensive snap in 2022.
WATCH: Lakers' Patrick Beverley ejected vs. Suns after absolutely leveling Deandre Ayton in the back
Patrick Beverley was ejected late in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' loss to Phoenix on Tuesday night, and he could very well be looking at a suspension for absolutely leveling Deandre Ayton. From the looks of it, Beverley didn't like the seven-foot Ayton standing over Reaves, who was knocked...
